Lacey Township edges Pt. Pleasant in girls lacrosse

The Lacey Township High School girls lacrosse beat host Point Pleasant Borough 9-8 in a Shore Conference game on Thursday.

The Lions trailed 7-6 at halftime but outscored Borough 3-1 in the second half.

Madison MacGillivray scored four goals for Lacey (8-2) and Kayleigh Flanegan added three. Madelyn Bell and Shyanne Nucifora each scored once. Maeve Meehan had six saves for the win. For Point Pleasant Borough (4-4), Katie Conway scored four goals and Gabby Rossi had three.

From Wednesday

Absegami 12,

Cedar Creek 4

Sarah Glass scored five goals for Absegami (2-7). Haleigh Schafer scored three. Jayla McNamara, Livia Pino, Fay DeBlasio and Giana Flath each scored once. Schafer and DeBlasio each finished with seven ground balls. Kylie Waldman made eight saves.

Mia McColl scored twice for Cedar Creek (1-5). Isabella Fox and Abby Winterbottom each scored once. Sierra Sketers made nine saves.

Pinelands Reg. 16,

Neptune 3