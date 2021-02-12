Lauren Baxter, Yani Davis help EHT top ACIT to improve to 3-2

ACIT’s Lynn McLaughlin tries to get through the Egg Harbor Township defense during a Cape-Atlantic League game Friday in Mays Landing. McLaughlin led all scorers with 16 points, including four 3-pointers.
On Feb. 12 2021, in Mays Landing, ACIT hosts Egg Harbor Township high school girls basketball. (l-r) ACIT #10 Jade Rojas tries to get a shot off as EHTHS #25 Kierstyn Zinckgraf defends.
On Feb. 12 2021, in Mays Landing, ACIT hosts Egg Harbor Township high school girls basketball. ACIT #32 Ceacea Jackson.
Yani Davis shoots for Egg Harbor Township High School during a Cape-Atlantic League North Division win over ACIT on Friday in Mays Landing. Davis led the Eagles with 14 points. Below, ACIT freshman Grace Speer goes up for a lay-up.
On Feb. 12 2021, in Mays Landing, ACIT hosts Egg Harbor Township high school girls basketball. (l-r) EHTHS #25 Kierstyn Zinckgraf tries to get her shot off as ACIT #10 Jade Rojas and #45 Chayley Williams try to block.
On Feb. 12 2021, in Mays Landing, ACIT hosts Egg Harbor Township high school girls basketball. ACIT #25 Grace Speer blocks a shot by EHTHS #25 Kierstyn Zinckgraf.
On Feb. 12 2021, in Mays Landing, ACIT hosts Egg Harbor Township high school girls basketball. ACIT #25 Grace Speer shoots for two.
On Feb. 12 2021, in Mays Landing, ACIT hosts Egg Harbor Township high school girls basketball. ACIT #25 Grace Speer with a lay-up.
On Feb. 12 2021, in Mays Landing, ACIT hosts Egg Harbor Township high school girls basketball. ACIT #25 Grace Speer looks for open receiver.
On Feb. 12 2021, in Mays Landing, ACIT hosts Egg Harbor Township high school girls basketball. EHTHS #5 Mikki Pomatto races to get ahead of ACIT #25 Grace Speer.
On Feb. 12 2021, in Mays Landing, ACIT hosts Egg Harbor Township high school girls basketball. ACIT #25 Grace Speer trying to dribble past EHTHS #25 Kierstyn Zinckgraf.
On Feb. 12 2021, in Mays Landing, ACIT hosts Egg Harbor Township high school girls basketball. ACIT #10 Jade Rojas recovers a rebound and races down the court.
MAYS LANDING — Lauren Baxter had never beaten ACIT in her career.
The Egg Harbor Township High School girls basketball senior standout finally accomplished that Friday.
Baxter scored 11 points to help the Eagles to a 48-38 victory over the RedHawks in a Cape-Atlantic League North Division game. Fellow senior Yani Davis scored a team-leading 14.
EHT, ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11, improved to 3-2.
“This was a big win for us,” said Baxter, 18, of EHT. “We really wanted to win this game. … It feels really good to beat them. Like, early on (in her career), they beat us twice with a buzzer-beater.
“It felt really nice to win (Friday). That was one of my main goals coming into this last season, to finally beat ACIT.”
EHT trailed 5-0 midway through the first quarter. But the Eagles went on a run and led 29-14 at halftime. That cushion proved to be beneficial down the stretch.
ACIT closed the third quarter on a 13-4 run and trailed 42-31. Red Hawks freshman point guard Lynn McLaughlin made three 3-pointers during that run, including one at the buzzer near midcourt.
ACIT continued that offensive pressure in the fourth and cut its deficit to 42-36 with about three minutes remaining. But EHT tightened its defense and held on to win.
“We were able to bounce back,” Baxter said. “That’s what I like about our team: We can adjust to every situation.”
The Red Hawks had trailed by 20 points early in the third quarter. ACIT coach Jackie Siscone noted her team does not have a lot of varsity experience, besides junior standouts Grace Speer and Cea’anai Jackson, and some players that might have returned opted out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was proud,” Siscone said. “We could’ve folded, but instead we fought back. … We are just trying to get better every day. That’s the biggest goal, just keep improving.”
McLaughlin finished with 16 points and made four 3-pointers. Speer scored eight, Jackson six. The 10-point loss was the largest of the season for ACIT (2-4).
On Feb. 5, ACIT trailed 16 points at halftime in a 57-51 comeback win over Holy Spirit. The Red Hawks just could not get over the hump Friday.
“I don’t think that was a true indication at the end of the game (Friday),” said Siscone, noting that ACIT lost two games this season by just three points. “We are right there. It’s just a matter of putting the pieces of the puzzle together.
“We need to learn the philosophy of playing to win and not playing not to lose. That is the shift we are trying to tackle right now.”
EHT coach Adam Swift said the plan coming in was to stop Speer (a 6-foot-1 guard) and Jackson (a 6-foot-3 center). But after McLaughlin started to make 3s and ACIT marched back, the attention went to McLaughlin, the freshman.
Swift was happy with his team’s defensive effort. “This group is a phenomenal defensive group,” Swift said. “Our girls definitely battled. … “I’m happy with everything.
Amelia Zinckgraf scored 10 for the Eagles.
“This group works really, really hard, and they need to see some of that work pay off. … It’s an impressive testament to them that they were able to stick with everything we taught them,” Swift said.
EHT 9 20 13 6 — 48
ACIT 7 9 15 7 — 38
EHTーDavis 14, Baxter 11, A. Zinckgraf 10, Wilson 5, Suarez 4, K. Zinckgraf 2, Dodd 2.
ACITーMcLaughlin 16, Speer 8, Rojas 4, Gonzalez-Mora 2, Williams 2.
3-pointerーBaxter, A. Zinckgraf, Davis EHT; McLaughlin (4) ACIT.
