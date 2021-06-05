Mainland baseball tops Triton on Luke Sharp's winning single: Roundup

Luke Sharp’s single in the bottom of the seventh inning led the Mainland Regional High School baseball team to a comeback 8-7 win over Triton Regional in the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals Saturday.
With Mainland down 7-4 in the bottom of the sixth, Chase Petty hit a three-run homer to tie the game at 7-7.
Top-seeded Mainland (21-3), the No. 3 team in The Press Elite 11, will face fourth-seeded Moorestown in the semifinals in a game to be played by Tuesday.
S.J. Group I quarterfinals (3) Paulsboro 11, (11) Cape May Tech 1: Paulsboro (18-7) scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to win by the 10-run rule. Brandon Armstrong was the winning pitcher, striking out five in 3 1/3 innings. Doug King went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI, and Jason Gugel and John Marcucci each had a pair of hits. For Cape May Tech (6-13), Aidan Hofmann hit a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Softball
From Friday
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
(1) Central Reg. 12, (8) Ocean City 0: Top-seeded Central (19-4) won in five innings on the 10-run rule. Ava Cino went 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs. Payton Koenig singled, tripled, sored twice and drove in three runs. Hannah Costa struck out seven. For the Red Raiders (12-8), Brooke Groover-Illas singled.
Girls lacrosse
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
(1) Cherokee 19, (9) Egg Harbor Twp. 7: Aly Mascolo led top-seeded Cherokee (17-1) with four goals. Alex Kulinski and Chelsea Evans each had three goals and two assists. EHT fell to 11-7. No other information was available.
(4) Princeton 16, (5) Southern Reg. 6: Rylee Johnson and Case McBride each scored twice for the fifth-seeded Rams (14-4) on Friday. Emma Gallaro and Dierdre Jones scored. Kacey Kubarewicz and Johnson had two assists, and Jones and Summer Davis added assists. Kate Becker scored five for Princeton (9-5), and Shoshana Henderson had four goals and five assists.
Boys volleyball
From Friday
S.J. quarterfinals
(1) Southern Reg. 2, (8) Lacey Twp. 0: The top-seeded Rams (27-1) won 25-14, 25-22. Dylan Lockwood had a team-high 27 assists. Tommy Deakyne led with 17 kills, and Ethan Case led with 10 digs and seven service points. Lacey, the No. 8 seed, fell to 18-6. Georgekyle Hernandez led the Lions with 12 digs, and Kyle Coburn had 12 assists and four dis. Carson Howard and Logan Haemmerle each had four kills.
Southern will play fourth-seeded Moorestown in the semifinals Monday.
