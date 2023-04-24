EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Madison Dollard feels much more sure of herself in the pitching circle this season than she did a year ago.

That’s saying something considering how successful she was last year.

The Egg Harbor Township High School junior struck out 12 and allowed one hit as the Eagles beat St. Joseph Academy 4-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Monday afternoon.

“I have more faith in myself,” Dollard said. “Last year helped me out a lot.”

Payton Colbert hit a two-run home run for the Eagles. St. Joseph’s Ava Fisher struck out nine. EHT (9-0) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. St. Joe (9-3) is No. 10.

“St. Joe has always been a big rival for us,” Colbert said.

Dollard had a 0.75 ERA with 175 strikeouts in 131 innings last season. This season, she has 0.36 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 58 innings. The only hit Dollard allowed Monday was a clean single to right field. EHT coach Kristi Troster said Dollard developed more pitches during the offseason.

“She’s always been strong and a mental competitor,” Troster said. “When you have a couple of more go-to pitches and out pitches and something off-speed to keep them off-balance because she throws hard ... as soon as you start mixing in an off-speed pitch, you get them thinking in the box, and thinking is where batters usually go wrong.”

Dollard has a new catcher this season in Colbert, who played third base last year. Colbert grew up playing catcher but admitted she loved playing third base.

“I miss third base, but I found a new love for catching,” Colbert said. “I will step up and do whatever for this team.”

Troster admitted she broke Colbert’s heart by moving her behind the plate.

“At the end of the day, she’s a team player,” Troster said. “She’s got a great arm behind the plate, she moves well, she blocks the ball.”

It’s nothing new for Colbert to catch Dollard. The two are friends and play on the same travel team. They spend plenty of time together working with EHT coaches to develop a game plan for each opposing hitter.

Monday’s game was one of the most anticipated of the young season. Both teams entered the contest undefeated in division play. EHT is the defending South Jersey Group IV and CAL champion, while St. Joseph is the defending S.J. Non-Public B champion.

EHT scored a run in each of the first two innings. Leadoff hitter Natalia Stewart was hit by pitch and later scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first.

Sofia Spatocco (2 for 3) singled to lead off the bottom of the second and also later scored on a wild pitch.

Colbert pulled a pitch over the left-field fence for a two-run home to make it 4-0 EHT in the bottom of the sixth.

The Eagles came into the game with plenty of momentum. They rallied from a three-run, first-inning deficit to beat S.J. Group IV contender Lenape on Saturday.

“Saturday gave us our biggest challenge,” Troster said. “They showed me a lot of things I was hoping to see. Going down 3-0 in the top of the first, they could have folded. Saturday showed me their true character, and I think we kept that rolling into today. To come back and get four runs (against St. Joe) and hold them scoreless, that’s a big day.”