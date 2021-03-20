Lower Cape May relies on upper weight classes to rally past Ocean City 41-32

OCEAN CITY — Lower Cape May Regional High School wrestling coach Billy Damiana said before the season his mid- to upper weights would be the strength of the program.
From the 132-pound class to heavyweight, the Caper Tigers featured four returning region and three state qualifiers from last season when they took on Ocean City in an intense and competitive Cape-Atlantic League East Division match Saturday.
Damiana’s preseason analysis was correct.
Sean Connelly, Marcus Hebron and Shane Whitney each won to lead Lower to a 41-32 comeback victory over the Red Raiders. The Caper Tigers (1-1) trailed 24-0 early after having to forfeit three bouts.
“The comeback that we had, it was all from not really having a beginning lineup,” said Hebron, 17, of Cape May Court House. “We are missing a few people in our beginning weights, but our upper weights can come through, and we can get the job done.”
Ocean City’s Jacob Melini won by pin at 106 to start the match. After those three straight forfeits, Lower’s Wesley Tosto earned a technical fall at 132, David Tosto (Wesley’s cousin) followed with a pin at 138 and Devon Bohn pinned his opponent at 145, cutting the early Ocean City lead to 24-17.
“It was disappointing on our end when you get those forfeits and you don’t capitalize on it,” Ocean City coach Dan Calhoun said. “I wish a couple things worked out differently, but hats off to Lower Cape May. They gave us a lead, and we didn’t take advantage of it.”
Connelly won by pin at 182 in 3 minutes, 53 seconds to cut Lower’s deficit to 32-26. Hebron got a pin at 195 in 3:54 to tie the match. Nick Bell took an early 2-0 lead on a takedown, but Hebron quickly fought back, making it 6-2 before the pin.
Hebron took his first loss of the season Tuesday to West Deptford’s Cody Thurston, who placed seventh in the state at 220 last season. Hebron, who finished in the top 12 in the state last year, said that was motivation for Saturday and the rest of his junior season.
“I was trying to last until (Bell) broke,” Hebron said. “I noticed he was breathing pretty heavy after the match started, so I knew after that I just had to last longer than him. … I’m not really one that likes to get scored on first, though.”
Whitney, who is a nationally ranked transfer from Cox High School in Virginia, earned a quick pin at 220 to give the Caper Tigers a 38-32 lead. The 17-year-old from Cape May came to Lower because his family recently moved back to the area.
“It is such a great program,” said Whitney, who a state qualifier in Virginia in 2020. “Every coach and every teammate has been so accepting toward me. I could not have gone to a better school.
“This (match) was exactly what we planned for. We know we have a hole at our lower weights, so we are going to take a big blow over there. But we have such a strong mid- to upper weight (core) that we are confident in winning any match.”
Lower state qualifier and junior Braydon Castillo earned a close 10-9 decision at 160 over Jacob Wilson. Castillo jumped over to a 7-3 second-period lead, but Wilson tied the bout 8-8 in the third. Castillo earned points for a reversal that gave him the win.
Ocean City junior and returning region qualifier Charley Cossaboone earned a 15-1 major decision at 152 to make it 28-17. Fellow region qualifier and senior Joe Garcia earned a 13-5 major decision at 170 that extended the lead to 32-20.
Calhoun said the Red Raiders need to improve on their bonus points, such as earning pins, major decisions or tech falls rather than just decisions.
“First of all, Ocean City is extremely well-coached, they are in shape, they are strong, they are built and they are going to push the pace for six minutes,” ‘Damiana said. “Calhoun does a phenomenal job with the program. Those kids are ready to go.
“Yea, we were in a hole early down 24-0. We had to battle back and lean on our upper weights, and that’s how it’s going to be the rest of the year.”
Matthew Craig earned a 5-3 decision over Matt Christy in the heavyweight bout to ensure Lower’s victory. Damiana called the Craig-Christy bout “a phenomenal match.”
“It was a good completive match,” Damiana said of the dual meet. “People kind of look down on Cape May County. (Ocean City and Lower) and Middle Township, those are three tough schools and will give you tight matches.
“I’m very happy with our guys.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen:
609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Match began at 106
106—Jacob Melini OC p. Joseph DeLong, 2:00
113—Aiden Leypoldt OC by forfeit
120—Dominic Morrill OC by forfeit
126—Jake Myers OC by forfeit
132—Wesley Tosto LCM tf. Liam Cupit, (17-2, 3:25)
138—David Tosto LCM p. Jon Wootton, 2:13
145—Devon Bohn LCM p. Ryan Callahan, 2:03
152—Charley Cossaboone OC md. Christian Campanaro, 15-1
160—Braydon Castillo d. LCM Jacob Wilson, 10-9
170—Joey Garcia OC md. Connor Eckel, 13-5
182—Sean Connelly LCM p. Sam Williams OC, 3:53
195—Marcus Hebron p. LCM Nick Bell OC, 3:54
220—Shane Whitney LCM p. Aiden Fisher OC, 1:35
285—Matthew Craig LCM d. Matt Christy OC, 5-3
Records—Lower 1-1; Ocean City 1-1
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
