Mike Gatley was not expecting it.

The longtime Mainland Regional High School athletic director learned Monday he has earned the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association’s Bruce D. Whitehead Distinguished Service Award, the second-highest national honor an AD can receive behind the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award is presented annually to NIAAA members in recognition of their length of service, special accomplishments and contributions to interscholastic athletics at the local, state and national levels, the group’s website says. Individuals are nominated by other ADs in their state, and the NIAAA board of directors makes the decision.

Gatley and other winners will be honored Dec. 19 at the National Athletic Directors Conference banquet at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Florida. The conference, which is hosted by the NIAAA and National Federation of State High School Associations, is Dec. 12-19.

“When you can be recognized by your peers, that’s the ultimate honor,” said Gatley, 60, of Linwood.

Gatley, who graduated from Mainland in 1980 and has been the Mustangs’ AD since 2011, knew he was being nominated for the award but said winning it “was quite a pleasant surprise.”

Gatley also said the award was “icing on the cake” as he will retire in August 2024.

“It’s not like applying for something and someone is fortunate enough to win,” he said. “When you are recommended by people in your profession who think that highly of you, it’s amazing. The nomination alone, I was absolutely shocked, to be honest. And I don’t mean that in a bad way. I mean that in the greatest of ways. Being nominated isn’t a guarantee that you are going to be selected — the fact that I won representing Mainland and representing your coaches and everybody here.”

Gatley was the AD at Hammonton from 2001-2011. In 2002, he was named Athletic Director of the Year by the Director of Athletics Association of New Jersey. Two years ago, he won NIAAA’s Program of Excellence Award. He has held many other titles, such as the president of the Cape-Atlantic League and the National Football Foundation South Jersey Chapter, helping honor scholar athletes. He won the NFF S.J. Chapter Leadership Award in 2021.

‘A community man’

Mainland wrestling and boys lacrosse coach Clayton Smith knows Gatley well. Smith has been the wrestling coach for 17 years and coached lacrosse since 2010, so he was there when Gatley started as the AD at Mainland.

“All due respect, when Mike took over at Mainland, all the athletic programs progressively got better and better, in my opinion,” said Smith, who noted Gatley sent an email to all the coaches about the award and told them he received the honor because of them.

“He really is willing to help anyone at any time,” Smith said. “He is a community man. He cares about the whole community as well as the school and athletics at the school. He puts a lot of time in. I have only had two separate athletic directors (the other was George Evinski). He is hands-on and definitely involved and has his finger on a lot of stuff.”

Smith said if he asked Gatley on a Tuesday to help him get in another lacrosse game or wrestling dual meet before the end of the week, Gatley would have something figured out within 24 hours, and “most of the time the answer was yes because he’s relentless like that.”

“It’s nice to have an athletic director who is that involved,” he added.

Mainland superintendent and principal Mark Marrone agreed.

“Mike Gatley has been and continues to be instrumental in the ongoing success of Mainland Regional High School’s athletic programing,” Marrone said in an email to The Press on Friday. “He has worked in partnership with coaches, student-athletes, and their families to develop athletic programs that are competitive year after year.

“Mike has always been a leader in athletic administration and this recognition by the NIAAA confirms and celebrates his lifelong commitment to developing competitive athletic programs, well rounded student athletes and our community.”

Gatley played basketball for the Mustangs. He went on to coach it at Kean University and was an assistant at The College of New Jersey, the University at Albany and Elizabethtown College. He coached the Atlantic City Seagulls of the United States Basketball League in 1996.

“To be able to be recognized in this way, and for my family, too, because there are sacrifices you have to make no matter what your profession is, it just added onto it and made it more special for me and Mainland and my family,” Gatley said. “But I lived it.”

Gatley has been in coaching and administration for 39 years. He has been an advocate for high school athletics, both locally and nationally. He served as a committee member of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletics Association and is a past president of the South Jersey Coaches Association.

He is excited for his last school year before retirement.

“I love what I do. It’s not, like, ‘I can’t wait to get out of here,’” said Gatley, who started teaching in 1984 after he graduated from Franklin & Marshall College. “It’s been so much fun. It’s been a large part of my life.”

‘Ultimate compliment’

The NIAAA consists of eight sections in the country, one of which includes the Director of Athletics Association of New Jersey. To win the Distinguished Service Award, individuals have to be first recommended by the executive director of their section.

Gatley was nominated by DAANJ’s Bob Hopek, a former AD at North Hunterdon. Nominations had to include letters of recommendation from other ADs. Ted D’Alessi, a former AD at Milburn, and Bob Rossi, a former AD at Hunterdon Central, and other current and former ADs gave Gatley recommendations.

“All three of those guys are people I looked up to, not only professionally but personally,” Gatley said.

Gatley’s retirement after the coming school year will leave “some big shoes to fill,” said Smith, noting Gatley always has his door open. “He lives in his office. To find someone who lives in their office as much as Mike Gatley lives in his office, that’s going to be tough to find.”

That is just part of the job for Gatley.

“For me, I didn’t get into this to get an award,” Gatley said. “But at the same, and like I said, when your peers recognize you, that is the ultimate compliment and, without a question, extremely humbling.”