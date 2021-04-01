 Skip to main content
Lower wrestling comes back to beat EHT
Lower wrestling comes back to beat EHT

The Lower Cape May Regional High School wrestling team earned pins in four of the final six bouts to win 42-33 over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League East Division meet Thursday.

The Caper Tigers trailed 24-0.

Christian Campanaro earned a pin at 160 pounds in 5 minutes, 46 seconds, cutting Lower’s deficit to 33-15. Sean Connelly (182), Marcus Hebron (195) and Shane Whitney (220) also pinned their opponents. Lower improved to 5-1.

For the Eagles, Sean Dever pinned Allen Lemmon at 126 in 2:00. Vincent Faldetta earned an 8-7 decision at 152. EHT fell to 3-2.

Match began at 106

106—Matthew Dugan EHT p. Joseph DeLong, 2:10

113—Peter Steed EHT by forfeit

120—Xavier Meneses-Fedeli EHT by forfeit

126—Sean Dever EHT p. Allen Lemmon, 2:00

132—Wesley Tosto LCM p. Michael Brito, 1:04

138—Hector Reyes EHT p. David Tosto, 3:30

145—Devon Bohn LCM d. Nicholas Faldetta, 4-3

152—Vincent Faldetta EHT d. Michael Castellano, 8-7

160—Christian Campanaro LCM p. Micah Bird , 5:46

170—Connor Eckel LCM by forfeit

182—Sean Connelly LCM p. Calvin Johnson, 1:49

195—Marcus Hebron LCM p. Eric Russ, 1:52

220—Shane Whitney LCM p. Matthew Marshall, 0:30

285—Matthew Craig LCM by forfeit.

Records—Lower 5-1; EHT 3-2.

Holy Spirit 69,

Atlantic City 0

Match started at 106

106—Max Elton HS by forfeit

113—Alex Graffius HS by forfeit

120—Double forfeit

126—Gavin Paolone HS d. Chase Calhoun, 7-6

132— Sal Palmeri HS p. Jadah Butler, 3:30

138—Ken Sherman HS p. over Daniel Cohen, 4:00

145— Antonio Patsaros HS by forfeit

152—Johnny Flammer HS by forfeit

160—Kolin Driscoll HS p. Aryon Darji, 1:20

170—Double forfeit

182—Lorenzo D‘Angelo HS by forfeit

195—Robert McDevitt HS by forfeit

220—Robert Lee HS by forfeit

285—Philip Docteur HS by forfeit

Records—Holy Spirit 2-0

From Wednesday

Lacey Twp. 61,

Manchester Twp. 12

Match started at 126

106—Alex Faccone MT by forfeit

113—Aidan Ott LT md. Andrew Perez, 12-1

120—Vinnie Fantasia LT p. Landon Krumich, 0:34

126—Thomas Bodei MT Hunter Schmidt, 2:23

132— Andre Ferrauiolo LT p. Maxwell Anderson, 1:10

138—Collin Rolak LT p. Raymond Sinton, 0:26

145—Evan Ren LT p. Nicholas Brucato, 1:57

152—Kevin Fazio LT d. Trevor Juralewicz, 7-0

160— Raiden Sciamanna LT d. Calvin Spicer, 5-2

170—James Circle LT d. Reece Rizzolo, 5:01

182—Matt Coon LT p. Matthew Bryant, 5:28

195—Vincent Ceglie LT p. Christopher Meyers, 1:42

220—Mark Aguirre LT p. Justice Wilson, 1:50

285—John Dodaro LT d. Alejandro Velasco, 1-0.

Records—Lacey 6-1; Manchester 1-4.

Girls volleyball

Southern Regional 2,

Toms River South 0

The visiting Rams (10-0) won with sets of 25-22 and 25-18. Rachael Pharo led with 11 kills and 10 digs, and had seven service points and two aces. Stephanie Soares had a team-high 23 assists, four digs and two aces. Hailea Krause added eight kills and Regina Ingling had five digs and eight service points. For T.R. South (6-3), Kelle Anwander had nine kills and seven digs, and Amber Gallo contributed three kills and eight digs.

From Wednesday

Central Reg. 2,

Lacey Twp. 0

Central won 25-22, 25-13.

For Lacey, Kaitlyn Sabat had nine digs, three kills, two service points and two aces. Lacey McKim had nine assists and five service points. Lochlyn Martin had eight digs. Rebecca Lorton had seven service points, two kills and two aces. Hope DeWitt had four kills and two service points.

