Lower Cape May baseball comes back to beat CM Tech

Lower Cape May Regional scored in each of the final three innings to come back and beat Cape May Tech 3-2 in a Cape-Atlantic League baseball game Wednesday.
Tech went up 2-0 in the first inning on RBIs from Aidan Hofmann and Ronald Neenhold. Hodmann and Joel Sheptock each had two hits. Tanner Olviai pitched six innings, allowing two runs and striking out five.
For the Caper Tigers, Gabe Salinsky, Hunter Ray and John Roach scored runs. Salinsky doubled, and Evan Shoffler singled and stole a base. Salinsky pitched five innings, allowing two runs and striking out six for the no-decision. Aidan Lowry got the win, allowing a hit and a walk with one strikeout in two innings in relief.
Lower improved to 3-7, and Tech fell to 2-7.
From Tuesday
No. 6 Ocean City 13,
ACIT 3
Ben Hoag scored three runs and singled twice for Ocean City (7-4). Joe Repetti had four RBIs and scored two runs. Gannon Brady scored three runs and had two RBIs. James Mancini pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts.
For ACIT (2-9-1), Kevin Keil and Michael Hudson each doubled.
Softball
Hammonton 3,
Oakcrest 2
Lilly Miller hit two doubles and drove in a run for Hammonton (10-0). Sophia Vento singled twice, and Makenzi Edwards tripled. Edwards pitched a seven-inning complete game, allowing two hits and a walk and striking out 10.
Abigail Tunney allowed three runs, two earned, and struck out seven in six innings for Oakcrest. (8-7).
Overbrook 10,
Wildwood 3
Leah Benichou singled twice and scored for the Warriors (4-6). Ava Troiano and Sophia Wilber each singled and scored. Overbrook improved to 8-3.
From Tuesday
Schalick 5,
Buena Reg. 3
Madison Hand doubled and scored two runs for Buena (7-4). Emily D’Ottavio pitched a complete game, striking out seven. For Schalick (8-2), April Laury homed and drove in two runs.
ACIT 18,
Bridgeton 7
Lola Sarni hit a home run for ACIT (5-7). She also scored three run and had three RBIs. Isabella Quarton led with four runs scored and had three RBIs. Kiara Flanagan aso drove in three runs. Samantha Passalaqua and Kathryn Tobolski each singled twice. Samantha Dangler pitched 6 2/3 innings and struck out six.
Bridgeton fell to 1-9.
Crew
From Sunday
Atlantic County Rowing Championships
The Mainland Regional High School boys junior eight won a three-boat race in 5 minutes, 14.25 seconds to win its division. The Mustangs lineup was made up of stroke Charlie Milhous, Kyle DeGaetano, Ben Werber, Calvin Donahue, Owen Meade, Matt Kelly, Tyler Wimberg, bow Carson Moyer and coxswain Adam Syed.
The Ocean City girls freshman eight won a two-boat race in 6:58.90 to win its category. The Red Raiders’ crew included stroke Kaitlin Calloway, Samantha Beckmann, Amber Schemback, Alea Loesch, Reese Powell, Anna Stamm, Sarah Goralczuk, bow Bria Condella and coxswain Mia Pancoast.
Mainland won the three-boat boys freshman four race in 6:38.80 to win that category. The Mustangs lineup consisted of stroke Ethan Bongiovanni, Nicholas Carney, Ryan Kennedy, bow Mark Marrone and coxswain Mason Bezanis.
The Holy Spirit boys junior quad won a two-boat race in 5:28.12 to win its division. The Spartans lineup included stroke Mike Rodriguez, Andrew Krumaker, Mike Ricciardi and bow Will Bradley.
