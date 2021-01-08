Longtime local coach, former overseas player Nenad Gorgiev takes over Holy Spirit boys soccer team

Nenad Gorgiev, who coaches and teaches the game of soccer, now has the challenge of rebuilding the Holy Spirit High School boys team.
Gorgiev, a 40-year-old native of Macedonia, which was part of the former Yugoslavia, was hired Wednesday to coach the Spartans, a team that went 0-9-1 in 2020.
"My job is to recruit and build the program," said Gorgiev, an Egg Harbor Township resident who moved to the United States in 2006. "It'll be challenging, but I'm looking forward to it. It won't be easy with the (low) number of students."
Gorgiev played college soccer for two years in Macedonia and then for the Vasil Levski National Sports Academy in Bulgaria. He played pro and semi-pro soccer in Macedonia, Bulgaria, Italy and Switzerland. He has more than 10 years of coaching experience in Europe and the United States.
Gorgiev is also the owner and operator of Prestige Soccer Training in EHT, where he works with age-group boys and girls players. He became an assistant coach of the Atlantic Cape Community College men's team in 2007 and was the head coach in 2010 and 2011.
"We are definitely excited to have Nenad as our coach," said Steve Normane, the Holy Spirit athletic director. "He has an incredible soccer background as a player oversees and has great coaching experience. He's very well-respected in the soccer community."
Though he was a center defender as a player, Gorgiev has an overall view of the game and says it's not all about skill.
"It's not always talent that wins games, but it's hard work, dedication and passion for the game," he said. "I'll focus on the whole team, not just the position I played. I'll have meetings with the athletes, and I know that they're dedicated and want to improve."
Holy Spirit tied Cape May Tech 1-1 in 2020 in its season opener. But the Spartans lost their final nine games, including an 8-0 defeat to St. Augustine Prep in a South West F Non-Public quarterfinal game. Holy Spirit coach Rick Meana stepped down after the season.
"The boys soccer program has had its ups and downs over the years, and lately we've been down," Normane said. "The team is overshadowed by our football team (which went 8-0 in the fall season and finished at No. 1 in The Press Elite 11). But I think Nenad can make us a very competitive team and make some really good soccer players interested in coming here. We have a great group of kids, and I think he'll be a really good mentor for them."
Gorgiev intends to hold soccer camps in the summer at Holy Spirit.
"I'll do everything I can that will help the program," he said. "Holy Spirit has great teams, like the football team. I'm honored for the opportunity to do my best to lift the program to the level of the others at Holy Spirit."
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Holy Spirit vs Lower Cape May Boys Soccer
Contact: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.