Kylie Graham hits key shot as No. 3 Middle Township defeats No. 1 Wildwood Catholic

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Kylie Graham was thrilled her 17-foot, fourth-quarter open jump shot went in, and not just because of how important a basket it was Monday night.
“I knew,” she said, “if it didn’t go in, it would have been really bad for me.”
Kate Herlihy scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Middle Township High School girls basketball team beat Wildwood Catholic Academy 43-36 in a Cape-Atlantic League East Division game. Middle (3-0) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Wildwood Catholic (2-1) is ranked No. 1.
Graham’s shot was the game’s most important basket. It came with Middle up 34-32 with 1 minute, 37 seconds left.
At that point, the Panthers probably would have preferred to pass the ball around the perimeter to take time off the clock and shoot nothing but a layup.
But Graham’s basket turned out to be the right play. She caught the ball in front of the Middle bench and didn’t hesitate to shoot. The basket put Middle up four and started a game-clinching 7-0 run.
“I saw the opportunity, and I took it,” said the junior forward, whose only other basket came early in the third quarter. “I know coach (John Leahy) was kind of mad. He wanted to me to drive it or pull it out. But I saw it and wanted to take it.”
Graham’s shot also came after Middle had taken and missed several ill-advised shots, many of them from the long-range, during the fourth quarter.
“We’ve had those ‘no, no, no, yes!’ moments,” Leahy said with a laugh. “It’s a good thing I had a mask on so you couldn’t read my lips. Thankfully, it goes in and we can joke about it and tease about it. But we will definitely learn.”
Middle is one of the CAL’s top programs, but Herlihy is its only returning starter. The 5-foot-7 senior set the tone from the start Monday. She aggressively drove the lane to create shots for herself and teammates. She waded into scrums to come up with loose balls and rebounds.
“Kate is fantastic,” Leahy said. “I’ve told her from the first day she walked in the gym she could be as good as she wants to be. She can be the best player on the floor anytime she wants. It’s a mentality.”
Herlihy’s efforts helped Middle build a 13-point lead late in the third quarter. But Marianna Papazoglou (19 points, 10 rebounds, five steals) sparked a Wildwood Catholic comeback.
Papazoglou scored on a driving layup and soon after rebounded her own missed foul shot and scored again to cut Middle’s lead two to points with 1:50 left.
That set the stage for Graham’s shot. Once her shot went in, Middle began to play free and easy again.
“I think if she missed that,” Herlihy said, “we would have had a great chance of losing. I think her making that brought the energy right back to where it had been.”
Herlihy followed Graham’s basket by sinking 3 of 4 foul shots and then scoring on a steal and layup to put Middle up 41-32 with 24 seconds left.
“This is huge,” Herlihy said. “They’re a really, really great team.”
This is a busy week for the Panthers. In addition to Monday’s game, they meet perennial powers Ocean City on Wednesday and Mainland Regional on Friday.
“I have tough kids who believe in each other and believe in our program,” Leahy said. “This is a big week for us, and it’s off to a good start.”
Wildwood Catholic 4 4 13 15 – 36
Middle Twp. 7 9 12 15 – 43
WC – Gray-Rivera 1, Casiello 4, Papazoglou 19, Murphy 6, Walker 4, McCabe 2
MT – Herlihy 24, Harris 3, Bock 2, Elston 6, Graham 4, Robinson 2, Elisano 2
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
