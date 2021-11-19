LeQuint Allen propels Thunderbolts to third S.J. title in program's history

“I knew these guys were special,” Millville coach Dennis Thomas said of the Thunderbolts. “These guys did a phenomenal job of coming together and developing as a team. They accomplished something huge tonight.”

Fans filled the home and visiting bleachers at Wheaton Field on a chilly night to watch what was one of this weekend’s most-anticipated sectional finals. Second-seeded Ocean City (11-1) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Top-seeded Millville (10-1) is ranked No. 5.

The Thunderbolts were known all season for making big plays. They did that Friday, and they controlled the trenches on both offense and defense. Millville often employed a full-house backfield with fullback Bricere Hunter carrying 10 times for 41 yards. Meanwhile, Ocean City finished with just 48 rushing yards.

“That’s the beauty of this team,” Thomas said. “We’re so physical. We get away from that with the flash and the screens and the pretty balls down field, but we switched it up went full-house backfield, and said ‘You know what, we’re going to get a little physical and see where it lands us.’ ”

The Thunderbolts led 13-3 at halftime and wore the Red Raiders down in the second half, scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter. Ocean City entered the game allowing an average of 4.7 points per game.