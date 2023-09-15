The Lacey Township High School girls volleyball team earned its first win of the season Friday as the Lions rallied to beat visiting Brick Township 2-1 in a Shore Conference match. Lacey put together set scores of 19-25, 25-15 and 25-23.

Emily Hauptvogel led the Lions (1-3) with 13 kills and had 11 digs and two aces. Nicolina Saccomanno added seven digs, eight assists, nine service points and four aces, and Maya Kostic had three kills, three digs, nine service points and seven aces.

Shayla Haemmerle contributed 12 digs, six service points and four aces, and Alexandra Coon had four digs, five assists, four service points and two aces. Brick fell to 2-3.

Pleasantville 2, Egg Harbor Township 0: Pleasantville won by set scores of 25-13, 25-12. Leydi Martinez finished with eight kills for the host Greyhounds (2-1). Natasha Feliciano contributed five kills, three digs, four service points and one ace. Anabel Espinal added 15 assists and one ace, and Aiddys Ramirez had six digs, nine service points and one ace. Glendy Luengas finished with 13 service points and two aces, and Sther Ramirez had three digs and three service points. EHT fell to 3-2.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy 2, Ocean City 0: Sophia Sacco and Khalia Lewis had five and four kills, respectively, for the host Villagers (4-0). Annalise Kuppel contributed two kills, six digs and nine aces. Nicolette Linden added five assists and three aces, and Lara Barrasso had four assists and three aces. Ocean City dropped to 1-4.

Mainland Regional 2, Cedar Creek 0: The host Mustangs (4-3) won with scores of 25-6, 25-13. Cedar Creek fell to 2-3.

Field hockey

Southern Regional 3, Lacey Township 1: Emme Beck scored twice for the visiting Rams, who improved to 3-0. Avery DiPietro also scored for Southern and Jessica Bruther had two assists. Cadence Laird recorded the win with seven saves. For Lacey (0-2), Brooke McGinley scored, and Maeve Meehan made 10 saves.

Cedar Creek 1, Glassboro 1: Kate Winstel scored for Cedar Creek (2-0-1) and Alivia Smith scored for host Glassboro (4-0-1) in a matchup of unbeaten teams. Both goals were in the third quarter. Delfina Vanelli made 13 saves for the Pirates, and Vanna Juma had four stops for Glassboro.

Holy Spirit 6, Mainland Regional 2: The visiting Spartans (4-0) trailed 1-0 after the first quarter, but scored twice in the second quarter and three in the third. Jorja Condurso made six saves for the win.

Elaina Dinofa and Michaela Werber scored for Mainland (2-1)Madison Siglin added an assist. Emma Tomlin made 16 saves for the Mustangs.

Woodstown 4, Cumberland Regional 1: Caitlyn Lupton scored in the second quarter for Cumberland (1-2) to tie the game at 1-1 at halftime, and Ava Kristiansen assisted. Hannah Hitchner scored twice for host Woodstown (2-0), and Shyann Higinbotham and Megan Donelson each had one goal. Tulana Mingin added two assists.