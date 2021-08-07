 Skip to main content
KICKOFF 2021: After 1st win in 6 years, Wildwood aims for more in 2021
top story

KICKOFF 2021: After 1st win in 6 years, Wildwood aims for more in 2021

Wildwood High School football coach Ken Loomis spoke about how his team finally “got the monkey off our back” last season.

Last October, the Warriors celebrated their first win in six seasons after taking down Lindenwold— ending a 47-game losing skid. It felt amazing, and definitely changed some of the culture, Loomis said.

"The momentum is building," Loomis said. "The kids understand when they work hard, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. There is a way to win games. We have to keep working."

The Warriors have worked the hardest this offseason than any other team he coached in his tenure with the school, said Loomis, who is entering his fifth season with the program. With about 15 returning players, including five seniors, the mission is to win more games.

“Our goal is to be competitive,” Loomis said. “We have the first one out of the way. Now, the next step is let’s be .500. So, that’s what we are aiming for this year.”

Senior quarterback and defensive back Ernie Troiano echoed that same goal, saying that as long as his teammates work together and build their chemistry, anything is possible.

The 17-year-old noted the youth of the team, losing about seven starters to graduation in 2020.

But he agreed with his coach that summer workouts are more intense than ever before after earning that coveted win.

"Now that we got that win, everyone is hungry for another one," Troiano said. "We are not going to be satisfied with just one win this year. We want to grow and take the next step. Win two games, win three games. Our goal is to be at least .500."

Numbers and depth will be an issue, Loomis said. Wildwood is a smaller school in terms of enrollment with 250 students, but the players on the roster are more motivated than ever, especially the seniors, who want to leave a legacy in their final season, Loomis added. 

That includes Troiano, his triplet, tight end and linebacker Dom Troiano, and wide receiver and defensive back Junior Hans.

For Ernie, having reliable targets like his brother and Hans is a huge plus. With only about 21 players on the roster, Ernie added staying healthy is crucial for any success this season. 

"I just want to play well for my team," said Ernie. "We are a young team, so I just want to be a leader and play my role. I want to be a good role model for the younger guys. I just want to help grow the program to take the next step."

Most players on the team work during the summer, so numbers will grow once the school year starts. With the season starting before Labor Day, the first game may be tough. But after that, Wildwood has some expectations to meet in 2021.

"We expect to be competitive in every game," Loomis said. "We don't expect to really get blown out in any of the games, which is great. The end result is to get a couple of wins and try to finish the season .500.

"We definitely have the momentum and are definitely building and moving forward."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Wildwood 2021

Wildwood

Coach: Ken Loomis (fifth season, 1-39)

League/group: West Jersey Football League Freedom Division/ South Jersey Group I

Last season's record: 1-5

2021 prediction: Spoiler— After winning their first game in six years last season, the Warriors aim to be competitive in 2021.

Key players: Junior Hans., So., 5-10, 170, WR/DB; Dom Troiano, Sr., 6-0, 190, QB/DB; Ernie Troiano, Sr., 6-0, 190, TE/LB.

Schedule

Sept. 2

at Cumberland

Sept. 10

at Pitman

Sept. 17

vs. Clayton

Sept. 24

vs. Gloucester City

Oct. 1

at Bordentown

Oct. 9

vs. Haddon Twp

Oct. 16

at Maple Shade

Oct. 23

vs. Riverside

