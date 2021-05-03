Lower Cape May edges Middle Township in girls lacrosse: Roundup

The Vikings won in five innings on the 10-run rule. Nayeesha Suarez went 2 for 3 with a triple, a run and two RBIs. Rosie Miltenberger was 2 for 2 with a double and three runs and freshman Mattie Sarno went 2 for 3. Winning pitcher Cece Marota worked five innings and struck out three.

Atlantic Christian 12,

Calvary Academy 2

Atlantic Christian (4-0) won the game in the sixth inning on the 10-run rule. Chloe Vogel, Evangelina Kim and Ali Lushina each homered for the Cougars, and Vogel went 3 for 4 with a triple. Winning pitcher Shelby Einwechter pitched five innings and struck out seven.

Boys Lacrosse

Southern Reg. 11,

Holmdel 4

Ryan Sininsky and Luke Bruther each had three goals and an assist for the host Rams (5-1). Zach Washco and Jake Washco each scored two goals. Holmdel fell to 1-1.

Cedar Creek 7,

Absegami 3