Lacey coach Lou Vircillo gets 300th win; St. Augustine wins second straight: Football roundup

Lacey Township High School football coach Lou Vircillo earned his 300th career win as the Lions defeated Brick Township 28-14 on Friday.
Vircillo, who is in 41st season with the program, has a career record of 300-152-3. Lacey has won 13 conference titles under Vircillo. He became the 13th coach in the state to reach milestone.
Lacey opened the scoring when quarterback Noah Brunatti connected with Michael Abode over the middle for a 16-yard touchdown, giving Lacey a 7-0 lead with 4:52 left in the second quarter. Brunatti scored on a 9-yard run to give the Lions a 14-0 lead at the half.
Lacey improved to 1-0. Brick Fell to 1-1.
St. Augustine Prep 28, Williamstown 0: The Hermits led 14-0 at halftime en route to the West Jersey Football League American Division victory.
Kanye Udoh caught a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter, which extended the Hermits lead to 21-0. On the Braves' next drive, Na'Cire Christmas intercepted a pass as inside the Hermits' own end zone. The turnover led to touchdown from Kenny Selby, which capped the scoring.
St. Augustine improved to 3-1. Williamstown fell to 1-1.
Holy Spirit 34, Camden 8: Holy Spirit senior quarterback Trevor Cohen connected with Eli Steward for a touchdown midway through the first quarter, giving the Spartans an early 7-0 lead. The Spartans started the second quarter form their own 6-yard line, but the drive ended with Mason Forte's 30-yard field goal to end Holy Spirit's lead to 10-0.
Later in the second quarter, Cohen again found Steward to extend the lead to 17-0. On the Spartans next drive, Cohen made two big passes, one to Steward and to Sean Burns. Cohen then rushed about 30 yards to the end zone. The Spartans led 24-0 after that drive.
Camden would later score and complete the two-point play to make it 24-8 at halftime.
Holy Spirit continued its dominance to start the third quarter. Eric Roman intercepted a pass and returned it to the end zone, giving the Spartans a 31-8 lead.
Forte hit another field goal in the fourth quarter to make it 34-8.
Udoh rushed for 242 yard. Franklin Simms finished with 41 passing yards. Trey McLeer threw for 143 yards.
Ocean City 35, Absegami 0: Ocean City (3-0) led 28-0 at halftime. Absegami was playing without star quarterback Ray Weed. The Red Raiders were without running back Jacob Wilson. Ocean City quarterback Riley Gunnels threw two TD passes. The Braves fell to 1-2.
Woodstown 26, Buena Reg. 0: Woodstown (1-1) earned its first win of the season. The Chiefs fell to 0-2.
Pitman 28, Wildwood 6: Wildwood senior quarterback Ernie Troiano rushed for the Warriors lone score in the fourth quarter.
Pitman (2-0) scored 15 points in the second quarter.
After facing a fourth-and-3, Pitman scored midway through the first quarter to take the 6-0 lead. Wildwood then put together a nice drive, including a 22-yard pass from Ernie Troiano to Dom Troiano and a 19-yard run by Joe Awad. But the Warriors turned it over on downs.
With 11:40 remaining in the second quarter, Pitman extend its lead to 14-0. Pitman led 21-0 at halftime. Ernie Troiano made some nice completions, including a few to wide receiver Junior Hans.
The Warriors fell to 0-2.
