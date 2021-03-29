Kingsway Regional outwrestles St. Augustine Prep

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The Kingsway Regional High School wrestling team can be tough to stop.

St. Augustine found that out Monday night.

Kingsway overwhelmed the Hermits 62-9 in a matchup of two of South Jersey’s top teams. St. Augustine’s two victories came from D’Amani Almodovar at 126 pounds and Dennis Virelli at 182 pounds.

“I feel like we could have wrestled way better,” Almodovar said. “They’re a great team. But I feel like we’re great, too. We just have to do better in practice and focus more.”

Kingsway won the first five matches before Almodovar’s victory.

“After one win, we kind of get in a trance,” Kingsway 160-pounder Dakota Morris said. “We just go out there, take it to them, and then we come out on top 62-9. It comes to show what happens in (the wrestling) room. We all work in the room, and it really shows on the mat.”

Kingsway (7-0) came into Monday’s match off an impressive 58-6 win over Shore Conference standout Rumson-Fair Haven on Saturday.

The Hermits (2-2) began their season in a COVID-19 pause but have had impressive wins over Ocean City and Hammonton.