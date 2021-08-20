Lower aims to compete each game in 2021

A strength is the receivers and a good quarterback in sophomore Hunter Ray. The defense is also expected to be strong, especially senior defensive end Marcus Hebron and senior linebacker Jayden Farrow. Both are also running backs.

Last year, the Caper Tigers won two of their last three games.

“We finished well, now we are going to bring that into this year,” Lawler said.

Last season, Bailey was a first-year coach guiding his team through a shortened season that was difficult for every school in the state. He was coaching for the first time in 14 years, too. So, the situation was far from ideal.

Both Bailey and his players are more comfortable with each other going into year two.

“I think the kids got a taste of success and what hard work can bring, and they carried that over,” Bailey said. “I think they got that taste in their mouth that they are better than 4-4, but they know they have to work to be able to get there.

“The system is much easier for them than it was this time last year. They can be more reactionary.”

Players can compete with more ease this season, already knowing the playbook.