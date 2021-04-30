 Skip to main content
Lower girls lacrosse earns CAL win over Spirit
Lower girls lacrosse earns CAL win over Spirit

Julia Gibson scored seven goals to lead the Lower Cape May Regional High School girls lacrosse team to an 18-15 win over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Friday.

Maggie Boyle scored four, Maddie Schiffbauer three, Jenna O'Neill two. Schiffbauer and O'Neill each had five draw controls. Sabrina Faulkner finished with four draw controls. Tessa Hueber and Faulkner each scored once. Allyson Walsh made 15 saves for Lower (2-1).

Hanna Watson scored five for the Spartans (1-4). Kendall Murphy scored four. Maggie Cella and Kira Murray each scored twice. Leah Corkhill and Aggie Forte each scored once. Piper Martin made 22 saves.

Middle Twp. 14,

Absegami 8

Brianna Robinson scored six goals or the Panthers (5-0). Maddyn McAnarney scored three. Abbie Teefy, Anna Bond, Eliza Billingham, Kate Herlihy and Holly Mader each scored once. Mia Slick made eight saves.

Haleigh Schafer scored six for the Braves (1-4). Skylar Rhodes and Sarah Glass each scored once. Kylie Waldman made 14 saves.

Mainland Reg. 14,

Egg Harbor Twp. 5

Casey Murray scored five goals and had an assist and four ground balls for host Mainland(4-2), and Julianna Medina had three goals, four ground balls and 10 draw controls. Lani Ford and Charlotte Walcoff each scored twice. Kendall Fuetterer and Eva Blanco each had one goal, and Kylie Kurtz had seven saves for the win.

For previously unbeaten EHT (4-1), Emily Gargan scored three goals, and Laine Walterson and Sagie Broschard each had one.

Boys lacrosse

Oakcrest 13,

Cedar Creek 2

Ryan Liberty scored five goals to go with five assists for Oakcrest (3-1). Ethan Nelson scored four and had two assists. Logan Skinner scored twice and had two assists. Steven Szabo and Michael Raciti each scored once. Michael O'Brien had seven ground balls. Owen Haugan made seven saves.

Cedar Creek fell to 2-2.

Egg Harbor Twp. 8

Mainland Reg. 5

Drew Carpenter scored three goals to go with two assists for the Eagles (2-0). RJ Matthews scored two. PJ Hladun had two assists. Zack Pennock, Tevon Belgrave and Hladun each scored once. Keith DeLucca made 19 saves.

Jack Venneman scored twice for the Mustangs (3-3). Luke Meister, Joe DeGaetano and Gavin Weis scored once. McKenzie Murphy made three saves.

From Thursday

Barnegat 17,

Central Reg. 1

James Corliss scored five goals for the Bengals (5-0). John Porcelli scored four and added an assist. Aidan Reiser also scored three. Tyler Quinn and Andrew Veneri each scored once. Quinn and Kurt Bonin each had two assists

Central Regional fell to 0-5.

Boys golf

Cedar Creek 190,

Oakcrest 193,

Vineland 220

At Vineyard National (par 36)

CC—Hunter Stubley 45, Justin Cartwright 48, Joseph Aiello 48, Liberty Nuttall 49

O—CassiE Booth 44, Zachary Dittus 47, Varsha Mudalair 49, Kaavya Kolli 53

V—Oghan Edger 50, Alfred Nanni 54, Trevor Farniaccio 56, Matt Campanella 62

Records: Cedar Creek 9-1; Oakcrest 5-5; Vineland 2-4

Ocean City 188,

Egg Harbor Twp. 193

At Greate Bay (par 35)

OC—Ethan Steingard 40, Cam Yoa 44, CJ Conti 52, Tristan Laughlin 52

EHT—Katie Cabinian 40, Johnny Neveling 48, Charlie Jones 50, Joe Del Re 55

Birdies: Cabinian (3), Jones EHT; Steingard OC

Records: EHT 4-4; Ocean City ​ 5-3

Pinelands Reg. 180,

Manchester 281

At Atlantis Golf Course (par 36)

P—Thomas Reilly 37, Brandan Tyhanic 42, Dj Pomponio 49, Luke Shertenlieb 52

M—Katerina Durham 56, Jacob Brush 63, Player 3 81, Player 4 81

Records: Pinelands 5-1; Manchester 0-6

St. Augustine 168,

Hammonton 177

At Buena Vista Country Club (par 36)

SA—Frank Wren 40, Brendan Meagher 42, Paul Clavner 42, Josh Dolson 44

H—Noah Petracci 40, Olivia Strigh 42, Shane McSorley 46, Luca Gherardi 49

Records: St. Augustine 9-0; Hammonton N/A

From Thursday

Ocean City 185;

Lower Cape May Reg. 196

At Cape May National Golf Course (par 35)

OC—Dylan Campbell 43, Cam Yoa 45, Ethan Steingard 48, Isabella Freund 49

LCMR—Andrew Barber 46, Randy Duley 49, Kevin Coulter 50, Zach Bada 51

Birdies: Campbell, Fruend OC; Barber LCM

Records: Ocean City 4-3; Lower 3-6

Cedar Creek 179,

Holy Spirit 193

HS—James Dalzell 39, Brenden Marczyk 50, Buddy Mason 54, N/A

CC—Dylan Guercioni 41, Justin Cartwright 44, Michael Loper 44, Joseph Aiello 50

Records: Cedar Creek 7-1; Holy Spirit 2-2

Mainland Reg. 156,

Wildwood Catholic Academy 204

At Linwood Country Club (par 34)

MR—Luca Bongiovanni 37, Xander Matik 39, Evan Goldberg 40, Riley Mostecki 40

WC—Kieron Kelly 46, Chris Cruz 49, Josh Bingaman 53, Tommy Golden 56

Eagle: Bongiovanni MR

Records: Mainland 9-0; Wildwood Catholic 3-3

Oakcrest 184,

Millville 223 (par 36)

O—Cassie Booth 43, Varsha Mudaliar 45, Zachary Dittus 48, Kaavya Kolli 48

M—Sydney Middleton 52, Demitrius Somerville 55, Jesse Karcher 58, Mason Markee 58

Records: Oakcrest 4-4; Millville 2-6

