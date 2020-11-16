Lexi Cremin's goal lifts Lower Cape May to 1-0 win over Wildwood in playoffs

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Lower Cape May Regional High School girls soccer team forced the action for most of the second half and overtime in its South East Group A first-round game against Wildwood on Monday.
Finally, in the 87th minute of play, Lower’s Lexi Cremin and Jordan Dougherty made it pay off.
Cremin was in front and headed in a cross from the left wing by Dougherty for the only score as Lower Cape May edged Wildwood 1-0 at Steven Steger Field.
The eighth-seeded Caper Tigers (2-6) advanced to meet top-seeded Middle Township (8-2-1) on Wednesday in a quarterfinal game at Cape May Court House. Wildwood, which had only 12 players, fell to 2-11.
“I saw Jordan with the ball on the sidelines, and I said to myself, ‘This is my chance’, and I got it,” said Cremin, a 16-year-old junior midfielder-forward from the Erma section of Lower Township. “It was a great cross, perfect.
“In the first half,” she added, “we were a little sluggish, but we picked it up in the second half.”
The game could have had a lot more scoring, but Lower and Wildwood both made big defensive plays, and goalies Kiara Soto of LCM (10 saves) and Imene Fathi of Wildwood (16 saves) played well. Soto missed the final three minutes of the first half after she collided with speedy Wildwood forward Jenna Hans on a loose ball outside the box but still made the save. Julianne Frederick made one save for the Caper Tigers before halftime, and Soto returned to the game in the second half.
“Starting from the last 10 minutes of the first half, we started to play well,” said Darren Rutherford, Lower Cape May’s first-year coach. “In the second half, we controlled the middle of the field, and I told them if they do that they’ll be successful.
“Jenna Hans is really talented, but Logan McKeown did an amazing job stifling her. Jenna had some chances to score. It was one of the best games of Logan’s career, and she’s only a sophomore. Jordan Dougherty did a great job setting up the (winning) play. She creates chances wherever you put her. I’m really glad for Lexi because she’s been struggling to finish. She was in the right spot and was dead on it. Kiara Soto had one of her best games, and she’s also only a sophomore. She didn’t let the collision on the 50-50 ball affect her.”
In the second half, Soto made a good stop of Wildwood’s Kaydence Oakley in the 45th minute, and she made a diving stop on Hans with 10 minutes left. Fathi made seven stops in the second half, including one on Joanna Bonney at the right post with 15 seconds left in regulation.
“I told the team that I was very proud of their effort,” said Mark Scarpa, Wildwood’s first-year coach. “They left it out on the field. We had chances to win. I would have expected more goals today. It was an exciting game. We had one sub. It was an unusual season for a number of reasons, and I’m proud of the effort we gave.”
Wildwood has a regular-season makeup game at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Cape May Tech at Maxwell Field in Wildwood.
Wildwood 0 0 0 — 0
Lower Cape May Reg. 0 0 1 1
Goal-Cremin LCM.
Goalies-Fathi (16) W. Soto (10), Frederick (1) LCM.
Records-Wildwood 2-11; LCM 2-6.
