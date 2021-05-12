Lower Cape May baseball comes back to beat CM Tech

Lower Cape May Regional scored in each of the final three innings to come back and beat Cape May Tech 3-2 in a Cape-Atlantic League baseball game Wednesday.

Tech went up 2-0 in the first inning on RBIs from Aidan Hofmann and Ronald Neenhold. Hodmann and Joel Sheptock each had two hits. Tanner Olviai pitched six innings, allowing two runs and striking out five.

For the Caper Tigers, Gabe Salinsky, Hunter Ray and John Roach scored runs. Salinsky doubled, and Evan Shoffler singled and stole a base. Salinsky pitched five innings, allowing two runs and striking out six for the no-decision. Aidan Lowry got the win, allowing a hit and a walk with one strikeout in two innings in relief.

Lower improved to 3-7, and Tech fell to 2-7.

From Tuesday

No. 6 Ocean City 13,

ACIT 3

Ben Hoag scored three runs and singled twice for Ocean City (7-4). Joe Repetti had four RBIs and scored two runs. Gannon Brady scored three runs and had two RBIs. James Mancini pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts.

For ACIT (2-9-1), Kevin Keil and Michael Hudson each doubled.

Softball

Hammonton 3,