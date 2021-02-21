Kyle Jones to take over Vineland baseball program after John Malatesta steps down

Kyle Jones dreamed about this opportunity since graduating from West Chester University.

The 41-year-old took over as head coach for the Vineland High School baseball team this month after being a Fighting Clan assistant for 14 seasons. His new position, however, was more than just a long-awaited promotion.

Jones played baseball for Vineland from 1994-1997. He has served as an assistant on the football and softball teams and is a current assistant on the cross country team. He's been part of the athletic department for 18 years and always wanted to become a head coach, especially at his alma mater.

"At first I thought I thought (becoming at head coach at Vineland) would be with football because that is what I started out coaching (under former football coach Ed Belfi), but I played baseball in college and high school and, really, my whole life," Jones said. "Once I got that opportunity to coach baseball, it was great. It feels really great to be the head coach."

Jones takes over the program from John Malatesta, who retired after 11 seasons with the Fighting Clan in which he guided them to a 125-113 record and seven postseason appearances. Vineland advanced to the South Jersey Group IV semifinals in 2018. Jones also spent a few seasons under former baseball coach Jamie Burgos before Malatesta took over the program.