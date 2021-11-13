Lacey beats Mainland in PKs, wins first sectional title since 1997

LACEY TOWNSHIP — Marley Besser understood the importance of the moment.
So, feeling nervous was almost natural.
But, she stuck with her plan, and it resulted in something special.
Besser scored the decisive third goal in the shootout to lead the third-seeded Lacey Township High School girls soccer team to 3-2 win in penalty kicks over fifth-seeded Mainland Regional in the South Jersey Group III championship Saturday. The score was tied 1-1 after regulation and two overtime periods.
It is Lacey's first sectional since 1997.
Besser was the fifth kicker in the shootout. Before her goal, each team had scored twice. The sophomore midfielder and defender, who put her team up 3-2, was meet with a bunch of hugs and cheers from her teammates.
Mainland's final attempt sailed over the top of the net, and that was when the real celebration began.
Lacey is now 15-6-2, and Mainland, ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, ended it season 16-3-3.
“I was scared that I could’ve lost it for us (if that shot did not go in)," Besser said. "I just knew if I placed it really hard down low, there was no way the goalkeeper was going to stop it.
"I am so excited for us. We have worked so hard to get to this point, and I always knew we could do it."
Jack Mahar has been Lacey's coach for nine seasons. Before that, he coached the boys soccer team. But, over the years with the girls, the program keeps getting better and better, Mahar said.
Last season, the Lions went 12-3-1 and made it to the sectional semifinal. In 2017, the program finished 14-6 and also reached the sectional semifinal. In 2016, the Lions went 15-5 and lost in the sectional quarterfinals.
Lacey has always had good players, Mahar said. But this is "probably the best team I ever had collectively," he added.
“They never give up,” said Mahar, noting the Lions' comeback victory in the semifinals against Clearview Regional on Tuesday. “This team never gives up, ever. It is always the next man up. We have two people hurt. This only adds to what we have been doing all year.""
Much of the success that pushed the Lions to their first sectional title in 23 years was the addition of some talented freshmen, Besser said. One of those first-year standouts includes midfielder Natalie McGovern, who leads the team in goals.
"To know we had those freshmen coming in to help us out was great," said Besser, 16, of Forked River. "I'm just so happy for all of us out here."
Lacey sophomore Lorynn Leporino made two huge saves in the shootout. The 17-year-old from Forked River was confident in herself, adding she practices saving penalty kicks almost all the time.
"Yea, (being the goalkeeper in a shootout) is very nerve wracking," Leporino said. "I'm just happy. I'm ecstatic. Now, we get to move on and play next week. I'm just happy our season hasn't ended yet."
Lacey will host Princeton (20-2) in the state Group II semifinal Wednesday. Princeton won the Central Jersey Group II title Friday.
The Lions midfield was very impressive throughout the game, stopping the Mustangs’ threats. It seemed most of the time Mainland possessed the ball in its offensive zone, the Lions were quick to clear.
But, Mainland did have some opportunities to score.
With 11 minutes left in the second half, the Mustangs were awarded a corner kick that resulted in two shots on net. Both were saved by Leporino, who made one stop with her arms outstretched.
However, most of the game was dominated at the line, as Mainland could not create much pressure. The Lions play a really high line and invite people to beat them, Mahar said.
"If you beat us, OK," Mahar said. "But not many people have so far. Now, we are just looking forward to having two days off and looking forward to playing again Wednesday."
In the 19th minute, McGovern scored off an assist from Abby Stephens that gave Lacey a 1-0 lead. It was McGovern's 14th goal of the season. And, that was all the scoring in the first half.
Then there was some controversy.
In the 74th minute, Alyssa Turner sent in a set piece, and Camryn Dirkes hit a header that tied the game 1-1. Leporino made the save, but the back of her foot was in the net, and it was called a goal, despite the ball not crossing the line.
"That broke me down," said Leporino, who, like her teammates and coaches were adamant the ball did not cross the line. "When we went into overtime, I knew I had to keep the ball out of the net."
"We knew coming in we had a chance of winning it," Besser said. "We got a lot iffy with that one goal they scored on us, but I knew as long as we kept our heads up and played well, we would be unstoppable."
Dirkes and Sydney Kaes scored for the Mustangs.
Mainland beat Ocean City, one of the best teams in the state, twice this season, including in the semifinals Tuesday. The Mustangs advanced to the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final and qualified for the South Jersey Coaches Association Tournament. This was the second time in three years Mainland reached the sectional final.
"We are losing some really, tough, talented, great seniors," Mainland coach Chris Meade said. "We have a nice underclassmen group
"So, it looks good for us in the future. But, more than anything, I'm going to miss those seniors."
