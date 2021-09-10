Lacey coach Lou Vircillo gets 300th win; St. Augustine wins second straight: Football roundup

Lacey Township High School football coach Lou Vircillo earned his 300th career win as the Lions defeated Brick Township 28-14 on Friday.

Vircillo, who is in 41st season with the program, has a career record of 300-152-3. Lacey has won 13 conference titles under Vircillo. He became the 13th coach in the state to reach milestone.

Lacey opened the scoring when quarterback Noah Brunatti connected with Michael Abode over the middle for a 16-yard touchdown, giving Lacey a 7-0 lead with 4:52 left in the second quarter. Brunatti scored on a 9-yard run to give the Lions a 14-0 lead at the half.

Lacey improved to 1-0. Brick Fell to 1-1.

St. Augustine Prep 28, Williamstown 0: The Hermits led 14-0 at halftime en route to the West Jersey Football League American Division victory.

Kanye Udoh caught a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter, which extended the Hermits lead to 21-0. On the Braves' next drive, Na'Cire Christmas intercepted a pass as inside the Hermits' own end zone. The turnover led to touchdown from Kenny Selby, which capped the scoring.

St. Augustine improved to 3-1. Williamstown fell to 1-1.