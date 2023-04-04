David Alvarez finished with eight assists and five kills to lead the Lacey Township High School boys volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over Donovan Catholic in a Shore Conference match Tuesday.

The Lions (1-0) won by set scores of 27-25, 25-23.

Paul Introna added eight assists for Lacey. Brady Noon had eight digs, and Jack Engel had seven. Brayden Jiminez added six digs and four kills. Mason Mozal finished with five digs.

Nicholas Deppen had a match-high 13 digs for Donovan Catholic (0-2).

Hammonton 2, Absegami 0: The Blue Devils (1-0) won by set scores of 25-21, 25-18. Isaac Fishman led with 11 assists and five service points for Hammonton. Joe Tierno and Brandon Chainey each had five kills. Matt Viruet had a team-leading three aces.

Xavier Vazquez had seven assists for the Braves (0-1). Nasir Hernandez-Haines added three kills, and Dinh Yih had four digs.

Southern Reg. 2, Toms River North 0: The Rams (2-0) won by set scores of 25-16, 25-12. Angelo Addiego and Ethan Brummer each finished with 11 assists. Lucas Kean had seven kills. Landon Davis added seven digs. Cameron Nugent had nine service points.

Manchester Twp. 2, Pinelands Reg. 1: Manchester (2-0) won by set scores of 20-25, 25-22, 25-15. For the Wildcats (0-1), Dan Brunke finished with a team leading 31 assists. Brogan Duelly had 17 kills. Ryan McCorry added 14 digs. Matt Davis had seven kills, and Ethan Woods added five kills and five digs.

From Monday

Pleasantville 2, Barnegat 1: Jonathan Baez finished with 17 blocks, 13 digs and 10 service points to lead the Greyhounds (1-0), which won by set scores of 25-23, 17-25, 25-21. John Howard added 13 kills and five blocks. Giovanni Saavedra had 10 digs.

Jack Buscaglia finished with a match-high 24 assists and 19 service points for the Bengals (0-1). He added six aces. Nick Block added 14 kills. Anthony Ryan and Ryan Grant each had seven digs.

Oakcrest 2, Cedar Creek 0: The Falcons defeated Cedar Creek 2-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League match. Set scores were 25-20, 25-20.

It was the first varsity match for each program as both started this season. Last spring, they were junior varsity squads. Also this season, it is the first time that there is a CAL league.

For the Pirates, Ben Mensah had four kills and a block. AJ Farrell added 10 service points three aces and two kills. Mike Messin added six digs and four assists.

Southern Reg. 2, Christian Brothers 0: The Rams won by set scores of 25-16, 25-16. Angelo Addiego finished with 19 assists, six service points, four digs and two aces. Lucas Kean added nine kills and eight digs. Landon Davis had nine digs.