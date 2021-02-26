Kennedy Campbell, Alyssa Gery both earn double-double as CMT edges St. Joseph

Kennedy Campbell and Alyssa Gery each scored 10 points to lead the Cape May Tech girls basketball team to a 35-26 victory over St. Joseph Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Friday.
Gery grabbed 11 rebounds, and Kennedy grabbed 10 as both earned a double-double. Alex Garcia scored nine and had three assists for Cape May Tech (2-7). Izzy Schmucker, Sydney King and McKenna Anderson each scored two.
Cassidy Perry scored a game-high 13 for the Wildcats (0-8). Brielle Hutchinson scored seven. Macie Jacquet and Bri Bailey each scored three.
St. Joseph: 8 3 9 5 — 26
CMT: 12 6 9 8 — 35
Millville 47,
Hammonton 40
Emma Peretti scored 26 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Luca Berenato added 10 points. The Thunderbolts improved to 4-3. Hammonton falls to 5-5.
Atlantic Christian 52,
Kings Christian 17
Paige Noble scored 12 points and added six steals, three rebounds and two assists for Atlantic Christian (11-4).
Maddie DeNick scored nine points, grabbed four rebounds and had two steals. Sydney Pearson scored eight and grabbed three rebounds. Kami DeNick had eight rebounds and scored four. Liv Chapman scored four, Shelby Einwechter, Eden Wilson and Reyna Lewis each scored three. Cristen Winkel, Rebecca Kelley and Daniella Ajayi each scored two.
Hannah Reale scored 12 points for King’s Christian.
AC: 22 17 5 8 — 52
KC: 3 5 2 7 — 17
Barnegat 56,
Brick Twp. 52 (3OT)
Cara McCoy grabbed 18 rebounds and scored 17 points for a double-double in the Bengals’ triple overtime.
Ashley Pringle scored a team-leading 18 points. Izzy Guiro scored 13 points, grabbed eight rebounds and added six steals. Patria Moreno, Erin Breyta and Adrianna Kappmeier each scored three.
Barnegat improved to 2-8.
Rian Stainton scored 15 and Savannah Eichert 13 for Brick Township (2-9).
Brick T.: 9 10 2 14 5 7 4 — 51
Barn: 5 8 7 15 5 7 9 — 56
From Thursday
No. 7 Absegami 30,
Egg Harbor Twp. 28
Jackie Fortis hit two late field goals for host Absegami (6-1). The Braves are ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11. Chi Chi Wokocha led Absegami with 10 points, and Gianna Baldino hit two 3-pointers for six points. For EHT, Lauren Baxter and Yani Davis had six points apiece.
EHT: 4 12 5 7 — 28
Absegami: 8 11 4 7 — 30
No. 3 Mainland Reg. 48,
Haddon Township 19
The host Mustangs (8-2), ranked third in the Elite 11, outscored Haddon Township 11-2 in the first quarter. Lila Schoen scored nine of her 13 points in the first quarter. Camryn Dirkes scored seven points, and Kaitlyn Boggs and Bella Mazur added six apiece. For Haddon Township (6-3), Sara Wiedeman scored eight points.
Haddon: 2 7 4 6 — 19
Mainland: 11 6 20 11 — 48
No. 4 Holy Spirit 54,
Pleasantville 12
Kira Murray scored 10 points for the visiting Spartans and Kendall Murphy had nine. Holy Spirit is No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Hanna Watson added seven points and Sophia Pasquale had six.
Holy Spirit: 15 15 15 9 — 54
Pleasantville: 5 3 0 4 — 12
No. 5 OLMA 62,
Bridgeton 42
OLMA’s Jaiden Harris scored 14 points and had 13 rebounds, and Drew Coyle had 14 points, six steals and three assists. The Villagers (9-1) are fifth in the Elite 11. Sophia Sacco scored nine points, and Sydney Prescott and Angelina Dragone added eight and six points, respectively.
For Bridgeton (3-7), Tatiana Chandler led with 24 points.
OLMA: 13 9 19 21 — 62
Bridgeton: 10 10 6 16
Boys basketball
From Thursday
No. 3 Holy Spirit 72,
Pleasantville 54
Holy Spirit’s Jahmir Smith led with 21 points, including 19 in the second half.
Jamil Wilkins scored 20 points, all in the first three quarters. The Spartans (9-2) are ranked third in the Elite 11. Ky Gilliam added 15 points, points, including 10 in the third quarter. Jayden Llanos contributed eight points.
For Pleasantville (2-8), Ibin Mitchell and Meech Valeus scored 15 and 14 points, respectively. Noel Gonzalez added 10 points and Dontrey Whitaker had six.
P’ville.: 16 11 8 19 — 54
Holy Spirit: 19 13 22 18 — 72
No. 4 Egg Harbor Twp. 75,
Absegami 26
Carlos Lopez scored 30 points for the Eagles (9-1). He made seven 3-pointers. Isaiah Glenn scored 17, Aaron Bullock 10, Ahmad Brock eight, Christian Rando and Ethan Dodd each scored six, Rahim Muhammad one. EHT is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.
Kashim Durham and Rashaad Brown each scored seven for the Braves (0-5). Gregory Joseph scored four, Andrew Baldino and Ramar Cook each scored three, Deshawn Hathaway two.
Absegami: 6 8 9 3 — 26
EHT: 13 27 19 16 — 75
St. Augustine Prep 67,
Bridgeton 52
Matt Delaney scored his 1,000th career point as the Hermits overcame a slow start to beat Bridgeton. Delaney finished with 32 points. The 6-foot-7 reached the milestone early in the fourth quarter when he scored on a spin move in the lane. St. Augustine, No. 1 in the Elite 11, trailed by as many as 10 in the first half.
Keith Palek scored 10 for the Hermits. Xaiver Ernest scored eight, John Horner seven, Jack Schleicher four, Kenny Selby and Ethan Fox each scored three.
Bridgeton fell to 3-7.
Bridgeton: 15 23 9 5 — 52
St. Aug.: 12 22 17 16 — 67
ACIT 68,
Oakcrest 55
Ja’Maine Davenport led visiting ACIT (4-6) with 25 points. Andre Taylor and Desi Straud scored 13 and 12 points, respectively. Jay-Vany Reyes scored seven,
For the Falcons (0-8), Nissim Respes scored 19 points. Jaewon Wall added 13 points and Michael O’Brien had 10.
ACIT: 18 17 9 24 — 68
Oakcrest: 11 16 ‘8 10 — 55
Girls swimming
Our Lady of Mercy 92,
Vineland 77
At St. Augustine Prep, yards
200 Medley Relay—V (Lena Luciano, Isabela Saltar, Ava Levari, Alaina Merighi) 1:56
200 Freestyle—Isabela Valle OLMA 2:05.09
200 IM—Isabella Rossi OLMA 2:21.56
50 Freestyle—Merighi V 26.66
100 Butterfly—Lana Davidson OLMA 1:02.09
100 Freestyle—Merighi V 58.70
500 Freestyle—Isabela Valle OLMA 5:22.87
200 Freestyle Relay—V (Angie Mainiero, vanessa Williams, Carli Hullimen, Levari) 1:51.82
100 Backstroke—Rossi OLMA 1:01.56
100 Breaststroke—Eliza McDonough OLMA 1:14.81
400 Freestyle Relay—V (Merighi, Levari, Mainiero, Luciano) 3: 55.86
Records—OLMA 3-0; Vineland 0-1.
Millville 91,
Absegami 68
At Hess Aquatic Center, meters
200 Medley Relay—M (Cali Sloen, Hailey Schwegel, Lily Mahabir, Reese Sheppard) N/A
200 Freestyle—Stephanie Ruales A 2:44.91
200 IM—Sheppard M 2:56.08
50 Freestyle—Sloen M N/A
100 Butterfly—Mahabir M 5:55.55
100 Freestyle—Sheppard M 1:11.04
500 Freestyle—Bella DeStefano A 5:46.46
200 Freestyle Relay—A (Emma Sahl, Isabella Mazuca, Hannah Silipena, Sarah Ghazaz) 2:23.90
100 Backstroke—Mahabir M N/A
100 Breaststroke—Schwegel M N/A
400 Freestyle Relay—M (Sheppard, Cassidy Blough, Schwegel, Mahabir) N/A
Records—Millville 1-0; Absegami 0-2.
Point Pleasant Boro. 131,
Lacey Twp. 39
At Lacey Township, yards
200 Medley Relay—N/A
200 Freestyle—Bridget Cleveland PP 2:08.57
200 IM—Olivia PP Zulla 2:34.33
50 Freestyle—Emily Atheras PP 28.380
100 Butterfly—Sarah Santos PP 1:04.16
100 Freestyle—N/A
500 Freestyle—Nicole Sleys PP 6:09.14
200 Freestyle Relay—N/A
100 Backstroke—Cleveland PP 1:08.62
100 Breaststroke—N/A
400 Freestyle Relay—N/A
Records—Point Pleasant 1-0; Lacey 0-1.
Boys swimming
Lacey Twp. 108,
Point Pleasant Boro. 55
At Lacey Township, yards
200 Medley Relay—LT (Peter VanDerWerf, Quinten Reimer, Kieran McGovern, Peter D’Adamo) 1:59.91
200 Freestyle—Vladimir Perez LT 2:16.99
200 IM—Jack Hrabal LT 2:27.46
50 Freestyle—D’Adamo LT 25.19
100 Butterfly—Kieran McGovern LT 1:04.85
100 Freestyle—Zach Hill PP 58.65
500 Freestyle—Hrabal LT 6:09.18
200 Freestyle Relay—LT ( Benjamin Schneider, Casey Simonson, D’Adamo, Perez) 1:48.47
100 Backstroke—VanDerWerf LT 1:09.32
100 Breaststroke—Reimer LT 1:12.76
400 Freestyle Relay—LT (Perez, McGovern, VanDerWerf, Reimer) 4:00.89
Records—Lacey 1-0; Point Pleasant 0-1.
Absegami 89,
Millville 65
At Hess Aquatic Center, meters
200 Medley Relay—A (Gerard Traynor, Johnny Sahl, Adam Bailey, Joey Sica) 2:00.89
200 Freestyle—N/A
200 IM—Traynor A 2:20.94
50 Freestyle—Sica A 26.38
100 Butterfly—Adam Bailey A 1:06.45
100 Freestyle—Sica A 1:03.97
500 Freestyle—Sahl A 4:51.34
200 Freestyle Relay—M (Shaun McCarthy, Sebastian Blough, Matthew Leahy, Jose Bravo) N/A
100 Backstroke—Traynor A 1:04.34
100 Breaststroke—Sahl A 1:22.91
400 Freestyle Relay—A (Sica, Bailey, Sahl, Traynor) 4:05.37
Records—Absegami 2-1; Millville 0-1.
