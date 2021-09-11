LeQuint Allen scores six TDs to lead Millville over Shawnee

MEDFORD – LeQuint Allen made sure his Millville High School teammates followed him Friday night.
Six touchdowns, 304 rushing yards, 45 receiving yards, an interception and two pass deflections make for an easy trail to pick up.
Those were the senior’s statistics as the Thunderbolts beat Shawnee in 49-39 in a West Jersey Football League American Division matchup.
“These guys look up to me,” Allen said of his teammates. “I just try to do what I have to do to pump these guys up.”
Allen’s performance helped Millville control the game from late in the first quarter on. The Thunderbolts led 28-7 in the second quarter and maintained at least a two score advantage the rest of the way.
Allen wasn’t Millville’s only standout. Senior quarterback Nate Robbins completed 23 of 26 passes for 253 yards and two TDs. Freshman wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks caught five passes for 62 yards and a TD. The Thunderbolts scored on seven of their nine possessions.
“Our offense is dangerous,” Allen said. “We have a lot of playmakers. They just don’t have to stop me. They have to stop everybody else.”
Fans filled the home and most of the visiting bleachers on a cool night to watch this highly anticipated matchup. Millville (3-0) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Shawnee (1-1) is ranked No. 7.
With all the offense and 30-plus penalties, the game lasted more than three hours.
Allen set the tone on Shawnee’s first possession when he soared into the air and picked off a Renegades downfield pass. That was just the start of Allen's big night.
The Syracuse University recruit caught a 12-yard pass for Millville’s first TD. He carried 35 times and scored on runs of 1, 5, 8, 41 and 1 yard.
“That dude has stepped up immensely as a leader,” Millville coach Dennis Thomas said. “This week, last week, you begin to see him become more of a vocal leader and the kids respond. It was really good to see him have this type of game.”
Once Millville went up by 21 points, the teams traded TDs for the rest of the game.
Millville overcame a standout effort from Shawnee quarterback Matt Welsey, who threw for 226 yards and a TD and also ran for three scores.
Meanwhile, Allen powered the Millville offense in the second half with Robbins mixing in timely passes.
“I just knew when it was crunch time,” Allen said, “that (Thomas) was going to give it to me to get those first downs and get those touchdowns we needed to win the game.”
Allen ran behind the offensive line of Marcus Offer, Edison Andino, Achan Harris, George Gonzales and Darian Blachewicz.
“They were knocking them back,” Allen said of the line. “Every cadence, they were knocking them back.”
With Friday’s win, Millville got a small measure of revenge for South Jersey Group IV semifinal loses to Shawnee in 2019 and 2018.
It would not be a shock for these teams to meet again in this year’s postseason.
“It’s fine to get the win but it’s really not about winning right now,” Thomas said. “It’s about positioning ourselves the right way so that we get a one seed in the playoff. And then the championship has to run through the ’Ville.”
Millville;14 14 7 14-49
Shawnee;7 3 14 15-39
FIRST QUARTER
MV-Allen 12 pass from Robbins (Raynis kick)
SH-Welsey 1 run (Wu kick)
MV-Allen 1 run (Raynis kick)
SECOND QUARTER
MV-Allen 5 run (Raynis kick)
MV-Brooks 31 pass from Robbins (Raynis kick)
SH-Wu 25 field goal
THIRD QUARTER
SH-Welsey 9 run (Wu kick)
MV-Allen 8 run (Raynis kick)
SH-Bialous 8 run (Wu kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
MV-Allen 42 run (Raynis kick)
SH-Welsey 1 run (Wu kick)
MV-Allen 1 run (Raynis kick)
SH-Hartmann 19 pass from Welsey (Cohen pass from Welsey)
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
