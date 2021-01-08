Longtime local coach, former overseas player Nenad Gorgiev takes over Holy Spirit boys soccer team

Though he was a center defender as a player, Gorgiev has an overall view of the game and says it's not all about skill.

"It's not always talent that wins games, but it's hard work, dedication and passion for the game," he said. "I'll focus on the whole team, not just the position I played. I'll have meetings with the athletes, and I know that they're dedicated and want to improve."

Holy Spirit tied Cape May Tech 1-1 in 2020 in its season opener. But the Spartans lost their final nine games, including an 8-0 defeat to St. Augustine Prep in a South West F Non-Public quarterfinal game. Holy Spirit coach Rick Meana stepped down after the season.

"The boys soccer program has had its ups and downs over the years, and lately we've been down," Normane said. "The team is overshadowed by our football team (which went 8-0 in the fall season and finished at No. 1 in The Press Elite 11). But I think Nenad can make us a very competitive team and make some really good soccer players interested in coming here. We have a great group of kids, and I think he'll be a really good mentor for them."

Gorgiev intends to hold soccer camps in the summer at Holy Spirit.