Lower Cape May edges Middle Township in unique outdoor wrestling meet

The school spent all day Friday setting up the scene.

“Without them, none of this would be possible,” Rementer said. “It just comes with a thought and a vision, and we executed it, and it all worked out. Everything worked out perfectly.”

Rementer added that they wanted to provide athletes positive memories rather than negative ones from this delayed and abbreviated season.

“When you are looking in the yearbooks and looking at pictures and say, ‘Wait, why were we on the tennis courts? Oh, because it was that year back when,’” she said. “It gives these kids a lasting memory, regardless of the score.

“And especially to do it with Lower, it means a lot because they are a nice rival for us. ... I love my job. This is the excitement. I get to do stuff like this.”

The mat, which hadn’t been used in years as it’s a middle school mat, was light and easy to transport, Wolf said. The school also wheeled out plastic chairs for fans and wrestlers.

Normally, only Middle parents can attend home meets as inside gatherings are still limited due to the pandemic. But both Lower and Middle parents were able to attend Friday.