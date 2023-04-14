WEST DEPTFORD — The Holy Spirit High School girls lacrosse team dominated its first two opponents this season, and the Spartans used that momentum to start strong Friday.

Maddie Abbott scored five goals to lead Holy Spirit to a 14-4 victory over previously undefeated West Deptford in a nonconference game. The Spartans scored nine in the first half, including five in the opening 11 minutes.

The Spartans (3-0), ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11, have outscored their opponents 49-9 this spring. The Eagles, who had not allowed more than eight goals this season, fell to 4-1. Abbott also added two assists Friday.

“It feels good,” the senior midfielder said. “We came out a little nervous because, of course, they are a good team, and that is what our coach (Kylie Primeau) told us. But we played as a team and together. We were prepared for this game. Very prepared. It was fun.”

Hanna Watson and Taylor Lyons each scored three goals for the Spartans. Watson added five assists, and Kendall Murphy had four. Sienna Calhoun and Brielle Soltys each added three ground balls. Kira Murray finished with two ground balls and two forced turnovers. Ella Petrosh and Murphy each had two ground balls.

Primeau told her players before the game that the Eagles were going to be a challenge.

“West Deptford is a really good program,” Primeau said. “We were looking forward to being able to come in and play our game and see where it takes us. At the end of the day, that’s sort of the message. It doesn’t really matter who we are playing or what the score looks like, we play Holy Spirit girls lacrosse. I think we did that (Friday), and I’m super proud of them.”

The Spartans controlled almost every draw throughout the game and were able to capitalize on loose balls. After Holy Spirit took a 5-0 lead, the Eagles scored three straight make it close again. Still, the mindset remained the same, Primeau said.

“The key was to stay calm, cool and collected on the attack and not force anything and just wait for our opportunity,” the coach added. “I think they did that really well.”

Abbott and Lyons each scored twice to close out the first half and extend the lead to 9-3. Soltys scored both her goals in the first half. In the second half, Abbott scored in the first minute. West Deptford’s Michaela Scirrotto scored to make the score 10-4. In the final 15 minutes, the Spartans dominated time of possession. Watson, Lyons, Abbott and Calhoun scored to cap victory. Watson is committed to Florida Southern, and Calhoun is committed to East Stroudsburg. Abbott is committed to Radford.

The Spartans’ midfield and defense did not let West Deptford have many opportunities. But when the Eagles did, goalie Marrissa Gras made some crucial stops. The sophomore made 10 saves.

“Our defense played really hard. Getting their sticks and playing hard and helping each other with the doubles,” Primeau said. “Ultimately, I think, the chances they did get, our goalie played lights out. She had our back on the ones they snuck in on. That obviously really helped the score, too.”

Last season, Holy Spirit had the most wins in program history (16) and won its first Cape-Atlantic League National Division title. The Spartans also advanced to their first state Non-Public B and CAL Tournament finals.

Abbott called Friday a great game.

“I’m excited for the rest of the season. The beginning of the season is going really well,” Abbott said. “We are getting more prepared every day, every practice. We are coming out stronger every day. Each game will be another challenge for us.”