Lacey Township boys soccer stays undefeated: High school roundup

The Lacey Township High School boys soccer team stayed undefeated on Monday with a 1-0 win over Jackson Memorial in a Shore Conference game.

The Lions improved to 11-0-1 on the season after a second-half goal by Matteo Pasqualichio, assisted by Ethan Riley. Ryan Fitzgerald made 10 saves in the shutout.

Charlie Harrison of Jackson Memorial (1-9-2) made nine saves.

Southern Regional 2, Middletown North 1: The Rams jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half and held on for the win. Kerem Satar and Aidan Antonio scored for Southern (3-7-1).

Oakcrest 2, Absegami 2: All four goals were scored in the second half. LeMarc Rex and Andrae Johnson scored for the Falcons, while Kyle Askins and Mike Dorey scored for the Braves.

Ryan Kopervos had 23 saves for Absegami (1-9-1). Oakcrest is now 2-5-1 on the season.

Field hockey

No. 5 Egg Harbor Township 1, Williamstown 0: Kara Wilson scored the lone goal of the game off an assist by Jenna Gray. Rebecca Macchia had seven saves for the shutout as the Eagles, the No. 5 team in The Press Elite 11, improve to 12-1 on Saturday. Williamstown fell to 8-3.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.