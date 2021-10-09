Lower's winning streak snapped in loss to Woodstown

After a huge sack by Castellano, the Wolverines faced a long third-and-goal from the 35. The 18-year-old from North Cape May made some huge tackles in the game, including a couple in the backfield after Woodstown players broke initial tackles.

“Our defense was out there grinding,” said Castellano, one of the three seniors on a very young Lower team. “Every single week, I feel like our defense is the heart of this team, and That’s what keeps going. I feel like our offense feeds off our defense.”

Lower put together a great drive to start the third quarter. Starting at their own 33, the Caper Tigers marched to the Woodstown 12. Sophomore quarterback Hunter Ray threw a 17-yard pass to freshman Braswell Thomas. Ray also had a 15-yard run on third-and-5. But the drive stalled with a turnover.

“They are a heck of a football team. They are going to go far. For a team we have (with mainly) freshmen, sophomores and juniors playing, I couldn’t be prouder of my kids,” Lower coach Lance Bailey said. “We really fought them toe-to-toe in the first half. We made a couple mistakes on our end to give them two scores.