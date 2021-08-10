KICKOFF 2021: With COVID season wiping away postseason in 2020, Lacey anticipates another deep playoff run this fall

Noah Brunatti is not concerned with personal stats.
As a sophomore in 2019, the Lacey Township High School quarterback threw for 1,361 yards with 11 touchdowns. Brunatti and the Lions suffered a devastating loss in the Central Jersey Group III semifinals.
That was a large sophomore class, and they wanted another shot as juniors in 2020.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the state's high school football schedule. The traditional sectional and state playoffs were not played.
Entering this season, Lacey features a senior-heavy team who are hungry for redemption after not being able to have the chance to earn a title last season, including Brunatti. The team returns many other underclassmen, which is the biggest strength of the team, Brunatti added.
"I want to take it game-by-game," said Brunatti, 17, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township. "These four years, I put in a lot of work with all these kids I played with and all these coaches. The main goal, obviously, is to win a state championship."
Lacey coach Lou Vircillo called Brunatti "a competitive guy." Last season, Brunatti threw for 601 yards with five touchdowns, but a lot of his passes were dropped, which hurt some of his stats, Vircillo said.
The longtime coach and the rest of the staff anticipates big things from the senior quarterback this fall.
Brunatti is just focused on the team.
"I know stats are there and people look at stats," the 5-foot-9, 182-pound quarterback said. "I know my name will be out there and stuff, but I don't really care about stats. I'm just worried about what's best for my teammates. Trying to get a win. Just trying to be the best leader for my team this year.
"We are just working hard and we will see how the season turns out."
Brunatti praised the coaching staff, saying that Vircillo is one of the best in the Shore Conference and assistants, like Lacey graduate and arena football standout Warren Smith, are instrumental for the team.
Vircillo is entering his 41st season with a record of 299-152-3, a win away from a huge milestone.
Lacey has won 13 conference titles under Vircillo.
Players expected his 300th win to come as early as possible.
"Those coaches make us so much better at learning the game," Brunatti said. "That is one thing we are good at. Knowing the game inside and out. We have the upperhand with other teams because of that. We are a very smart and well-coached team."
Lacey is a Group 3 school, but will play a lot of Group 4 teams and have a more "beefed up schedule," Vircillo said. That includes opponents like Shore Conference standouts like Rumson Fair-Haven and Colts Neck. But the team is excited about having tougher opponents.
"I think our program is looked down upon sometimes," Brunatti said. "I'm glad we are playing those bigger schools. I think we deserve it. I don't think anyone thinks it, but we can hang with the big dogs. We will see this year."
Lacey lost some offensive and defensive lineman, linebackers, secondary and running backs to graduation. But having a lot of returners is a huge advantage, so it's all about how the younger players will step up to replace that depth, Vircillo said.
The run game is a staple of the program, Vircillo added.
And with Brunatti, the offense should be successful. But the quarterback said his performance or the running game would not be possible without his offensive line, saying senior Joe Kudlacik, Damian O’Loughlin, Padraic Banfield and Dakota Schwab and juniors Brendan Supsie, Patrick Luca and Keith Sullivan deserve recognition.
"I expect our team to be a competitive football team, if they all stay healthy," Vircillo said.
