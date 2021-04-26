Lacey beats Toms River South in boys volleyball: Roundup

The Lacey Township High School boys volleyball team beat host Toms River North 2-0 on Monday. The Lions won with scores of 25-21 and 25-10. Carson Howard led Lacey (3-1) with seven kills and Baxes James and Jake Sullivan had five kills each. Sullivan had three aces. Kyle Coburn had 19 assists, three digs, seven service points and two aces, and Logan Haemmerle added three kills, four digs, six service points and two aces. T.R. North dropped to 2-2.

Southern Regional 2,

Wall 0

The host Rams had set scores of 25-15 and 25-20. Lucas Kean had seven kills and four service points for Southern (3-0). Dylan Lockwood added 17 assists, three digs and 10 service points, and Tommy Deakyne had six kills, two digs and three service points. Ethan Case had seven digs. Previously unbeaten Wall fell to 3-1.

Crew

The Holy Spirit High School girls varsity four won flight 3 of its category Sunday at the third Manny Flick-Horvat Series regatta on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.

The Spartans won a six-boat, 1,500-meter race in 5 minutes, 25.89 seconds. Absegami was second in 5:31.60. The Holy Spirit crew included stroke Taylor Powell, Emily Gresham, Erin Brennan, bow Olivia Bencze and coxswain Sara Lavigna.