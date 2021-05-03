Lower Cape May edges Middle Township in girls lacrosse: Roundup

The Lower Cape May Regional High School girls lacrosse team beat visiting Middle Township 13-12 in a Cape-Atlantic League game Monday.
Maddie Schiffbauer led the Caper Tigers (3-1) with four goals and Sabrina Faulkner had three goals and three assists. Maggie Boyle scored three goals and Julie Gibson had two. Jenna O'Neill added one goal, and Tessa Hueber had two assists. Ally Walsh made 24 saves for the win.
For previously unbeaten Middle (5-1), Briana Robertson scored four goals and Kate Herlihy and Abby Teefy each scored three. Jada Nagle and Maddyn McAnaney each scored once. Mia Slick had 13 saves.
Softball
No. 7 Hammonton 10,
Williamstown 0
Hammonton, ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 6-0. The game ended in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule.
Alexa Panagopoylos went 2 for 3 with a double, a homer, two runs and three RBIs for the Blue Devils (6-0) and Krista Tzaferos also homered. Winning pitcher Makenzie Edwards went five innings and gave up three hits, with no walks and eight strikeouts. Edwards scored three runs and Sophia Vento scored twice. Samantha LaPorta doubled for Williamstown (3-7).
Atlantic City 12,
ACIT 2
The Vikings won in five innings on the 10-run rule. Nayeesha Suarez went 2 for 3 with a triple, a run and two RBIs. Rosie Miltenberger was 2 for 2 with a double and three runs and freshman Mattie Sarno went 2 for 3. Winning pitcher Cece Marota worked five innings and struck out three.
Atlantic Christian 12,
Calvary Academy 2
Atlantic Christian (4-0) won the game in the sixth inning on the 10-run rule. Chloe Vogel, Evangelina Kim and Ali Lushina each homered for the Cougars, and Vogel went 3 for 4 with a triple. Winning pitcher Shelby Einwechter pitched five innings and struck out seven.
Boys Lacrosse
Southern Reg. 11,
Holmdel 4
Ryan Sininsky and Luke Bruther each had three goals and an assist for the host Rams (5-1). Zach Washco and Jake Washco each scored two goals. Holmdel fell to 1-1.
Cedar Creek 7,
Absegami 3
The host Pirates led 4-3 after three quarters and pulled away with three goals in the last quarter. Kevin Dougherty had three goals and two assists for Cedar Creek and Devin McCarty added two goals. Jason Bishop had a goal and an assist and Eric Fetron scored a goal. Keaton Fable had an assist.
Boys volleyball
Lacey Township 2,
Toms River South 0
The host Lions (6-2) won with scores of 25-10 and 25-15. Baxes James led Lacey with six kills and had seven service points. Carson Howard had five kills, three blocks and three digs. Logan Haemmerle added three kills, five digs and four service points, and Kyle Coburn contributed 14 assists. Jake Sullivan had three kills, five digs, 14 service points and three aces. Toms River South fell to 0-7.
Camden Tech 2,
Hammonton 0
Camden Tech (5-3) had set scores of 25-16 and 25-18. For host Hammonton (1-4), Emmanuel Waugh had seven assists, Benn Leonard had two kills and Justin Lang added two kills, four digs and four service points. Francesco Angelastro added two blocks and three assists and Andrew Gollihur had four service points.
Pinelands Reg. 2,
Long Branch 0
The host Wildcats scored set wins of 25-9 and 25-22. Brogan Duelly had seven kills for Pinelands (7-1), plus six digs and three service points. Abdullah Elsayard added five kills, six digs, seven service points and seven aces. Dan Brunke had 10 assists and five service points, and Aaron Johnson contributed sevn assists, eight service points and three aces. Long Branch dropped to 0-8.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
