Lower aims to compete each game in 2021

Lower Cape May Regional High School second-year football coach Lance Bailey doesn’t like getting into predictions.
“I think it kind of sets you up a bit,” Bailey said.
But he can foresee at least one thing for 2021.
“Our kids are going to compete every game,” Bailey said. “Every Friday night, we are going to step on the field, and we are going to have a chance and compete. When you do that, good things tend to happen.
“All summer, there has been consistency in the weight room and so forth. I’m looking for us to compete. I can’t ask any more from the kids than that.”
The Caper Tigers are solid at the skill positions, including tight ends, defensive back, linebacker and wide receivers, and are much bigger on the defensive and offensive lines than they were last year, Bailey said.
That includes junior wideout and linebacker Archie Lawler.
“I think (the season) is going to be good,” said Lawler, 16, of West Cape May. “We are a different team than we have put out in a while. We have people at every position, and are diverse. It’s going to be a good year.”
Lower is a young team, which can be viewed as a weakness. But the roster still has a ton of experience.
A strength is the receivers and a good quarterback in sophomore Hunter Ray. The defense is also expected to be strong, especially senior defensive end Marcus Hebron and senior linebacker Jayden Farrow. Both are also running backs.
Last year, the Caper Tigers won two of their last three games.
“We finished well, now we are going to bring that into this year,” Lawler said.
Last season, Bailey was a first-year coach guiding his team through a shortened season that was difficult for every school in the state. He was coaching for the first time in 14 years, too. So, the situation was far from ideal.
Both Bailey and his players are more comfortable with each other going into year two.
“I think the kids got a taste of success and what hard work can bring, and they carried that over,” Bailey said. “I think they got that taste in their mouth that they are better than 4-4, but they know they have to work to be able to get there.
“The system is much easier for them than it was this time last year. They can be more reactionary.”
Players can compete with more ease this season, already knowing the playbook.
“Last year we had some bumps,” Lawler said. “Learning everything new with a whole new coaching staff, but it is a great staff and I think everyone is comfortable now. Everyone knows what they are doing. It should be good.”
Lawler has the season-opener Sept. 2 with Glassboro and the season finale Nov. 24 with Middle Township circled on his calendar, saying those two games will be the biggest for the team.
“We are looking forward to getting back on the field,” Bailey said. “You can feel the energy in the weight room and on the field when we are out there.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen:
609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
