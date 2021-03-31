Lower's Shane Whitney gets 100th career win

Lower Cape May Regional High School senior wrestler Shane Whitney earned his 100th career win Wednesday when the Caper Tigers won 57-18 over Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision meet.
Whitney reached the milestone on a first-period pin at 220-pounds in 30 seconds.
The 17-year-old from Cape May is now 5-0 on the season.
"It was really cool," said Lower coach Billy Damiana, who noted Whitney just walked off the mat and was ready to cheer on the next bout. "It didn't seem like he thought much of it. It was kind of like anther day, another dollar. He is really cool, calm and collective. It's a shame that we are only going to get one year with him. He is just Cool Hand Luke, man. Very calm with everything."
Whitney is a nationally-ranked transfer from Cox High School in Virginia. He came to Lower because his family recently moved back to the area. Whitney was a state qualifier in Virginia in 2020.
Damiana said since Whitney arrived last summer, the senior has been continually improving and developed into a better wrestler.
Whitney was excited as he took photos on the mat to celebrate the accomplishment, Damiana said.
"I think he understood the goal was to get a win (Wednesday) for the team and make sure every one else did their part," Damiana said.
Whitney's personal goal is to reach the podium at the state tournament in April at Philipsburg High School. Once he places at states, "that is when he will start to be a little happy," Damiana said.
Whitney is the eighth wrestler at Lower to reach 100 wins, a list that includes Damiana and his brother, Cory. But Whitney is the first 100-win wrestler Damiana coached at Lower.
Even though most of his wins came in Virginia, Damiana is still grateful to be a part of Whitney's journey.
"It is just awesome," Damiana said.
Match began at 113
106—Joseph DeLong LCM p. Justin Flood, 0:40;
113—Frank Italiano H by forfeit;
120—Vincenzo Cirillo H by forfeit
126—Brett Stansbury H d. Allen Lemmon, 6-2;
132—Wesley Tosto LCM by forfeit;
138—David Tosto LCM by forfeit;
145—Devon Bohn LCM by forfeit;
152—Mike Castellano LCM p. Michael Benedetto, 3:45;
160—Christian Campanaro LCM p. Kevin Watson, 1:55;
170—Matthew Grasso H d. Connor Eckel, 5-2;
182—Sean Connelly LCM d. Keaton Matta, 9-2;
195—Marcus Hebron LCM p. Brock Weissman, 1:33;
220—Shane Whitney LCM p. Juan Urbina, 0:30;
285—Matt Craig LCM won by misconduct.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
