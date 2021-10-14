Lower Cape May Regional defeats St. Joseph academy behind Kelly's 12 saves

HAMMONTON — The Lower Cape May Regional and St. Joseph Academy field hockey teams are two of the best in the Cape-Atlantic League National Conference. St. Joe was victorious the first time these teams met back in September.

But on Thursday, the Caper Tigers got the win on the road, handing the Wildcats their first loss of the season, 1-0. Lower goalie Mahogany Kelly made 12 saves for for the shutout.

Lower Cape May improved to 12-2 on the season, St. Joseph fell to 12-1.

It only took eight minutes for the Tigers to get on the board as Maddie Schiffbauer tapped one in while being swarmed by defenders. Jessica Goodroe assisted on the play from a corner pass into the middle.

Lower Cape May continued to apply pressure early and often right after scoring their first goal. They had three shots on net in the first quarter and were constantly forcing turnovers.

"We knew coming into this game that they play with very low sticks," said St Joe's head coach Kassidy Wentzell about the Caper Tigers' defensive style.

Lower's Julia Gibson played an important role in the first half as she continuously pushed up field.