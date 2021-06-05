Mainland baseball tops Triton on Luke Sharp's winning single: Roundup

Luke Sharp’s single in the bottom of the seventh inning led the Mainland Regional High School baseball team to a comeback 8-7 win over Triton Regional in the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals Saturday.

With Mainland down 7-4 in the bottom of the sixth, Chase Petty hit a three-run homer to tie the game at 7-7.

Top-seeded Mainland (21-3), the No. 3 team in The Press Elite 11, will face fourth-seeded Moorestown in the semifinals in a game to be played by Tuesday.

S.J. Group I quarterfinals (3) Paulsboro 11, (11) Cape May Tech 1: Paulsboro (18-7) scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to win by the 10-run rule. Brandon Armstrong was the winning pitcher, striking out five in 3 1/3 innings. Doug King went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI, and Jason Gugel and John Marcucci each had a pair of hits. For Cape May Tech (6-13), Aidan Hofmann hit a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Softball

From Friday

S.J. Group III quarterfinals