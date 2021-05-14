Mackenzie Edwards’ 3-run HR and 15Ks power Hammonton: Roundup

Toms River North fell to 6-6.

No. 7 Hammonton 11,

Buena Reg. 2

Madison Hand singled, doubled and had an RBI for Buena (7-5). Adrianna Cortes scored a run and singled. Emily D’Ottavio struck out two in 51/3 innings. Hammonton (11-0), ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, scored seven runs in the sixth inning.

Ocean City 20,

Lower Cape May Reg. 1

MacKenzee Segich tripled and scored three runs for Ocean City (8-4). Alexis Illas hit three singles and drove in five runs. Morgan Rocap drove in two and scored twice. Soph Cera scored four runs. Alexis Illas pitched five innings with eight strikeouts.

Lower fell to 2-10.

Boys volleyball

Williamstown 2,

Egg Harbor Twp. 0

Williamstown (12-1) won with scores of 26-24 and 25-23. Lorenzo Bonomo had seven kills and 12 digs for the winners. Host EHT dropped to 5-4.

Triton Reg. 2,

Hammonton 0

Triton (5-5) won 25-17, 25-13.