 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lacey pins its way past Bridgewater-Raritan
0 comments

Lacey pins its way past Bridgewater-Raritan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
hslivewrestlingholder

The Lacey Township High school wrestling team won seven bouts via pin en route to a 45-30 victory over Bridgewater-Raritan in a nonconference meet Thursday.

The match started at 160 pounds. By the 285-pound bout, the Lions (7-1) built a 24-9 lead.

Mason Heck (126), Matt Gauthier (132) and Kevin Fazio (152) each had first-period pins for Lacey. At 138, Andre Ferraiuolo earned an 8-5 decision that extended the lead to 39-24.

Bridgewater-Raritan fell to 4-8.

Match started at 160

106—Brady Hnasko BR by forfeit

113—Michael Marsigliano BR by forfeit:

120—Casey Spina BR d. Aidan Ott, 3-2

126—Mason Heck LT p. Alex Dos Santos, 1:20

132—Matt Gauthier LT p. Dane Sorensen, 1:28

138—Andre Ferrauiolo LT d. Justin Ziss, 1:43

152—Kevin Fazio Lt p. Mauricio Chavez, 1:37

160—Jayden Martins LT p. Victor Nikiforov, 3:50

170—Leonardo Spina BR d. Michael Angelo Santiago, 6-5

182— Matt Coon LT p. Shane Perry, 3:43

195—Zach Davis BR p. Luciano Ferranti, 4:30

220—Mark Aguirre LT p. Josh Guasco, 4:56

285—John Dodaro LT p. Owen Simanjuntak, 3:06.

From Wednesday

Lower Cape May Reg. 63,

Oakcrest 18

Match started at 106

106—Joseph DeLong LCM p. Hayden Berti, 2:37

113—Joseph Bugdon O by forfeit

120—Mia Forbes O by forfeit

126—Allen Lemmon LCM by forfeit

132—Samuel Haines LCM by forfeit

138—Jurdain Hendricks O p. Matt Harris, 1:37

145—Devon Bohn LCM p. Xander Hutcherson, 1:17

152—Michael Castellano LCM by forfeit

160—Nathan Stewart LCM by forfeit

170—Andrew Azevedo-Gallagher LCM by forfeit

182—Sean Stoner LCM by forfeit

195—Jadan Farrow LCM d. Mason Horsey, 8-4

220—Brody Saltzman LCM p. Zymir Newman, 1:11

285—Matthew Craig LCM p. Francisco Velazquez, 3:10.

Records—Lower 8-1; Oakcrest 1-4.

Egg Harbor Twp. 48,

Cedar Creek 30

Match began at 113

106—Conner Fetzer CC p. Peter Steed, 1:12

113—Matthew Dugan EHT Tyler Thomas, 14-10

120—John Hagaman CC p. Xavier Meneses-Fedeli, 3:41

126—Riley Lerner CC p. Kylie Wright, 1:36

132—Michael Brito EHT d. Alec Murdock, 11-8

138—Oscar Perez CC by forfeit

145—Nicholas Faldetta EHT p. Antnoio Guercioni, 2:39,

152—Vincent Faldetta EHT by forfeit

160—Miguel Perez CC p. Domenico Passalacaua, 2:33

170—Micah Bird EHT p. Clarence Mays CC, 1:26

182—Aiden Seratore EHT by forfeit

195—Moises Rios CC by forfeit

220— Matthew Marshall EHT p. Nur Ibn Al-Islam, 5:07

285—Jasper Osario EHT by forfeit.

Records—EHT 5-3; 2-5.

Millville 39,

Mainland Reg. 36

Match started at 106

106—Charles Provido MR p. Greg Groover, 4:00

113—Yeshua Martinez MR p. Rebecca Royer, 1:05

120—Nikko Carfagno MR by forfeit

126—Mason Williams MILL d. Michael Gerace, 3-0

132—Jackson Waters MR by forfeit

138—Michael Rios MILL p. Samuel Costello, 5:04

145—Marco Bassetti MILL p. Matthew Dikes, 5:32

152—Carson Ruocco MILL p. Ian MacMurray, 1:31

160—Jake Pokrass MR p. Chad Lovell, 1:26

170—Robert Sheeler MR p. Adrian Baez, 1:34

182—Solomon Massey-Kent MILL by forfeit

195—Jason Rivera MILL by forfeit

220—Double forfeit

285— Edison Andino MIL p. Nick Timek, 1:44.

Records—Millville 5-0; Mainland 4-3.

Ocean City 46,

Hammonton 36

Match started at 106

106—Justin Flood H p. Jacob Melini, N/A

113—Jackson Smith OC p. Frank Italiano, 8-0

120—Aiden Leypoldt OC by forfeit

126—Brett Stansbury H p. Jake Myers, N/A

132— Vincenzo Cirillo H by forfeit

138—Edwin Flores H p. Liam Cupit, N/A

145—James Picinich OC p. Ryan Stanziale, N/A

152—Ryan Callahan OC p. Michael Benedetto, N/A

160—Nick Layton OC p. Kevin Watson, N/A

170— Jacob Wilson OC p. Matthew Grasso, N/A

182—Sam Williams OC p. Keaton Matta, N/A

195—Brock Weissman H by forfeit

220—Aiden Fisher OC p. Brandon Velez, N/A

285—Anthony Evangelista H p. Matt Christy, N/A.

Records—Ocean City 8-4; Hammonton 4-5.

Golf

Absegami 176.

Millville 207

At Centerton Golf Club (par 35)

A—Will Stanwood 43, Evan Ramos 44, Owen Doyle 44, Andrew Waldman 45

M—DJ Somerville 47, Ronald Sutton 52, Jesse Karcher 53, Mason Markee 55

Records—Absegami 2-0; Millville 1-2.

Cedar Creek 186,

St. Joseph 257

At Vineyard National at Renault (par 36)

CC—Hunter Stubley 43, Justin Cartwright 44, Joe Aiello 49, Liberty Nuttall 50

SJ—John Matro 61, Billy Myers 61, Sam Matro 66, Bobby Crimi 69

Birdies—Cartwright on the par-5, sixth hole

Records—Cedar Creek 2-0; St. Joseph 0-1.

From Wednesday

Millville 212,

Vineland 230

At Centerton Golf Club (par 35)

M—DJ Somerville 51, Jesse Karcher 52, Mason Markee 54, Brandon Garton 55

V—Alfred Nanni 54, Trevor Farinaccio 55, Lucas Merighi 59, Dimitris Papadiil 62

Records—Millville 1-1; Vineland 1-2.

St. Augustine 164,

Oakcrest 212

At Blue Heron Pines Golf Course (par 36)

SA—Brendan Meagher 36, Lenny Dolson 42, Paul Clavner 43, Frank Wren 43

O—Cassie Booth 44, Kaavya Kolli 53, Andrew Smith 54, Maxwell Tran 61

Records—N/A

Hammonton 168,

Egg Harbor Twp. 204

At McCullough’s Emerald Links (par 35)

H—Noah Petracci 37, Olivia Strigh 40, Shane McSorley 43, Luca Gheradi 48

E—Katrina Cabinian 43, Charlie Jones 47, Johnny Neveling 57, Jake Barnhart 57

Records—Hammonton 2-0; 0-1

Cedar Creek 194,

ACIT 225

At Vineyard National at Renault (par 36)

CC—Justin Cartwright 47, Hunter Stubley 49, Liberty Nuttall 50, Joe Aiello 50

ACIT—Mateo Medina 50, Logan Williamson 53, Derek Barnabie 61, Dylan Williamson 65

Records—Cedar Creek 1-0, ACIT 0-1.

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News