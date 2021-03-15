Lower Cape May wrestling program thriving under coach Billy Damiana

When Billy Damiana took over the Lower Cape May Regional High School wrestling team four years ago, the Caper Tigers were coming off four straight sub-.500 seasons and were not viewed as a threat.
Damiana helped change that.
Last season, Lower finished 22-4 and advanced to the South Jersey Group II quarterfinals, winning a playoff meet for the first time since 1983. Five Caper Tigers wrestlers advanced to the district finals (two were champions), seven went to regions and two placed in states, the best season of individual achievement in program history.
The team has finished each of the past two seasons with a winning record. South Jersey is starting to take notice of the Lower program.
“That is the hope,” Damiana said. “That we are making good showings. Obviously, there is no team (postseason) this year, so we hope to have a good showing with our individual tournaments. Based off of last year, I think that people are going to take us a little bit more seriously.”
Cape-Atlantic League teams are only permitted to have up to 15 matches. But the New Jersey State Athletic Association will have an individual region and state tournament, which was in doubt for a few months.
Lower will open its season at West Deptford at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Eagles captured the S.J. Group II title in 2018-19 and 2019-20. The Caper Tigers will host St. Augustine Prep at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Last season, the Hermits won the S.J. Non-Public A title.
“We are getting ready to test ourselves to see what we have,” Damiana said. “We are trying to see where we are wrestling some of these big boys.”
Lower returns juniors Marcus Hebron and Braydon Castillo, both of whom were state qualifiers last year, and region qualifiers Christian Campanaro, Sean Connelly and cousins David Tosto and Wesley Tosto. Hebron said he expects the team to do well this season, both collectively and individually.
“I feel like we never got the respect that we deserved,” said Hebron, who won the District 30 title at 195 pounds, finished second at Region 8 and made it to the final 12 at states. “But, I mean, that is what keeps us going so hard. I think we will earn that respect this year.”
Lower also features transfer and nationally ranked wrestler Shane Whitney, who was a state finalist last year in Virginia at 195. Last month, he placed third at 220 in the Mobbin Classic, which was an event that featured the top wrestlers in the state.
Matt Craig and Devon Bohn also are expected to make an impact.
“We expect to compete at a high level,” Damiana said. “Our goal this year is to just compete at the highest level.”
Castillo said the entire team has been working harder than ever. The 16-year-old from Villas said Lower intensified its conditioning and training in the offseason.
Last season, Castillo won the District 30 title at 160 and placed second at Region 8. He made it to the third round at states.
“I just thank God that we have the season, even though it’s short, and that we have a postseason,” Castillo said. “Every wrestler deserves a postseason. It’s when you show everyone how hard you’ve been working in the practice room and when no one else is looking
“I thank God that we have a chance to compete this season, especially with the coronavirus.”
Hebron and Castillo, both juniors, were named second team Press All-Stars last winter. Each have the same aim this season to advance farther in the state tournament, which is scheduled April 17-25.
Hebron said he wants revenge after coming so close to the podium last winter.
“I think all the training I’ve done is really going to carry me through the state tournament” The 17-year-old from Cape May Courthouse said. “I feel like I will really have a chance to shine and make up for last year when I get there.
“I want to make it to the podium (which is top eight). That’s the goal. But in reality, I won’t be satisfied until I’m at least top three.”
Castillo, who dealt with a torn meniscus in the off season, has the same goal.
“I feel I have been working hard enough to deserve a shot at placing in the state and being on the podium.”
Prior to coaching at Lower, Damiana trained St. Joseph graduate CJ LaFragola, who placed at states twice, won two district titles and a region championship. The coach also trained Jake Maxwell and Antonio Rodriguez at Buena Regional. Each won district and region titles and placed at states.
That is the culture he has brought to Lower.
“We just want to be able to compete,” Damiana said.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
