Lexi Cremin's goal lifts Lower Cape May to 1-0 win over Wildwood in playoffs

“Starting from the last 10 minutes of the first half, we started to play well,” said Darren Rutherford, Lower Cape May’s first-year coach. “In the second half, we controlled the middle of the field, and I told them if they do that they’ll be successful.

“Jenna Hans is really talented, but Logan McKeown did an amazing job stifling her. Jenna had some chances to score. It was one of the best games of Logan’s career, and she’s only a sophomore. Jordan Dougherty did a great job setting up the (winning) play. She creates chances wherever you put her. I’m really glad for Lexi because she’s been struggling to finish. She was in the right spot and was dead on it. Kiara Soto had one of her best games, and she’s also only a sophomore. She didn’t let the collision on the 50-50 ball affect her.”

In the second half, Soto made a good stop of Wildwood’s Kaydence Oakley in the 45th minute, and she made a diving stop on Hans with 10 minutes left. Fathi made seven stops in the second half, including one on Joanna Bonney at the right post with 15 seconds left in regulation.