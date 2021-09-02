 Skip to main content
Lower wins first match of the season
The Lower Cape May Regional High School girls tennis team opened its season with a 5-0 victory over Atlantic City in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision match Wednesday. 

Lower's Sam Mancuso defeated Mayla Burns, 6-1, 6-2, in first singles. In second singles, Vika Simonsen won 6-1, 6-1 over Hannah Frebowitz. Delaney Brown defeated Cecelia Marota, 6-2, 6-2, in third singles.

The Caper Tigers' Marley Kronemeyer and Ina Nikolova defeated Rosie Miltenberger and Maria Delapena, 6-3, 6-2, in first doubles. In second doubles, Maddie Gilbert and Jayci Shivers defeated Lauren Fox and Mia Marota 6-4, 6-0.

