Lotzeir Brooks makes sensational high school debut to help spark Millville past Union

OCEAN CITY – Lotzeir Brooks arrived for his high school football debut with plenty of butterflies Saturday night.

They disappeared during the game. The butterflies, like everybody else on the field, probably couldn’t keep up with the speedy Millville freshman.

Brooks returned a free kick for a score and caught an 85-yard touchdown pass to propel the Thunderbolts to a 31-28 win over Union in a Battle at the Beach game.

“I just feel good, my first high school game,” Brooks said. “I was nervous on the bus ride here, butterflies. My team helped me score.”

Brooks’ TD catch was the difference in the game. It came with 6 minutes, 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Millville trailed 28-24 and had the ball second-and-one at their own 15-yard line.

Millville coach Dennis Thomas audibled to a deep pass for Brooks when he saw the freshman lined up one-on-one against a Union defender.

“I don’t think there’s anyone who can cover him man-to-man,” Thomas said. “They did it a few times, and I didn’t call it. I said I was going to wait until the fourth (quarter) to call it. That’s what we did.”