Lacey beats Mainland in PKs, wins first sectional title since 1997

Jack Mahar has been Lacey's coach for nine seasons. Before that, he coached the boys soccer team. But, over the years with the girls, the program keeps getting better and better, Mahar said.

Last season, the Lions went 12-3-1 and made it to the sectional semifinal. In 2017, the program finished 14-6 and also reached the sectional semifinal. In 2016, the Lions went 15-5 and lost in the sectional quarterfinals.

Lacey has always had good players, Mahar said. But this is "probably the best team I ever had collectively," he added.

“They never give up,” said Mahar, noting the Lions' comeback victory in the semifinals against Clearview Regional on Tuesday. “This team never gives up, ever. It is always the next man up. We have two people hurt. This only adds to what we have been doing all year.""

Much of the success that pushed the Lions to their first sectional title in 23 years was the addition of some talented freshmen, Besser said. One of those first-year standouts includes midfielder Natalie McGovern, who leads the team in goals.

"To know we had those freshmen coming in to help us out was great," said Besser, 16, of Forked River. "I'm just so happy for all of us out here."

