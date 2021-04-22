Late roundup: Lower scores seven in the first half, beats Absegami

The Lower Cape May Regional High School boys lacrosse team won 15-4 over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic nondivision game Thursday. Lower scored seven first-half goals.
Freshman midfielder Macky Bonner scored five goals and added four assists for the Caper Tigers (1-1). Freshman attacker Taj Turner scored five and added two assists. Matthew Brown had three assists and two goals. Mikey Castellano had two assists and scored once. Gavin Hill and Collin Hassay each scored once. Defenders Wayne Reichle and Oguer Nunez each had an assist. Goalie Aiden Franklin made 10 saves.
The Braves fell to 0-2.
Girls lacrosse
Southern Reg. 17,
Howell 2
Rylee Johnson had a career high in point with seven goals to go with three assists for the Rams (1-1). Casey McBride scored\d four and had two assists. Sophia Cooney scored three and added two assists. Deirdre Jones scored her first varsity goal. Lauren Ricci made five saves.
Kerry DeStefano and Jayme Thomas each scored for Howell (1-1).
Baseball
Mainland Reg. 19,
Cedar Creek 5
Chase Petty had three hits to go with three runs scored and three RBIs. Mark Elliott, Brody Levin, Alex Agigian and Joe Sheeran each had two hits. Sam Wood homered and had three RBIs. John Wood earned the win on the mound in his first start. The Mustangs had 15 hits.
For Cedar Creek, Dan DiGiovannantonio doubled. Derion Harless drove in two runs. The Pirates had five hits.
Boys tennis
Egg Harbor Twp. 5,
Lower cape May 0
Singles: Donovan Sullivan d. Maxwell Souder 6-0, 6-0; Joshua Guimapang d. Justin Popdan 6-1, 6-1; Luis Geda d. Caleb Lawson 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Benjamin Zhang-Eric Chen d. Connor Deignan-Matt Eck 3-6, 6-2, 13-11; Brian Zheng-James White won by forfeit.
Records: Egg Harbor Twp. 2-0; Lower 0-1.
Boys Golf
Mainland Reg. 161,
Cedar Creek 193
At Linwood Country Club (par 34)
MR—Jake Hennelly 37, Evan Goldberg 40, Luca Bongiovanni 41, Isabella Ruzzo 43
CC—Justin Cartwright 47, Hunter Stubley 50, Mike Loper 50, Dylan Guercioni 46
Birdies—Hennelly, Goldberg, Ruzzo MR
Records: Mainland 6-0 Cedar Creek 5-1
Holy Spirit 192,
Middle Twp. 208
Mays Landing Golf Club (par 36)
MR—Jake Riggs 46, Nick Salfi 50, Evan Rinier 50, Julia Radzieta 62
HS—James Dalzell 38, Brendan Marczyk 48, Nate Vekteris 49, John Grahsler 57
Birdies—Dalzell HS
Records: Holy Spirit 2-1; Middle Twp. 1-3
Triton Reg. 226.
Cumberland Reg. 227 (par 36)
CR—Brandon Glaspey 44, Gavin Goldsborough 51,Zachary Swift 64, Chase Matish 68
TR—Vincent Persichetti 54, Joseph Simonetti 55, Tyler Walsh 58, Kamryn Milliner 59
Records: Triton 2-3; Cumberland 1-3
