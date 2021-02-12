Lauren Baxter, Yani Davis help EHT top ACIT to improve to 3-2

“We were able to bounce back,” Baxter said. “That’s what I like about our team: We can adjust to every situation.”

The Red Hawks had trailed by 20 points early in the third quarter. ACIT coach Jackie Siscone noted her team does not have a lot of varsity experience, besides junior standouts Grace Speer and Cea’anai Jackson, and some players that might have returned opted out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was proud,” Siscone said. “We could’ve folded, but instead we fought back. … We are just trying to get better every day. That’s the biggest goal, just keep improving.”

McLaughlin finished with 16 points and made four 3-pointers. Speer scored eight, Jackson six. The 10-point loss was the largest of the season for ACIT (2-4).

On Feb. 5, ACIT trailed 16 points at halftime in a 57-51 comeback win over Holy Spirit. The Red Hawks just could not get over the hump Friday.

“I don’t think that was a true indication at the end of the game (Friday),” said Siscone, noting that ACIT lost two games this season by just three points. “We are right there. It’s just a matter of putting the pieces of the puzzle together.