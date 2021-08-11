KICKOFF 2021: Pinelands hoping to compete in balanced Shore National Division

For the first time in his five years at Pinelands Regional High School, coach Matthew Fuller says this season will be the first under almost-normal circumstances.
His players have had to deal with coaching changes, building construction and the COVID-19 pandemic while trying to navigate a football season.
And though the pandemic still lingers, the Wildcats will finally see some consistency this season.
“We’re a very young team. Our juniors weren’t used to having a true offseason, because they came in as sophomore and started in September. It took a while for them to realize we (normally) start in July,” Fuller said.
The Wildcats went 2-7 last season, playing a county-based schedule that saw the South Jersey Group III school go up against much larger schools like Central Regional and Southern Regional, because they were closer in proximity.
But now the Wildcats are back in the Shore Conference National Division and will play schools much closer to them in size.
“Our division is considered one of the most wide open,” Fuller said. “Keansburg is favored to win because of the talent coming back, but it’s a favorite that might not run away with it. Any week, it will be a fight. Anybody can beat anybody.”
Pinelands opens this season season Sept. 11 at Monmouth Regional. That matchup with Keansburg will be home on Oct. 8.
Pinelands features a young team, Fuller said. Of the 37 varsity players signed up ahead of their first practice Aug. 9, only four are seniors. Fuller expects the juniors and sophomores to step up and his four seniors to set an example.
Pinelands returns two starting offensive linemen — seniors Dan McNemer and Chris Caravano. The other three spots on the line, Fuller said, are wide open for competition.
Junior quarterback Ryan Allen, who took over toward the end of last season, will start. He threw three touchdown passes in a 38-22 win against Lakewood.
Junior fullback Jack O’Brien and senior fullback Kenyon White will be key in the double-tight, double-wide offensive the Wildcats play. A rotation including juniors Anthony Rucci, Connor Bonicky, Stephen Borden and sophomores Liam Villinger and Michael Frawley.
Junior twins Michael and Mekhi Hall will compete at tight end with sophomore Eric Ciccarelli.
“Our offense is like watching a football from the 1900s,” Fuller said of their grind-it-out, running attack. “People kind of hate it, but we want to control the clock, keep it moving, limit turnovers, limit big plays and let our defense play fast and aggressive.”
On defense, the Hall twins, Caravano and McNemer will anchor the line, and O’Brien and White will lead the inside linebackers. Bonicky and Villinger will compete for outside spots, and Logan Russo and Devonte Bonds, both sophomore, are also options.
Senior Nick Daleo will lead the secondary. Borden, Rucci and sophomore Joe Newsome will compete for playing time at the safety and cornerback positions.
“We’re looking to make some noise,” Fuller said. “we’re looking to contend for a division title. We feel the division we’re in and the kids we have we can go out there and try to win one. We’re trying to get that monkey off our back and get that winning season, (the first since going 6-5 in 2004).”
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.