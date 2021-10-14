'Lucky' St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio looks to future after health crisis: Must Win

“It’s a miracle,” he said. “To be where I was 10 days ago to where I am today. But that’s because of a lot of people who have been pushing for me. I got lucky, whatever word you want to use. The strength of the people at the Prep, the whole Atlantic County community, the (doctors) are incredible.”

Rodio sounded like himself Wednesday. His voice was strong. He was emotional. He wanted to know how my family was doing.

It’s that emotion and empathy that are his strengths as a coach. He gets players to come together, sacrifice and play for a cause bigger than themselves.

When you win as much as Rodio has, it’s tough to be popular. But over the years, any resentment toward the St. Augustine basketball program has been replaced by respect and admiration. Rodio is a fan of coaches. He views coaching as more of a vocation than an occupation. He’s done a lot of nice things for a lot of people without asking for anything in return.

A few months ago, I was a guest on a Philadelphia sports talk morning radio show.

As soon as I got off the air, my phone rang. It was Rodio calling to tell me I had done a good job. Countless others have received similar calls from him.