Lower's Shane Whitney gets 100th career win

Lower Cape May Regional High School senior wrestler Shane Whitney earned his 100th career win Wednesday when the Caper Tigers won 57-18 over Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision meet.

Whitney reached the milestone on a first-period pin at 220-pounds in 30 seconds.

The 17-year-old from Cape May is now 5-0 on the season.

"It was really cool," said Lower coach Billy Damiana, who noted Whitney just walked off the mat and was ready to cheer on the next bout. "It didn't seem like he thought much of it. It was kind of like anther day, another dollar. He is really cool, calm and collective. It's a shame that we are only going to get one year with him. He is just Cool Hand Luke, man. Very calm with everything."

Whitney is a nationally-ranked transfer from Cox High School in Virginia. He came to Lower because his family recently moved back to the area. Whitney was a state qualifier in Virginia in 2020.

Damiana said since Whitney arrived last summer, the senior has been continually improving and developed into a better wrestler.

Whitney was excited as he took photos on the mat to celebrate the accomplishment, Damiana said.