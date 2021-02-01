Kylie Graham hits key shot as No. 3 Middle Township defeats No. 1 Wildwood Catholic

Graham’s shot also came after Middle had taken and missed several ill-advised shots, many of them from the long-range, during the fourth quarter.

“We’ve had those ‘no, no, no, yes!’ moments,” Leahy said with a laugh. “It’s a good thing I had a mask on so you couldn’t read my lips. Thankfully, it goes in and we can joke about it and tease about it. But we will definitely learn.”

Middle is one of the CAL’s top programs, but Herlihy is its only returning starter. The 5-foot-7 senior set the tone from the start Monday. She aggressively drove the lane to create shots for herself and teammates. She waded into scrums to come up with loose balls and rebounds.

“Kate is fantastic,” Leahy said. “I’ve told her from the first day she walked in the gym she could be as good as she wants to be. She can be the best player on the floor anytime she wants. It’s a mentality.”

Herlihy’s efforts helped Middle build a 13-point lead late in the third quarter. But Marianna Papazoglou (19 points, 10 rebounds, five steals) sparked a Wildwood Catholic comeback.

Papazoglou scored on a driving layup and soon after rebounded her own missed foul shot and scored again to cut Middle’s lead two to points with 1:50 left.