Lotzeir Brooks makes sensational high school debut to help spark Millville past Union

OCEAN CITY – Lotzeir Brooks arrived for his high school football debut with plenty of butterflies Saturday night.
They disappeared during the game. The butterflies, like everybody else on the field, probably couldn’t keep up with the speedy Millville freshman.
Brooks returned a free kick for a score and caught an 85-yard touchdown pass to propel the Thunderbolts to a 31-28 win over Union in a Battle at the Beach game.
“I just feel good, my first high school game,” Brooks said. “I was nervous on the bus ride here, butterflies. My team helped me score.”
Brooks’ TD catch was the difference in the game. It came with 6 minutes, 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Millville trailed 28-24 and had the ball second-and-one at their own 15-yard line.
Millville coach Dennis Thomas audibled to a deep pass for Brooks when he saw the freshman lined up one-on-one against a Union defender.
“I don’t think there’s anyone who can cover him man-to-man,” Thomas said. “They did it a few times, and I didn’t call it. I said I was going to wait until the fourth (quarter) to call it. That’s what we did.”
Thunderbolts quarterback Nate Robbins found Brooks open behind the Union defense. Brooks caught the ball in stride at the Millville 35. No one was catching him. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Brooks, who, according to Thomas, runs the 100-meter dash in 10.8 seconds, sprinted untouched to the end zone.
“I was waiting for that play the whole game,” Brooks said.
That wasn't the only eye-opening play Brooks made.
In the third quarter after a safety, he caught Union free kick, accelerated into a gap and sprinted 65 yards down the center of the field for his first career high school TD.
Brooks helped make the Millville/Union game the most thrilling contest of the Battle at the Beach's first two days. The inaugural showcase event featured many of South Jersey’s top teams this weekend and concludes Sunday with three games at Ocean City High School.
Both Millville and Union played at a December championship level despite Saturday being the season opener for both teams. Millville is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Union is traditional state power.
The game featured five lead changes and plenty of plays that brought the fans, who nearly filled the Ocean City bleachers on a cool summer night, to their feet. Nazaire Matthew of Union returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a TD.
Millville senior running back LeQuint Allen rushed 19 times for 112 yards. Thunderbolts linebacker Keyan German made two tackles for losses. Elijah Edwards had a sack for Millville. Junior linebacker Solomon Massey-Kent recovered a fumble late in the fourth quarter to help Millville preserve its lead.
“”I’ve played a lot of football,” Allen said. “It was a one possession game. I told my guys that just one play could change anything. You saw that tonight.”
After the game, Brooks was the main topic of conversation. What made his performance even more remarkable was his age. He’s 14 – an average high school freshman. These days many top athletes began their high school careers when they are 15 or 16 yards old.
“He’s a good person,” Thomas said of Brooks. “He’s a better person than he is an athlete and that says a lot because he’s a great athlete.”
There was a buzz about him before the season began. Rutgers, Temple and Boston College have already offered him scholarships before he even played a high school game.
Who knows how many more scholarship offers are to come after he has gotten his high school debut out of the way.
Union; 7 14 7 0-28
Millville; 14 0 10 7-31
FIRST QUARTER
Union-Matthew 85 kickoff return (Lafond kick)
Millville-Hunter 2 run (Raynis kick)
Millville-Allen 4 run (Raynis kick)
SECOND QUARTER
Union-Brown 1 run (Lafond kick)
Union-Brown 2 run (Lafond kick)
THIRD QUARTER
Millville- Union punter tackled in end zone for safety
Millville-Brooks 65 free kick return (Sharp run)
Union-Bournes 5 run (Lafond kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
Millville-Brooks 85 pass from Robbins (Raynis kick)
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
