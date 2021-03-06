Lacey boys defeat Donovan Catholic to improve to 3-0: Roundup

The Lacey Township High School boys swimming team took first place in seven of 11 races Saturday and beat host Donovan Catholic 103-66 at Toms River YMCA.
Peter Vanderwerf won the 100-yard butterfly and the 100 backstroke for the Lions (3-0) and had two relay victories. Jack Hrabal captured the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle. Peter D’Adamo took the 50 freestyle and had two relay wins.
The Lions are ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11 this week.
200 medley relay—LT (Peter Vanderwerf, Quinten Reimer, Kieran McGovern, Peter D’Adamo) 1:51.77
200 freestyle—Michael Liotti DC 2:14.95
200 IM—Jack Hrabal LT 2:25.38
50 freestyle—D’Adamo LT 25.59
100 butterfly—Vanderwerf LT 56.13
100 freestyle—Harrison Fodor DC 56.77
500 freestyle—Hrabal LT 6:00.73
200 freestyle relay—LT (DC (Fordor, Brian Supsie, Dean Carskaddan, Christian DelaCruz) 1:02.72
100 backstroke—Vanderwerf LT 1:06.42
100 breaststroke—DelaCruz DC 1:02.72
400 freestyle relay—LT (McGovern, D’Adamo, Vanderwerf, Reimer) 3:55.69
Records—LT 3-0; DC 0-2.
Coed swimming
From Friday
Lower Cape May Reg. 113,
Buena Reg. 56
At St. Augustine Prep, yards
200 medley relay—LCM (Kaitlyn Crouthamel, Blaise McKeown, Justin Melli, Anderson Ryan) 2:08.71
200 freestyle—Max Souder LCM 2:16.38
200 IM—Zeb Hinker LCM 2:17.22
50 freestyle—Melli LCM 25.16
100 butterfly—Melli LCM 1:00.43
100 freestyle—Hinker LCM 53.50
500 freestyle—Crouthamel LCM 5:25.44
200 freestyle relay—LCM (Hinker, Ryan, Matt Eck, Souder) 1:47.35
100 backstroke—Crouthamel LCM 1:03.73
100 breaststroke—McKeown LCM 1:21.37
400 freestyle relay—LCM (Melli, Souder, Crouthamel, Hinker) 3:54.97.
Records—LCM 3-1.
Girls swimming
Donovan Catholic 132,
Lacey Township 35
At Toms River YMCA, yards
200 medley relay—DC (Kaylee McDermott, Isabella Aguanno, Hannah Fodor, Melissa Misurelli) 2:01.12
200 freestyle—Fodor DC 2:14.34
200 IM—Anna Lombardino DC 2:28.58
50 freestyle—Sophia Markatos DC 27.46
100 butterfly—Aguanno DC 1:04.14
100 freestyle—Fodor DC 59.88
400 freestyle—Misurelli DC 5:53.10
200 freestyle relay—DC (Markatos, Lombardino, Aguanno, Fodor) 1:50.91
100 backstroke—Lombardino DC 1:08.90
100 breaststroke—Aguanno DC 1:12.91
400 freestyle relay—DC (Misurelli, Elena Markatos, Lombardino, Ella Cohn) 4:13.35.
Records—LT 0-2; DC 2-0.
From Friday
OLMA107,
Cape May Tech 61
At Cape May County Special Services, yards
200 medley relay—O (Isabela Valle, Eliza McDonough, Lana Davidson, Sarah Kern) 2:04.57
200 freestyle—Lindsay Robbins CMT 2:05.85
200 IM—Kern O 2:24.53
50 freestyle—McDonough O 27.22
100 butterfly—Valle O 1:05.29
100 freestyle—Emie Frederick CMT 1:00.22
500 freestyle—Robbins CMT 5:41.56
200 freestyle relay—O (Nikki Carpenter, Carley Volkmann, Isabella Rossi, McDonough) 1:51.91
100 backstroke—Valle O 1:05.43
100 breaststroke—Rossi O 1:15.03
400 freestyle relay—O (Kern, Davidson, Valle, Rossi) 4:03.69.
Records—OLMA 5-2; CMT 0-4.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
