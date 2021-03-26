Lower Cape May edges Middle Township in unique outdoor wrestling meet

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Fans gathered — socially distanced, of course — at the Middle Township High School tennis courts to watch a good matchup of rivals.
But tennis was not the reason.
An orange and black wrestling mat, chairs and scorer tables were spread across the courts as the Panthers hosted Lower Cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League East Division dual meet. Lower won 38-22.
“It’s cool, it’s different,” Middle coach Matt Wolf said of the outdoor competition. “I think that’s something about wrestling: You have to be comfortable being uncomfortable. It was a great situation for our kids and their kids, just to experience a different situation in life.
“This year they had so many things taken away from them with the coronavirus and shortened season. No districts or tournaments outside regions and states. This was something unique they got to do. We are happy we got to do it.”
Middle already has had two matches canceled this season, including Wednesday’s against Oakcrest, due to COVID-19 concerns.
Wolf saw the nice weather forecast earlier this week and wanted to take the Panthers’ meet against Lower outside.
He contacted Middle athletic director Sharon Rementer, who reached out to Superintendent David Salvo. The trio, along with the maintenance department and others at Middle, made it happen.
The school spent all day Friday setting up the scene.
“Without them, none of this would be possible,” Rementer said. “It just comes with a thought and a vision, and we executed it, and it all worked out. Everything worked out perfectly.”
Rementer added that they wanted to provide athletes positive memories rather than negative ones from this delayed and abbreviated season.
“When you are looking in the yearbooks and looking at pictures and say, ‘Wait, why were we on the tennis courts? Oh, because it was that year back when,’” she said. “It gives these kids a lasting memory, regardless of the score.
“And especially to do it with Lower, it means a lot because they are a nice rival for us. ... I love my job. This is the excitement. I get to do stuff like this.”
The mat, which hadn’t been used in years as it’s a middle school mat, was light and easy to transport, Wolf said. The school also wheeled out plastic chairs for fans and wrestlers.
Normally, only Middle parents can attend home meets as inside gatherings are still limited due to the pandemic. But both Lower and Middle parents were able to attend Friday.
Lower coach Billy Damiana is not a fan of being hot, calling himself more of a winter person. But as the sun start setting on a day in which the region felt record high temperatures that broke 80, things cooled and a breeze came in, he started warming up to the outdoor match, he said.
Lower junior Michael Castellano enjoyed it.
“It was pretty cool, definitely something different,” he said. “A lot of fun. It was beautiful out here. The wind helps you to cool off. I feel like it helped my energy out there. It creates such a good environment.”
The action on the mat was just as interesting as the atmosphere, and the meet was not decided until the final few bouts. The match started at 106 pounds and was tied after 182.
Castellano won a 7-6 decision at 152, giving Lower a 16-15 lead after it had lost the two previous bouts. He was losing 6-5 late in the third period. Lower’s Shane Whitney and Matt Craig closed out the match with pins.
“We are in superior condition to everybody,” said Castellano, 17, of North Cape May. “That’s what (Damiana) preaches. It showed (Friday). ... A lot of guys are missing in our lineup. You just have to step up and perform for them.”
Damiana called the match “great stuff,” noting that the last few years his matches with Middle have gone down to the end. He praised Middle wrestlers Alick Killian (145) and Dave Giulian (182), who both won key bouts Friday
“This is like Iowa-Iowa State,” Damiana said. “ it doesn’t matter how good they are or how good we are. The match is going to be competitive.”
Wolf spoke to his Middle wrestlers before the match, telling them the notion of competing outside is great but to not let the different atmosphere distract them from the goal of winning.
“That didn’t happen,” Wolf said. “I don’t care what you do, it’s always more fun to win. That’s what we are here to do, and we didn’t do that. Credit to (Lower), they have a great team. I think our kids wrestled hard. They are just a better team right now.”
Match began at 106
106—Double forfeit
113—Joseph DeLong LCM by forfeit
120—X’Zavier Swinton by forfeit
126—Robert Elwell LCM md. Owen Hass, 8-0
132—Wesley Tosto LCM d. Matt Gariano, 13-9
138—Evan Dugan MT p. David Tosto, 3:29
145—Alick Killian MT d. Devon Bohn, 3-2
152—Michael Castellano LCM d. Adrien LaBoy, 7-6
160—Christian Campanaro LCM p. Brian Juzaitis, 1:07
170—Mike Adelizzi MT d. Connor Eckel, 9-6
182—Dave Giulian MT md. Sean Connelly, 14-4
195—Marcus Hebron LCM md. Jayden Matthews. 12-1
220—Shane Whitney LCM p. Isiah Carr-Wing, 0:49
285—Matthew Craig LCM p. Brandon Rosensteel, 2:38
Records—Lower 3-1; Middle 1-3
