Maggie Cella scores in OT to lead Holy Spirit over Oakcrest

Holy Spirit High School's Maggie Cella scored the game-winner in overtime as the host Spartans field hockey team beat Oakcrest 2-1 on Friday.
Oakcrest's Maddie Lisitsin made it 1-0 in the first quarter, and Spirit's Megan Erdman tied it in the second quarter.
The Spartans improved to 2-5 with its second straight win, and Oakcrest fell to 0-4-1.
From Thursday
Pinelands Reg. 6,
Manchester Twp. 1
Jamilyn Hawkins and Layla Frost scored for the host Wildcats (5-1-1). Abby Romanek added a goal and an assist, and Karianna Eagle scored once. Kamryn Borden and Olivia Gordon each had assists. Mickinzie Horay stopped three shots in the win. Crystal Kilfeather scored for Manchester (4-4) and Meghan Doctor made 17 saves.
Boys soccer
Middle Township 8,
Cape May Tech 3
Gavin Quinn led with two goals and an assist as the Middle Township beat host Cape May Tech 8-3. Middle evened its record at 4-4-1.
The Panthers got goals from Max Gilbert, Cameron Odom, Steven Berrodin, Landon Osmundsen Oscar Sanchez and Anthony Avila. Gavin Dolack and Devon Bock each had three saves. Middle led 3-1 at the half.
For Tech (0-6-1), Danny Martin, Lucas Gehring and Adam Dille all scored, and Colin Gery had nine saves.
From Thursday
Pinelands Regional 1,
Lacey Township 0
John Hart scored the game's only goal for visiting Pinelands (7-0-1) in the first half. Gavin Harris made 16 saves for the shutout. Anthony Leporino had four saves for Lacey (5-2-1).
Girls soccer
Atlantic Christian 5,
Pilgrim Academy 0
Eden Wilson, Paige Noble, Becca Kelly, Reyna Lewis and Eva Elgersma each scored one goal for the visiting Cougars. Maddie DeNick had two assists, and Noble and Wilson each had one. Shelby Einwechter recorded the shutout with 10 saves. Atlantic Christian led 2-0 at halftime.
Dayna Steinman had 10 saves for Pilgrim.
From Thursday
Southern Regional 2,
Toms River South 1
Gracie Cordasco and Gianna Simon each scored in the first half for visiting Southern (3-5), and Hailey Hochstrasser and Shae Cassidy had assists. Leah Morrin made 15 saves for the win. Abby Olexa scored for T.R. South (4-3-1) in the second half.
Girls Tennis
Donovan Catholic 5,
Barnegat 0
At Barnegat
Singles—Emma Conroy d. Paige Menegus 6-0, 6-2; Ava Cahill d. Ava Baker 6-0, 6-0; Kylie Shuflat d. Kira Pokluda 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles—Hannah Braverman-Nicole Tarabocchia d. Shannon Harrington-Maura Glines 6-0, 6-3; Katie Polo-Sloane Nelson d. Talia Fraser-Isabella Lobo 6-0, 6-0.
Records—D.C. 14-0; Barnegat 4-8.
From Thursday
Mainland Reg. 5,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
At Mainland Reg.
Singles—Khushi Thakkar d. Sam Mancuso 6-1, 6-2; Charlotte Walcoff d. Vika Simonsen 6-1, 6-0; Hannah Carson d. Delaney Brown 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles—Anna Geubtner-Elizabeth Ong d. Hope Sandhoff-Riley Sullivan 6-2, 6-2; Lexi Jacob-Riley Murray d. Sophia Levin-Marley Kronemeyer 6-2, 6-2.
Records—LCM 7-3; Mainland 10-0.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.