Lake Lenape Sprints I opens crew season Saturday
051319_gal_crew 30

Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships at Lake Lenape in Mays Landing, Sunday, May 12, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

The Lake Lenape Sprints I, the first area high school crew regatta of the year, will be held Saturday morning on the lake in Mays Landing.

No spectators will be allowed, due to COVID-19 protocols.

There will be seven girls races and six boys races. The girls and boys teams of Holy Spirit, Egg Harbor Township, Mainland Regional, Absegami, Ocean City and Oakcrest will compete.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

