Maggie Cella scores in OT to lead Holy Spirit over Oakcrest

Holy Spirit High School's Maggie Cella scored the game-winner in overtime as the host Spartans field hockey team beat Oakcrest 2-1 on Friday.

Oakcrest's Maddie Lisitsin made it 1-0 in the first quarter, and Spirit's Megan Erdman tied it in the second quarter.

The Spartans improved to 2-5 with its second straight win, and Oakcrest fell to 0-4-1.

From Thursday

Pinelands Reg. 6,

Manchester Twp. 1

Jamilyn Hawkins and Layla Frost scored for the host Wildcats (5-1-1). Abby Romanek added a goal and an assist, and Karianna Eagle scored once. Kamryn Borden and Olivia Gordon each had assists. Mickinzie Horay stopped three shots in the win. Crystal Kilfeather scored for Manchester (4-4) and Meghan Doctor made 17 saves.

Boys soccer

Middle Township 8,

Cape May Tech 3

Gavin Quinn led with two goals and an assist as the Middle Township beat host Cape May Tech 8-3. Middle evened its record at 4-4-1.