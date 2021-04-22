Late roundup: Lower scores seven in the first half, beats Absegami

The Lower Cape May Regional High School boys lacrosse team won 15-4 over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic nondivision game Thursday. Lower scored seven first-half goals.

Freshman midfielder Macky Bonner scored five goals and added four assists for the Caper Tigers (1-1). Freshman attacker Taj Turner scored five and added two assists. Matthew Brown had three assists and two goals. Mikey Castellano had two assists and scored once. Gavin Hill and Collin Hassay each scored once. Defenders Wayne Reichle and Oguer Nunez each had an assist. Goalie Aiden Franklin made 10 saves.

The Braves fell to 0-2.

Girls lacrosse

Southern Reg. 17,

Howell 2

Rylee Johnson had a career high in point with seven goals to go with three assists for the Rams (1-1). Casey McBride scored\d four and had two assists. Sophia Cooney scored three and added two assists. Deirdre Jones scored her first varsity goal. Lauren Ricci made five saves.

Kerry DeStefano and Jayme Thomas each scored for Howell (1-1).

Baseball

Mainland Reg. 19,

Cedar Creek 5