Madison Dollard earns first career shutout, No. 10 EHT beats Mainland

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Madison Dollard is just dominant in the pitching circle this season.
Not only did that continue Saturday, but the freshman also achieved a career first.
Dollard pitched a complete-game shutout to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School softball team to a 14-0 win over Mainland Regional. The Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game ended after five innings on the 10-run rule.
The Eagles (13-3), winners of six straight games, are ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11.
"It is crazy," Dollard said. "I'm just happy my teammates were there to back me up. We pulled through. I was really happy about that. Really excited."
The 15-year-old struck out six and only allowed one hit in her first shutout.
Dollard walked just one, in the first inning. The walk gave Mainland two base runners. Leadoff hitter, Rayna Molina, had reached on an error. But Dollard struck out two to end the early threat.
"Then we all came in and hit. That is where it stated off," Dollard said. "Then, it took off from there."
Only one more Mainland (6-9) batter reached base: Senior Megan Tierney singled in the fourth inning.
The Eagles also feature standout senior pitcher Haley Korsak. EHT coach Kristi Troster noted that having Korsak helps Dollard and vice versa, adding that "both kids would be considered the 'ace' on any program."
Dollard has struck out 59 in 44 2/3 innings and has an ERA of 0.81.
"Madison, as a freshman, she has a very bright future," Troster said. "Believe me, I am more than thrilled that I will get her for another three seasons after this. That'll be a big part of our success moving forward."
The Eagles scored five runs in both the second and fourth innings. Sophomore second baseman Natalia Stewart scored three runs, hit an RBI triple and singled. The 16-year-old did so on a sore ankle.
"I'm pretty happy with the outcome of all my at-bats," she said. "I'm proud of myself because I have a sprained ankle (the injury happed Thursday). So, I fought through the pain."
Every EHT player got to bat, and most played in the field. Gianna Carmen hit an RBI triple. Delaney Sullivan and Payton Colbert each hit two-run singles. Madison Biddle and Sienna Walterson each scored two runs. Lilo Garrett had an RBI single and scored.
"Our bats really came through (Saturday,)" Dollard said. "We were kind of in a slump before these last five games. I'm happy with our bats (Saturday)."
Troster echoed that.
"I was really proud of our team," said Troster, noting that only having one error was an improvement for the Eagles' defense. "Everyone was seeing and hitting the ball very well. It was nice to have an all-around team effort where everyone contributed to the win."
The Eagles have two huge division games coming up, St. Joseph (19-0) on Wednesday and Cedar Creek (11-3) the following week. EHT lost to the Pirates on April 30.
"Mainland is always a quality team. We had Mainland and Ocean City this week, (getting) a couple quality wins. I think that does mean a lot going into St. Joes and in the future."
Dollard hopes the momentum from these last few games will carry into the rest of the season.
"It feels great," Stewart said. "I think we are going to come through strong and hopefully win every ... game that we play."
Mainland only featured two seniors in its starting lineup Saturday. Three sophomores and three freshman, including first-year pitcher Bella D'Agostino, started.
"I'll give a lot of credit to EHT. They did everything they had to do in every facet of the game," Mustangs coach Brian Smith said. "They pitched well. They kept us off balance. They made the plays defensively, and they hit the ball. ... And they took advantage of our mistakes.
"My message to our team is that is the kind of game we want to play. We want to play these kinds of teams, and we have to work to get better. Our focus was off. EHT is a quality team, and we just have to learn from it."
Mainland 000 00 — 0 1 3
EHT 252 5x — 14 10 1
3B—Stewart, Carmen EHT
WP: M. Dollard (6 Ks)
LP: D’Agostino (0 Ks)
Records: EHT 13-3; Mainland 6-9
