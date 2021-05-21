Lower scores nine in first half, beats Absegami: Roundup

Maddie Schiffbauer scored seven goals to lead the Lower Cape May Regional High School girls lacrosse team to a 20-10 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Friday.
Sabrina Faulkner scored six for Lower (8-3). Maggie Boyle scored five. Julia Gibson and Tessa Hueber each scored once.
Haleigh Schafer scored four for Absegami (3-10). Sarah Glass scored three. Jayla McNamara, Rhegan Apel and Skylar Rhodes each scored once. Kylie Waldman made five saves. Vivian Jiang made two.
Millville 19, Holy Spirit 5: Millville (6-5) scored 11 goals in the first half. For Holy Spirit (5-7), Hanna Watson scored twice. Hailey Mastro, Kendall Murphy and Aggie Forte each scored once. Piper Martin made seven saves.
Ocean City 15, Egg Harbor Twp. 4: Racheli Levy-Smith scored five goals for Ocean City (9-3). Alexis Smallwood scored twice. Kelsea Cooke, Grace McAfee, Summer Reimet, Gracie Pierce, Ally Leeds, Chelsea Stack, Delainey Sutley and Breanna Fabi each scored once. Reagan Liepe made five saves.
Laine Walterson scored twice for EHT (8-6). Kierstyn Zinckgraf and Grace Carpenter each scored once.
Boys lacrosse
Shore Conference Tournament
St. Rose 7, Barnegat 4: Colin Westhoven scored three goals for 17th-seeed St. Rose (10-4), which advances from the preliminary round to the first round to face top-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven at 10 a.m. Saturday. The 16th-seeded Bengals fell to 10-3.
Baseball
St. Joseph Acad. 8, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: Ty Powell went 3 for 4 for the visiting Wildcats (14-5) and Adrian Kent was 2 for 4.
Kent pitched the final six innings, giving up five hits, walking none and striking out five. The Wildcats scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning. For the Caper Tigers (4-11), John Roach was 2 for 3 with a double and a run.
Clearview Reg. 8, No. 2 St. Augustine 1: Clearview’s Julian Costa pitched a three-hitter in 6 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and two walks. Cole Fowler went 2 for 4 with a double for the visiting Pioneers (11-6).
For the Prep (19-3), ranked second in The Press Elite 11, Ryan Taylor hit a sacrifice fly.
ACIT 20, Bridgeton 2: ACIT (3-14-1) had 14 hits and won the game in five innings on the 10-run rule. Carmine Sausto went 3 for 3 for the Red Hawks and Ryan McDermott and Kevin Keil each had two hits. Wilfredo Lugo went the distance for the win, gave up seven hits, walked two and struck out two. Angel Castro and Camaron Dunkle had two hits apiece for host Bridgeton (4-12).
Boys golf
Mainland Regional 156, ACIT 186
M: Riley Mostecki 37, Evan Goldberg 38, Jake Hennelly 39, Luca Bongiovanni 42.
A: Dylan Williamson 44, Derek Barnabei 46, Logan Williamson 46, Mateo Medina 50.
Eagle: Goldberg M.
Birdies: Mostecki (3), Hennelly, Goldberg, Bongiovanni M.
Records: Mainland 17-0.
Holy Spirit 178, Wildwood Catholic 191
At Cape May National Golf Club (par 35)
HS: James Dalzell 35, Brendan Marczyk 46, John Grahsler 46, Justin Kabala 51.
WCA: Kieron Kelly 46, Charlie Hitaffer 47, Chris Cruz 49, Matt Moretti 49.
Records: HS 10-3; WCA 8-10.
Boys tennis
Mainland Regional 5, Oakcrest 0
Singles: Daniel Wise d. Mikail Cuerquis 6-0, 6-0; Michael Walton d. Kyle Espina 6-3, 6-0; Alex Wise d. Salvatore Chiaramonte 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Aaryan Deshpande-Jack Palaia d. Angelo Cuerquis-Jason Hearn 6-0, 6-0; Evan Himmelstein-Joe Dib d. Dimas Hernandez-Kenji Nozawa 6-1, 6-0.
Records: M 12-0; O 4-9.
Millville 5, Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Singles: Jacob Lewis d. Maxwell Souder 6-0, 6-0; Andrew Crain d. Caleb Lawson 6-1, 6-0; Nicolas Meehan d. Justin Popdan 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Russell Corson-Matthew Sooy d. Connor Deignan-Sean Murphy 6-0, 6-1; Shawn McCarthy-Parker Swift won by forfeit.
Records: M 13-2; LCM 2-12.
St. Augustine 5, Wildwood 0
Singles: Vince Coiro d. Liam Grimes 6-2, 6-0; Tanner Roth d. Brett Bower 6-2, 6-0; Vincent Polistina d. David Aragon 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Matthew Adams-Cameron Compare won by forfeit; Nathaniel Paradela-Santino Casale won by forfeit
Records: St. Augustine 9-3; Wildwood Catholic 2-10
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.