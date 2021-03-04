Lila Schoen, as Mainland's lone senior, is leaving positive impression: My Life

In a telephone interview Tuesday night, Schoen discussed several topics, including her time as the Mustangs' soccer goalie.

On how she started playing basketball

I started playing when I was really young, because I always had my older sisters. My dad is the big influence I’ve had. He played all throughout his life. He went on to coach us all. He’s been there. He played at Saint Francis University (in Pennsylvania), and then he played in Chile. He always had it going with us.

On playing goalie for the soccer team as a freshman and sophomore

It was cool. It was a lot of responsibility on me. It always felt like the game was on my shoulders. It was a lot of pressure, but it was fun, especially when I had big saves.

On this COVID-19 abbreviated basketball season

When they first pushed back the season (in December), It was hard to know if we would actually have a season. That was hard, because I’ve worked so hard. It was my senior year, and then there was a possibility of not having it. Even though it wasn’t the season we hoped for, no playoffs, nothing to look forward to at the end, I was able to play and got to play with all the girls this season.

On her career plans