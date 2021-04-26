Lacey beats Toms River South in boys volleyball: Roundup

The Lacey Township High School boys volleyball team beat host Toms River North 2-0 on Monday. The Lions won with scores of 25-21 and 25-10. Carson Howard led Lacey (3-1) with seven kills and Baxes James and Jake Sullivan had five kills each. Sullivan had three aces. Kyle Coburn had 19 assists, three digs, seven service points and two aces, and Logan Haemmerle added three kills, four digs, six service points and two aces. T.R. North dropped to 2-2.
Southern Regional 2,
Wall 0
The host Rams had set scores of 25-15 and 25-20. Lucas Kean had seven kills and four service points for Southern (3-0). Dylan Lockwood added 17 assists, three digs and 10 service points, and Tommy Deakyne had six kills, two digs and three service points. Ethan Case had seven digs. Previously unbeaten Wall fell to 3-1.
Crew
The Holy Spirit High School girls varsity four won flight 3 of its category Sunday at the third Manny Flick-Horvat Series regatta on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.
The Spartans won a six-boat, 1,500-meter race in 5 minutes, 25.89 seconds. Absegami was second in 5:31.60. The Holy Spirit crew included stroke Taylor Powell, Emily Gresham, Erin Brennan, bow Olivia Bencze and coxswain Sara Lavigna.
The Egg Harbor Township High School boys varsity eight won flight 2 of its division in 4:41.95, beating two other crews. The Eagles’ crew consisted of stroke Scott Zimmerman, Carter Hubbard, Justin Kent, Jimmy Curry, Gage Thomas, Nik Simone, Faddy Omar, bow Max Berg and coxswain Bailee Sikora. That crew also won its race Saturday at the Lake Lenape Sprints in Mays Landing.
The Atlantic City girls lightweight four captured flight 2 of its category in 5:49.20, beating three other boats. The Vikings’ lineup included stroke Sarah Tran, Cass Scott, Alex Siganos, bow Madolin Bergman and coxswain Jenna Chen. The A.C. crew also won Saturday at Lake Lenape.
Holy Spirit’s Phil Seeger was first in flight 1 of the boys varsity single division in 5:32.36, beating four other boats.
Seeger won the seven-boat final in the boys varsity single division on April 18 at the Mercer Sprints in Mercer County Park. The division had 30 boats and the races were 2,000 meters for high school and club rowers.
Egg Harbor Township won flight 2 of the girls varsity double category on Sunday, topping three other crews in 5:56.40. The two EHT rowers were stroke Lauren Greenleaf and bow Kona Glenn.
The girls lightweight quad division had one race, and EHT won it in 5:40.55, beating two other boats. The Eagles’ crew consisted of stroke Maddie Pitale, Ava McDonough, Rachel Kent and bow Marissa Paul.
Absegami took flight 4 of the girls novice eight division in 5:49.07, beating three other boats. The Braves’ crew included stroke Isabella DeStefano, Stephanie Ruales, Kristina Wiggins, Kennedy Sidibe, Micale Moeller, Isabella DiMauro, Kiera Liu, bow Abigail Reed and coxswain Aubrey Puglise.
Boys tennis
Millville 4,
Vineland 1
At Vineland
Singles—Jacob Lewis M d. Mark Baranovsky 6-0, 6-2; Andrew Crain M d. Shivam Thakur 6-0, 6-0; Rodrick Zapanta V d. Nicolas Meehan 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles—Russell Corson-Matt Sooy M d. Henry Conde-Austin Bushman 6-3, 6-0; Ethan Hyson-Shaun McCarthy M d. Michael Cagno-Gregory Burgess 6-1, 6-2.
Records—M 3-1; V 0-2.
Absegami 5,
Oakcrest 0
At Oakcrest
Singles—Austin Snyder A d. Kyle Espina 6-0, 6-0; Akash Patel A d. Salvatore Chiaramonte 6-2, 6-3; Manav Dasondi A d. Jason Hearn 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles—Dario Gosevski-Phu Bach A d. Dimas Hernandez-Angelo Cuerquis 5-7, 7-5, 10-7; Colin Morrisey-Darshan Surti A d. Shrij Dave-Kenji Nozawa 6-1, 6-2.
Records—A 2-0; O 0-2.
Golf
St. Augustine Prep 169,
Absegami 187
At Seaview Pines Course (par 36)
SA—Brendan Meagher 40, Frank Wren 43, Paul Clavner 43, Josh Dolson 46.
A—Evan Ramos 44, Jaylen Bennett 47, Owen Doyle 48, Andrew Waldman 48
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.