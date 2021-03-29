 Skip to main content
Kingsway Regional outwrestles St. Augustine Prep
Kingsway Regional outwrestles St. Augustine Prep

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The Kingsway Regional High School wrestling team can be tough to stop.

St. Augustine found that out Monday night.

Kingsway overwhelmed the Hermits 62-9 in a matchup of two of South Jersey’s top teams. St. Augustine’s two victories came from D’Amani Almodovar at 126 pounds and Dennis Virelli at 182 pounds.

“I feel like we could have wrestled way better,” Almodovar said. “They’re a great team. But I feel like we’re great, too. We just have to do better in practice and focus more.”

Kingsway won the first five matches before Almodovar’s victory.

“After one win, we kind of get in a trance,” Kingsway 160-pounder Dakota Morris said. “We just go out there, take it to them, and then we come out on top 62-9. It comes to show what happens in (the wrestling) room. We all work in the room, and it really shows on the mat.”

Kingsway (7-0) came into Monday’s match off an impressive 58-6 win over Shore Conference standout Rumson-Fair Haven on Saturday.

The Hermits (2-2) began their season in a COVID-19 pause but have had impressive wins over Ocean City and Hammonton.

St. Augustine forfeited four matches Monday. This meant the Hermits started the competition down 24-0. St. Augustine, like many wrestling teams, has struggled to get wrestlers to fill all weight classes because of the nature of this pandemic-shortened season.

Virelli won his match by pin in 4 minutes, 55 seconds.

Almodovar’s victory came in one of the night’s most entertaining matches. The Buena Vista Township resident wrestled at 113 pounds and 106 last season but has bumped up to 126 this season.

“I got a lot bigger over the summer,” the junior said, “and I didn’t want to cut as much weight as I did last year.”

Almodovar beat Joey Miranda 7-2.

“I think I just came out fired up,” Almodovar said. “I wanted that win. He’s a tough kid. I knew that coming into the match.”

Almodovar built his advantage with a pair of takedowns in the second period.

“I just wanted to score more,” Almodovar said. “I didn’t want the match to be close. I didn’t want to think about the match being close.”

With the state individual tournament approaching, Almodovar said the win boosted his confidence.

“I know I’ll see (Miranda) again eventually,” Almodovar said.

106 – Brendan Callahan KW wins 1-0 decision in Ultimate tie breaker

113 – Sean Kirwin KW wins by forfeit

120 – Nathan Taylor KW wins by forfeit

126 – D’Amani Almodovar SA wins by 7-2 decision.

132 – Josh Palmucci KW wins by pin at 3:12

138 – Jake Dentile KW wins by pin at 3:57

145 – Finnegan McFadden KW wins by 8-0 major decision

152 – Cooper Pontelandolfo wins by pin at 3:36

160 – Dakota Morris KW wins by 12-1 major decision

170 — David DiPietro KW wins by 4-3 decision

182 – Dennis Virelli SA wins by pin at 4:55

195 – Kevin Pandorf KW wins by forfeit

220 – Ryan Ostrowski KW wins by forfeit

285 – Sylvester VanMorter KW wins by pin at 57 seconds

D’Amani Almodovar

D’Amani Almodovar 2021 St. Augustine Prep wrestling team

