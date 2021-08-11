KICKOFF 2021: Pinelands hoping to compete in balanced Shore National Division

For the first time in his five years at Pinelands Regional High School, coach Matthew Fuller says this season will be the first under almost-normal circumstances.

His players have had to deal with coaching changes, building construction and the COVID-19 pandemic while trying to navigate a football season.

And though the pandemic still lingers, the Wildcats will finally see some consistency this season.

“We’re a very young team. Our juniors weren’t used to having a true offseason, because they came in as sophomore and started in September. It took a while for them to realize we (normally) start in July,” Fuller said.

The Wildcats went 2-7 last season, playing a county-based schedule that saw the South Jersey Group III school go up against much larger schools like Central Regional and Southern Regional, because they were closer in proximity.

But now the Wildcats are back in the Shore Conference National Division and will play schools much closer to them in size.

“Our division is considered one of the most wide open,” Fuller said. “Keansburg is favored to win because of the talent coming back, but it’s a favorite that might not run away with it. Any week, it will be a fight. Anybody can beat anybody.”