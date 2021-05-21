Lower scores nine in first half, beats Absegami: Roundup

Baseball

St. Joseph Acad. 8, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: Ty Powell went 3 for 4 for the visiting Wildcats (14-5) and Adrian Kent was 2 for 4.

Kent pitched the final six innings, giving up five hits, walking none and striking out five. The Wildcats scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning. For the Caper Tigers (4-11), John Roach was 2 for 3 with a double and a run.

Clearview Reg. 8, No. 2 St. Augustine 1: Clearview’s Julian Costa pitched a three-hitter in 6 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and two walks. Cole Fowler went 2 for 4 with a double for the visiting Pioneers (11-6).

For the Prep (19-3), ranked second in The Press Elite 11, Ryan Taylor hit a sacrifice fly.

ACIT 20, Bridgeton 2: ACIT (3-14-1) had 14 hits and won the game in five innings on the 10-run rule. Carmine Sausto went 3 for 3 for the Red Hawks and Ryan McDermott and Kevin Keil each had two hits. Wilfredo Lugo went the distance for the win, gave up seven hits, walked two and struck out two. Angel Castro and Camaron Dunkle had two hits apiece for host Bridgeton (4-12).

Boys golf

Mainland Regional 156, ACIT 186