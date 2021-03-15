Lower Cape May wrestling program thriving under coach Billy Damiana

Last season, Castillo won the District 30 title at 160 and placed second at Region 8. He made it to the third round at states.

“I just thank God that we have the season, even though it’s short, and that we have a postseason,” Castillo said. “Every wrestler deserves a postseason. It’s when you show everyone how hard you’ve been working in the practice room and when no one else is looking

“I thank God that we have a chance to compete this season, especially with the coronavirus.”

Hebron and Castillo, both juniors, were named second team Press All-Stars last winter. Each have the same aim this season to advance farther in the state tournament, which is scheduled April 17-25.

Hebron said he wants revenge after coming so close to the podium last winter.

“I think all the training I’ve done is really going to carry me through the state tournament” The 17-year-old from Cape May Courthouse said. “I feel like I will really have a chance to shine and make up for last year when I get there.

“I want to make it to the podium (which is top eight). That’s the goal. But in reality, I won’t be satisfied until I’m at least top three.”