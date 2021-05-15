Madison Dollard earns first career shutout, No. 10 EHT beats Mainland

The Eagles have two huge division games coming up, St. Joseph (19-0) on Wednesday and Cedar Creek (11-3) the following week. EHT lost to the Pirates on April 30.

"Mainland is always a quality team. We had Mainland and Ocean City this week, (getting) a couple quality wins. I think that does mean a lot going into St. Joes and in the future."

Dollard hopes the momentum from these last few games will carry into the rest of the season.

"It feels great," Stewart said. "I think we are going to come through strong and hopefully win every ... game that we play."

Mainland only featured two seniors in its starting lineup Saturday. Three sophomores and three freshman, including first-year pitcher Bella D'Agostino, started.

"I'll give a lot of credit to EHT. They did everything they had to do in every facet of the game," Mustangs coach Brian Smith said. "They pitched well. They kept us off balance. They made the plays defensively, and they hit the ball. ... And they took advantage of our mistakes.

"My message to our team is that is the kind of game we want to play. We want to play these kinds of teams, and we have to work to get better. Our focus was off. EHT is a quality team, and we just have to learn from it."