KICKOFF 2021: After 1st win in 6 years, Wildwood aims for more in 2021

"Now that we got that win, everyone is hungry for another one," Troiano said. "We are not going to be satisfied with just one win this year. We want to grow and take the next step. Win two games, win three games. Our goal is to be at least .500."

Numbers and depth will be an issue, Loomis said. Wildwood is a smaller school in terms of enrollment with 250 students, but the players on the roster are more motivated than ever, especially the seniors, who want to leave a legacy in their final season, Loomis added.

That includes Troiano, his triplet, tight end and linebacker Dom Troiano, and wide receiver and defensive back Junior Hans.

For Ernie, having reliable targets like his brother and Hans is a huge plus. With only about 21 players on the roster, Ernie added staying healthy is crucial for any success this season.

"I just want to play well for my team," said Ernie. "We are a young team, so I just want to be a leader and play my role. I want to be a good role model for the younger guys. I just want to help grow the program to take the next step."