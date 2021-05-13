Lacey Township edges Pt. Pleasant in girls lacrosse

The Lacey Township High School girls lacrosse beat host Point Pleasant Borough 9-8 in a Shore Conference game on Thursday.
The Lions trailed 7-6 at halftime but outscored Borough 3-1 in the second half.
Madison MacGillivray scored four goals for Lacey (8-2) and Kayleigh Flanegan added three. Madelyn Bell and Shyanne Nucifora each scored once. Maeve Meehan had six saves for the win. For Point Pleasant Borough (4-4), Katie Conway scored four goals and Gabby Rossi had three.
From Wednesday
Absegami 12,
Cedar Creek 4
Sarah Glass scored five goals for Absegami (2-7). Haleigh Schafer scored three. Jayla McNamara, Livia Pino, Fay DeBlasio and Giana Flath each scored once. Schafer and DeBlasio each finished with seven ground balls. Kylie Waldman made eight saves.
Mia McColl scored twice for Cedar Creek (1-5). Isabella Fox and Abby Winterbottom each scored once. Sierra Sketers made nine saves.
Pinelands Reg. 16,
Neptune 3
Jamilyn Hawkins led the visiting Wildcats (2-6) with five goals and Bridget Dudas scored three. Karlie Pomponio and Kamryn Borden added two goals apiece, and Brianna Cataffo, Layla Frost and Akayla Palmucci each scored once. Julia Damiano scored two goals for Neptune (0-6).
Boys lacrosse
From Wednesday
St. Augustine 15,
Mainland Reg. 1
Matt Vanaman scored five goals for St. Augustine (4-3). Ryan Demato scored four. Luke Scarpello scored twice. Brendan Roth, Noah Plenn and Anthony Chiango each scored once. Aidan Peters made five saves.
Luke Meister scored off an assist from Jack Walcoff for Mainland (6-4). McKenzie Murphy made 18 saves.
Ocean City 17,
Holy Spirit 4
Pat Grimley scored six goals and added two assists for Ocean City (7-3). Brady Rauner scored three to go with two assists. Jake Schneider had seven assists and scored twice. Dylan Dwyer and Nick Volpe each scored twice. Jack Davis scored once. Gavin Jackson made five saves. Ryan Kroeger made three. Holy Spirit fell to 7-3.
Barnegat 10,
Point Pleasant Boro 6
James Corliss scored four goals for Barnegat (7-1).
Tyler Quinn scored three. Aidan Reiser, Robert Sawicki and John Porcelli each scored once.
Brian Corliss made seven saves. Lucas Holland made two.
Aiden Kirk scored three for Point Pleasant Borough (5-4).
Boys golf
Holy Spirit 188
ACIT 208
At Green Tree Golf Club (par 37)
HS—Brenden Marczyk 40, James Dalzell 41, John Grahsler 53, Nate Vekteris 54
ACIT—Mateo Madina 47, Derek Barnabei 49, Logan Williamson 55, Sean Lamaine 57
Records: HS 8-3
From Wednesday
Egg Harbor Twp. 190,
Millville 204
At McCullough’s Emerald Links (Par 35)
EHT—Katie Cabinian 40, Charlie Jones 43, Johnny Neveling 53, Joe Del Re 54
M—DJ Somerville 49, Jesse Karcher 50, Mason Markee 50, Brandon Garton 55
Birdies: Cabinian (2) EHT; Karcher M.
Records: EHT 6-5; Millville 3-11
Cape May Tech 178,
ACIT 181
At Union League National (par 36)
CMT—David Wurtz 43, Johnathan Neiman 44, Alyssa Hicks 45, Emily Brown 46
ACIT—Derek Barnabei 42, Logan Williamson 44, Mateo Medina 47, Sean Lamaine 48
Records: CMT 6-7; ACIT 4-7
Mainland Reg. 173,
St. Joseph 243,
At Pinelands Golf Club (par 36)
SJ—Bobby Crimi 51, Sam Matro 57, Roman Maiorano 67, John Matro 68
M—Zach Freed 40, , Aiden Moss 43, Isabella Ruzzo 45, Elizabeth Ongl 45
Birdies: Freed (2), Ruzzo MR
Records: Mainland 13-0; St. Joseph 2-11
Toms River North 188,
Southern Reg. 196
At Ocean Acres Country Club (par 36)
TRN—Anthony Mazzola 46, Thomas Vice 46, John O’Donnell 48, Nick Christos 48
SR—Landon Beirne 48, Joseph Fabian 49, Alex Henbest 49, Logan Savoth 50
Records: Southern 8-5; TRN 8-4
Boys tennis
Ocean City 5,
Vineland 0
Singles: Charles DiCicco d.Mark Baranovsky 6-0, 6-0; Kraig Redmond d. Shivam Thakur 6-2, 6-0; Jackson Barnes d. Rodrick Zapanta 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Max Fisher-Evan Leeds d. Austin Bushman-Gregory Burgess 6-1, 6-0; Chris Ganter-Luke Wagner d. Michael Cagno-Rohan Patel 6-1, 6-1
Records: V 2-6; OC 10-2
Penns Grove 5,
Wildwood 0
Singles: Julian Pinder d. Kevin Cruz 6-1, 6-2; Brandon Castillo d. Julio Rivera 6-2, 6-3; Luis Perez d. Jayden Rivera 6-2, 6-4
Doubles: Carlos Palacios-Ruben Dominguez d. Alexsandro Bautista-Sebastian Rivera 6-2, 6-2; Jesue Lopez-Vicente Bonola won by forfeit
Records: W 1-6; PG 7-1
From Wednesday
Pinelands Reg. 5,
Lakewood 0
Singles: Brian Delbury d. Emmanuel Pratt 6-0, 6-2; Josh Kline d. Allen Jefferson 6-0, 6-0; Adam Grelak d. Xavion Moore 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Daniel McCarthy-Michael Staino d. Edgar Perez-Freddy Ortiz 6-0, 6-0; James Cahill-Carter Mathis d. John Alarcon-Luis Garcia 6-0, 6-0
