Mackenzie Edwards’ 3-run HR and 15Ks power Hammonton: Roundup

Winning pitcher Mackenzie Edwards hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning and struck out 15 to lead the unbeaten Hammonton High School softball team to a 5-4 win over host Washington Township on Friday.
Edwards’ home run put the Blue Devils (12-0), ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, up 5-2. Washington Township (8-4), No. 11 in the Elite 11, scored two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Edwards, Sophia Vento, Riley Lancaster and Alexa Panagopoylos each had two hits for the Blue Devils. Edwards gave up six hits.
Calvary Academy 15,
Atlantic Christian 5
Atlantic Christian (8-1) suffered its first loss of the season. Sydney Pearson and Maddie DeNick each tripled. Paige Noble doubled. For Calvary, Rebecca Arleth doubled and tripled.
Gloucester Catholic 17,
Wildwood 0
Gloucester Catholic (12-2) allowed only one hit. Wildwood fell to 4-7.
From Thursday
Southern Reg. 4
Toms River North 2
Ella DiPietro scored two runs and doubled for the undefeated Rams (10-0). Sarah Lally, Ella DiPietro, Claire Gosse, Megan Campanile and Elizabeth Gosse each singled. Campanile had three RBIs. Elizabeth Gosse pitched a complete game, striking out two.
Toms River North fell to 6-6.
No. 7 Hammonton 11,
Buena Reg. 2
Madison Hand singled, doubled and had an RBI for Buena (7-5). Adrianna Cortes scored a run and singled. Emily D’Ottavio struck out two in 51/3 innings. Hammonton (11-0), ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, scored seven runs in the sixth inning.
Ocean City 20,
Lower Cape May Reg. 1
MacKenzee Segich tripled and scored three runs for Ocean City (8-4). Alexis Illas hit three singles and drove in five runs. Morgan Rocap drove in two and scored twice. Soph Cera scored four runs. Alexis Illas pitched five innings with eight strikeouts.
Lower fell to 2-10.
Boys volleyball
Williamstown 2,
Egg Harbor Twp. 0
Williamstown (12-1) won with scores of 26-24 and 25-23. Lorenzo Bonomo had seven kills and 12 digs for the winners. Host EHT dropped to 5-4.
Triton Reg. 2,
Hammonton 0
Triton (5-5) won 25-17, 25-13.
For Hammonton (1-8), Emmanuel Waugh led with seven assists. Aiden Nicholls had four kills and three blocks. Andrew Gollihur had three kills. Francesco Angelastro had five service points and two aces.
From Thursday
Southern Reg. 2,
Jackson Mem. 0
Tommy Deakyne led the host Rams (15-1) with eight kills and had seven service points. Ethan Case had a team-high nine digs and four aces, and added eight service points. Matthew Leonard had a team-high 11 assists, and Lucs Kean topped Southern with 10 service points and had three kills. Jackson fell to 7-2.
Tennis
Ocean City 5,
Oakcrest 0
At Oakcrest
Singles—Charles DiCicco d. Mikail Cuerquis 6-2, 6-0; Kraig Redmond d. Kyle Espina 7-5, 6-2; Jackson Barnes d. Salvatore Chiaramonte 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Max Fisher-Evan Leeds d. Jason Hearn-Angelo Cuerquis 6-2, 6-1; Chris Ganter-Luke Wagner d. Dimas Hernandez-Kenji Nozawa 6-3, 6-2.
Records—OC 11-2; Oakcrest 3-7.
