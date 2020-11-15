Lower Cape May football team tops Holy Cross to improve to 3-3

The Lower Cape May Regional High School football team evened its record at 3-3 with a 30-26 win over Holy Cross Prep on Saturday.

Caper Tigers quarterback Hunter Ray ran for a touchdown and threw for two scores. Ray completed 6 of 8 passes for 70 yards.

Running back Marcus Hebron ran 23 times for 110 yards for a TD. Rob White ran nine times for 73 yards. Christian Campanaro and Archie Lawler (four catches for 59 yards) caught TD passes for Lower Cape May.

Wes Tosto kicked a 25-yard field goal. The Caper Tigers had 309 yards of offense.

Lower Cape May Regional is scheduled to host Overbrook on Thursday.

Boys soccer

Audubon 2, Wildwood 0

Seamus Fynes made 15 saves, but the Wildwood lost 2-0 to Audubon in a Southwest Group I-A first-round playoff game Saturday.

Wildwood (9-5) was the No. 8 seed. Audubon, the No. 9 seed, will advance to play top seed Haddon Township on Tuesday.