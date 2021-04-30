Lower girls lacrosse earns CAL win over Spirit

Julia Gibson scored seven goals to lead the Lower Cape May Regional High School girls lacrosse team to an 18-15 win over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Friday.

Maggie Boyle scored four, Maddie Schiffbauer three, Jenna O'Neill two. Schiffbauer and O'Neill each had five draw controls. Sabrina Faulkner finished with four draw controls. Tessa Hueber and Faulkner each scored once. Allyson Walsh made 15 saves for Lower (2-1).

Hanna Watson scored five for the Spartans (1-4). Kendall Murphy scored four. Maggie Cella and Kira Murray each scored twice. Leah Corkhill and Aggie Forte each scored once. Piper Martin made 22 saves.

Middle Twp. 14,

Absegami 8

Brianna Robinson scored six goals or the Panthers (5-0). Maddyn McAnarney scored three. Abbie Teefy, Anna Bond, Eliza Billingham, Kate Herlihy and Holly Mader each scored once. Mia Slick made eight saves.

Haleigh Schafer scored six for the Braves (1-4). Skylar Rhodes and Sarah Glass each scored once. Kylie Waldman made 14 saves.

Mainland Reg. 14,

Egg Harbor Twp. 5