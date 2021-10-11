 Skip to main content
Lacey Township boys soccer stays undefeated: High school roundup
Lacey Township boys soccer stays undefeated: High school roundup

The Lacey Township High School boys soccer team stayed undefeated on Monday with a 1-0 win over Jackson Memorial in a Shore Conference game.

The Lions improved to 11-0-1 on the season after a second-half goal by Matteo Pasqualichio, assisted by Ethan Riley. Ryan Fitzgerald made 10 saves in the shutout.

Charlie Harrison of Jackson Memorial (1-9-2) made nine saves.

Southern Regional 2, Middletown North 1: The Rams jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half and held on for the win. Kerem Satar and Aidan Antonio scored for Southern (3-7-1). 

Oakcrest 2, Absegami 2: All four goals were scored in the second half. LeMarc Rex and Andrae Johnson scored for the Falcons, while Kyle Askins and Mike Dorey scored for the Braves. 

Ryan Kopervos had 23 saves for Absegami (1-9-1). Oakcrest is now 2-5-1 on the season.

Field hockey

No. 5 Egg Harbor Township 1, Williamstown 0: Kara Wilson scored the lone goal of the game off an assist by Jenna Gray. Rebecca Macchia had seven saves for the shutout as the Eagles, the No. 5 team in The Press Elite 11, improve to 12-1 on Saturday. Williamstown fell to 8-3.

 

Girls tennis agate for roundup

Girls tennis

Manchester Township 4, Pinelands Regional 1

Singles: Madalynn O'Neill, MT, d. Angie Papa 6-2, 6-1; Gabrielle Ashton, MT, d. Caitlyn Rodriguez 6-0, 2-0; Grace Kkements, P, d. Adrienne Biscardi 6-1, 6-2

Doubles: Nicole Collinson-Alexis Cervenak, MT, d. Lillian Maleski-Sage Targett 6-2, 6-0; Allison Gilbert-Ella Rajcok, MT, d. Abigayl Howell-Maissa Acosta 7-5, 6-4.

Records: Manchester Township 6-7, Pinelands 3-10.

Manchester Township 3, Barnegat 2

Singles: Kelsea Jecas, B, d. Madalynn O'Neill 5-7, 7-5, 10-8; Gabrielle Ashton, MT, d. Kira Pokluda 6-1, 7-5; Adrienne Biscardi, MT, d. Maura Glines 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles: Shannon Harrington-Victoria VanWagner, B, d. Alexis Cervenak-Nicole Collinson 6-0, 6-3; Allison Gilbert-Ella Rajcok, MT, d. Talia Fraser-Isabelle Wright 6-3, 6-1

Records: Barnegat 9-9, Manchester Township 5-7-1.

Vineland 5, Bridgeton 0

Singles: Gianina Speranza d. Jenaya Cruz 6-0, 6-0; Luciana Day d. Paulina Santiago 6-1, 6-2; Natalia Ponce, d. Maria Shelton 6-4, 6-1

Doubles: Olivia Griggs-Gabriella Vega d. Jocelyn Perez-Ashley Martinez 6-1, 6-0; Trista Suppi-Alyssa Giercyk d. Diana Rivera-Destiny Hughes 6-2, 6-3.

Records: Vineland 8-10, Bridgeton 0-13.

Cedar Creek 4, Wildwood Catholic 1

Singles: Jenna Crawford, CC, d. Trina Frey 6-0, 6-0; Julia Flynn, CC, d. Joanna McShaffy 6-0, 6-2; Jamie Bogle, WC, d. Angellia Wyld 6-2, 6-4

Doubles: Rebecca Einwechter-Phoebe Kershenblatt, CC, d. Gianna Janesura-Ballastera Gianna 6-0, 6-1; Janavi Vadnerker-Rylee Hilliard, CC, d. Daniela Cruz-Gabriella Ballasteria 6-1, 6-0.

Records: Cedar Creek 7-7, Wildwood Catholic 3-8.

