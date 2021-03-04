Lila Schoen, as Mainland's lone senior, is leaving positive impression: My Life

Lila Schoen is the Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team’s only senior.
The Mustangs feature several talented young players. Mainland is 10-2 and took a six-game winning streak into Thursday night’s game against Cedar Creek. The Mustangs' season and Schoen’s high school career ends Saturday when Mainland hosts Millville.
“I have a lot of responsibility to have a big impact (on the young players) said Schoen, who scored 15 in Mainland’s 64-20 win over ACIT on Wednesday. “I’m not one to ever yell. I was just want to help them do better. I feel like I have them all under my belt. I like having that leadership role. It makes me happy when I know they can look up to me and ask me questions. They almost don’t need it. They know what they’re doing out there.
“I was there at the start. I know they’re going to go on and do good things. I can only imagine how good they will be.”
In addition to basketball, Schoen also played goalie and defense for the Mustangs' soccer team. She made seven saves and stopped a penalty kick as Mainland beat Ocean City in the 2018 Cape-Atlantic League title game.
Schoen, 18, lives in Linwood with her parents, Joe and Patti, and older sisters Georgia, 20, and Lexie, 22. Schoen wants to play basketball in college but is unsure of her plans right now.
In a telephone interview Tuesday night, Schoen discussed several topics, including her time as the Mustangs' soccer goalie.
On how she started playing basketball
I started playing when I was really young, because I always had my older sisters. My dad is the big influence I’ve had. He played all throughout his life. He went on to coach us all. He’s been there. He played at Saint Francis University (in Pennsylvania), and then he played in Chile. He always had it going with us.
On playing goalie for the soccer team as a freshman and sophomore
It was cool. It was a lot of responsibility on me. It always felt like the game was on my shoulders. It was a lot of pressure, but it was fun, especially when I had big saves.
On this COVID-19 abbreviated basketball season
When they first pushed back the season (in December), It was hard to know if we would actually have a season. That was hard, because I’ve worked so hard. It was my senior year, and then there was a possibility of not having it. Even though it wasn’t the season we hoped for, no playoffs, nothing to look forward to at the end, I was able to play and got to play with all the girls this season.
On her career plans
I’m looking at a couple of Florida schools. I still don’t really know (what my plans are). I’ve had a couple of thoughts go through me, like maybe something in the nursing field or something with sports since that’s what I love. But I really haven’t made my mind up.
On her current job
I work at La PizzaTega in Linwood. I answer the phone for the pickups and deliveries. They’re very flexible (with her sports schedule) which is good.
On being the youngest of three sisters
I like it. I’m almost always going to be the spoiled one. They’re both at college. I’m the only one left, so I have my parents’ attention. Sometimes I’ll get picked on. It’s those two (older sisters) vs. me. But other than that, it’s not too bad.
On her mom’s role in her basketball career
She never played, but she loves it. She’s the one behind the camera. She’s taken pictures of about every game I’ve ever played, which is fun to see. She gets more excited about the games than me.
On the end of her high school basketball career
It’s bittersweet. I can’t believe it went that fast. It feels like was a freshman just yesterday.
Contact Michael McGarry:
609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.