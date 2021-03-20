Lower Cape May relies on upper weight classes to rally past Ocean City 41-32

Connelly won by pin at 182 in 3 minutes, 53 seconds to cut Lower’s deficit to 32-26. Hebron got a pin at 195 in 3:54 to tie the match. Nick Bell took an early 2-0 lead on a takedown, but Hebron quickly fought back, making it 6-2 before the pin.

Hebron took his first loss of the season Tuesday to West Deptford’s Cody Thurston, who placed seventh in the state at 220 last season. Hebron, who finished in the top 12 in the state last year, said that was motivation for Saturday and the rest of his junior season.

“I was trying to last until (Bell) broke,” Hebron said. “I noticed he was breathing pretty heavy after the match started, so I knew after that I just had to last longer than him. … I’m not really one that likes to get scored on first, though.”

Whitney, who is a nationally ranked transfer from Cox High School in Virginia, earned a quick pin at 220 to give the Caper Tigers a 38-32 lead. The 17-year-old from Cape May came to Lower because his family recently moved back to the area.

“It is such a great program,” said Whitney, who a state qualifier in Virginia in 2020. “Every coach and every teammate has been so accepting toward me. I could not have gone to a better school.