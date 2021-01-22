Local teams to compete in Thank You Classic baseball tournament April 30-May 2

The Thank You Classic baseball tournament, aimed at honoring and benefiting first responders for their sacrifices, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced its 2021 schedule Thursday.
The event will be held April 30- May 2 at locations across South Jersey. Twenty-six games are planned. Among the 52 participating teams: St. Joseph Academy, St. Augustine Prep, ACIT, Ocean City, Vineland, Cape May Tech, Egg Harbor Township and Holy Spirit.
On April 30, ACIT will play Paulsboro at 4 p.m. at Mid Atlantic Athletic Center in Mickleton, Gloucester County. St. Augustine will play Lawrenceville at 4 p.m. at Walt Nicgorski Field in Pennsauken, Camden County.
On May 1, St. Joseph will face West Deptford at 10 a.m. at Union Field in West Deptford, Gloucester County. Ocean City will play Gloucester Catholic at 4 p.m. at Joe Barth Field (home of the Rams) in Brooklawn, Camden County.
Also on May 1, Vineland will take on Pope John at 1 p.m. at Walt Nicgorski Field. Cape May Tech will face Pitman at 7 p.m. at Alycon Park in Pitman, Gloucester County.
On May 2, EHT will play Brick Memorial at 11 a.m. Holy Spirit will face St. Mary Rutherford at 4 p.m. Both games will be held at Walt Nicgorski Field.
The Thank You Classic was organized by Gloucester Catholic assistant Bill Gore. The event announced the schedule on Twitter, adding some teams could still be added to the event.
The 2020 spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 season is expected to go on as planned, according to the latest updates from the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association. Practice can begin April 1, with games starting April 19.
The ninth annual Coaches vs. Cancer Classic at Mainland Regional is scheduled for April 23-25, another tournament this spring for excited fans, coaches and players who lost their season last year.
