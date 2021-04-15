Lacey pins its way past Bridgewater-Raritan

The Lacey Township High school wrestling team won seven bouts via pin en route to a 45-30 victory over Bridgewater-Raritan in a nonconference meet Thursday.
The match started at 160 pounds. By the 285-pound bout, the Lions (7-1) built a 24-9 lead.
Mason Heck (126), Matt Gauthier (132) and Kevin Fazio (152) each had first-period pins for Lacey. At 138, Andre Ferraiuolo earned an 8-5 decision that extended the lead to 39-24.
Bridgewater-Raritan fell to 4-8.
Match started at 160
106—Brady Hnasko BR by forfeit
113—Michael Marsigliano BR by forfeit:
120—Casey Spina BR d. Aidan Ott, 3-2
126—Mason Heck LT p. Alex Dos Santos, 1:20
132—Matt Gauthier LT p. Dane Sorensen, 1:28
138—Andre Ferrauiolo LT d. Justin Ziss, 1:43
152—Kevin Fazio Lt p. Mauricio Chavez, 1:37
160—Jayden Martins LT p. Victor Nikiforov, 3:50
170—Leonardo Spina BR d. Michael Angelo Santiago, 6-5
182— Matt Coon LT p. Shane Perry, 3:43
195—Zach Davis BR p. Luciano Ferranti, 4:30
220—Mark Aguirre LT p. Josh Guasco, 4:56
285—John Dodaro LT p. Owen Simanjuntak, 3:06.
From Wednesday
Lower Cape May Reg. 63,
Oakcrest 18
Match started at 106
106—Joseph DeLong LCM p. Hayden Berti, 2:37
113—Joseph Bugdon O by forfeit
120—Mia Forbes O by forfeit
126—Allen Lemmon LCM by forfeit
132—Samuel Haines LCM by forfeit
138—Jurdain Hendricks O p. Matt Harris, 1:37
145—Devon Bohn LCM p. Xander Hutcherson, 1:17
152—Michael Castellano LCM by forfeit
160—Nathan Stewart LCM by forfeit
170—Andrew Azevedo-Gallagher LCM by forfeit
182—Sean Stoner LCM by forfeit
195—Jadan Farrow LCM d. Mason Horsey, 8-4
220—Brody Saltzman LCM p. Zymir Newman, 1:11
285—Matthew Craig LCM p. Francisco Velazquez, 3:10.
Records—Lower 8-1; Oakcrest 1-4.
Egg Harbor Twp. 48,
Cedar Creek 30
Match began at 113
106—Conner Fetzer CC p. Peter Steed, 1:12
113—Matthew Dugan EHT Tyler Thomas, 14-10
120—John Hagaman CC p. Xavier Meneses-Fedeli, 3:41
126—Riley Lerner CC p. Kylie Wright, 1:36
132—Michael Brito EHT d. Alec Murdock, 11-8
138—Oscar Perez CC by forfeit
145—Nicholas Faldetta EHT p. Antnoio Guercioni, 2:39,
152—Vincent Faldetta EHT by forfeit
160—Miguel Perez CC p. Domenico Passalacaua, 2:33
170—Micah Bird EHT p. Clarence Mays CC, 1:26
182—Aiden Seratore EHT by forfeit
195—Moises Rios CC by forfeit
220— Matthew Marshall EHT p. Nur Ibn Al-Islam, 5:07
285—Jasper Osario EHT by forfeit.
Records—EHT 5-3; 2-5.
Millville 39,
Mainland Reg. 36
Match started at 106
106—Charles Provido MR p. Greg Groover, 4:00
113—Yeshua Martinez MR p. Rebecca Royer, 1:05
120—Nikko Carfagno MR by forfeit
126—Mason Williams MILL d. Michael Gerace, 3-0
132—Jackson Waters MR by forfeit
138—Michael Rios MILL p. Samuel Costello, 5:04
145—Marco Bassetti MILL p. Matthew Dikes, 5:32
152—Carson Ruocco MILL p. Ian MacMurray, 1:31
160—Jake Pokrass MR p. Chad Lovell, 1:26
170—Robert Sheeler MR p. Adrian Baez, 1:34
182—Solomon Massey-Kent MILL by forfeit
195—Jason Rivera MILL by forfeit
220—Double forfeit
285— Edison Andino MIL p. Nick Timek, 1:44.
Records—Millville 5-0; Mainland 4-3.
Ocean City 46,
Hammonton 36
Match started at 106
106—Justin Flood H p. Jacob Melini, N/A
113—Jackson Smith OC p. Frank Italiano, 8-0
120—Aiden Leypoldt OC by forfeit
126—Brett Stansbury H p. Jake Myers, N/A
132— Vincenzo Cirillo H by forfeit
138—Edwin Flores H p. Liam Cupit, N/A
145—James Picinich OC p. Ryan Stanziale, N/A
152—Ryan Callahan OC p. Michael Benedetto, N/A
160—Nick Layton OC p. Kevin Watson, N/A
170— Jacob Wilson OC p. Matthew Grasso, N/A
182—Sam Williams OC p. Keaton Matta, N/A
195—Brock Weissman H by forfeit
220—Aiden Fisher OC p. Brandon Velez, N/A
285—Anthony Evangelista H p. Matt Christy, N/A.
Records—Ocean City 8-4; Hammonton 4-5.
Golf
Absegami 176.
Millville 207
At Centerton Golf Club (par 35)
A—Will Stanwood 43, Evan Ramos 44, Owen Doyle 44, Andrew Waldman 45
M—DJ Somerville 47, Ronald Sutton 52, Jesse Karcher 53, Mason Markee 55
Records—Absegami 2-0; Millville 1-2.
Cedar Creek 186,
St. Joseph 257
At Vineyard National at Renault (par 36)
CC—Hunter Stubley 43, Justin Cartwright 44, Joe Aiello 49, Liberty Nuttall 50
SJ—John Matro 61, Billy Myers 61, Sam Matro 66, Bobby Crimi 69
Birdies—Cartwright on the par-5, sixth hole
Records—Cedar Creek 2-0; St. Joseph 0-1.
From Wednesday
Millville 212,
Vineland 230
At Centerton Golf Club (par 35)
M—DJ Somerville 51, Jesse Karcher 52, Mason Markee 54, Brandon Garton 55
V—Alfred Nanni 54, Trevor Farinaccio 55, Lucas Merighi 59, Dimitris Papadiil 62
Records—Millville 1-1; Vineland 1-2.
St. Augustine 164,
Oakcrest 212
At Blue Heron Pines Golf Course (par 36)
SA—Brendan Meagher 36, Lenny Dolson 42, Paul Clavner 43, Frank Wren 43
O—Cassie Booth 44, Kaavya Kolli 53, Andrew Smith 54, Maxwell Tran 61
Records—N/A
Hammonton 168,
Egg Harbor Twp. 204
At McCullough’s Emerald Links (par 35)
H—Noah Petracci 37, Olivia Strigh 40, Shane McSorley 43, Luca Gheradi 48
E—Katrina Cabinian 43, Charlie Jones 47, Johnny Neveling 57, Jake Barnhart 57
Records—Hammonton 2-0; 0-1
Cedar Creek 194,
ACIT 225
At Vineyard National at Renault (par 36)
CC—Justin Cartwright 47, Hunter Stubley 49, Liberty Nuttall 50, Joe Aiello 50
ACIT—Mateo Medina 50, Logan Williamson 53, Derek Barnabie 61, Dylan Williamson 65
Records—Cedar Creek 1-0, ACIT 0-1.
