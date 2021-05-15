Lacey advances to second round of Shore Conference tourney: Roundup

Alyssa Costello scored twice and drove in two runs to lead the Lacey Township High School softball team to a 4-1 victory over Monmouth in a Shore Conference Tournament first-round game Saturday.
Costello and Chelsea Melkowits each homered.
Lacey (8-6) scored two runs in the first inning. The 21st-seeded Lions will travel to fifth-seeded Central Regional for a second-round game Sunday. Monmouth (7-5) was the 12th seed.
Caitlin Jerabek pitched a complete game for Lacey. She struck out 12 and walked none. Madison English and Melkowits each scored. For Monmouth (7-5), Karlee Smith singled twice and scored the lone run.
Middletown South 16,
Barnegat 1
Mikayla Klein scored in the second inning for Barnegat (6-6).
Klien, Destiny Fratianni, A.J. Kappmeier and Abby Bopp each singled.
For Middletown South (6-6), Emily Salvador tripled and had three RBIs. The game ended in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule.
Thirteenth-seeded Middletown South will travel to fourth-seeded Southern Regional for a second-round game Sunday.
Regular season
Cape May Tech 15,
Atlantic Christian 14
Cape May Tech (1-5) earned its first victory of the season.
Amelia Ogpen went had four hits. Kayleigh Rhodes doubled. Bella Williams went 2 for 3 with a triple.
For Atlantic Christian (8-2), Evangelina Kim went 3 for 3 with two triples. Maddie DeNick went 3 for 4 with a double and a home run. Alli Schlundt doubled.
Atlantic City 11,
Lower Cape May Reg. 4
Atlantic City (7-8) scored led 8-0 in the third inning.
For host Lower (2-11), Ashlyn Sekela went 3 for 4 with a double, and Mia Lund was 3 for 3 with two RBIs.
From Friday
Mainland Reg. 21,
Cape May Tech 0
Ava Kinkler doubled, tripled and drove in three runs for Mainland (6-8).
Denver Obermeyer and Isabella Canesi each scored three runs. Emma Gregory, Haley Daprato and Canesi each tripled. Daprato added four RBIs.
Girls lacrosse
Our Lady of Mercy 17,
Highland Reg. 1
Mina Lockhart scored six goals for OLMA (5-5).
Adrianna Dodge scored three. Lucia Visalli and Rylie Gemberling each scored twice. Drew Coyle, Ava Hoffman, Maggie McMahon and Anissa Serafine each scored one. Lindsey Serafine made three saves.
Carli Enley scored for Highland (1-6).
West Deptford 12,
Mainland Reg. 10
Antonia Gismondi scored five goals for visiting West Deptford (7-5).
The game was tied at 7-7 at halftime.
For Mainland (7-3), Casey Murray led with four goals and Lani Ford had three. Julianna Medina, Eva Blanco and Charlotte Walcott each scored once.
From Friday
Millville 11,
Highland 6
Casey Etter scored six goals for Millville (4-4).
Julianna Giordano and Olivia Giordano each scored three. Megan Hallenback, Emily Thompson and Melania Tomlin each scored one.
Rachel Lezotte scored three for Highland (1-5). Olivia Acevedo made 15 saves.
Boys lacrosse
Oakcrest 10,
Egg Harbor Twp. 7
Oakcrest improved to 6-1.
The Falcons led 8-5 after the third quarter.
For EHT (5-3), Noah Gibbs scored three goals. Drew Carpenter scored twice. RJ Matthews and PJ Hladun each scored once. Keith DeLucca made 13 saves.
Shore Reg. 10,
Southern Reg. 5
Jamie Mazzacco led host Shore (6-3) with four goals and three assists.
Walker Hunter made 15 saves for the win.
For Southern (8-3), Joey DeYoung had two goals and two assists, and Ryan Sininsky had two goals. Zach Washco scored once. Tyler Sininsky had nine saves.
Don Bosco Prep 11,
Ocean City 3
Pat Grimley scored twice for Ocean City (7-4).
Brady Rauner scored once. Jake Schneider added an assist. Gavin Jackson made six saves.
Don Bosco Prep (9-0) led 7-0 at halftime.
From Friday
Barnegat 17,
Lower Cape May Reg. 5
John Porcelli and Tyler Quinn each scored four goals for Barnegat (8-1).
Aidan Reiser added three goals and two assists. Jerry Weir scored twice. Kurt Bonin, Will Corliss, Robert Sawicki and James Corliss each scored one. Lucas Holland made eight saves.
Lower fell to 3-7.
Golf
From Friday
Cape May Tech 191,
Vineland 211
At Buena Country Club (par 36)
CMT—Alyssa Hicks 44, David Wurtz 46, Joe Clark 49, Johnathan Neiman 52
V—Al Nanni 52, Dimitri Pappadaniil 52, Trevor Forniaccio 53, Eoghan Edgar 54
Birdies: Neiman CMT
Records: CMT 7-7; Vineland 4-3
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
