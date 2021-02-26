Kennedy Campbell, Alyssa Gery both earn double-double as CMT edges St. Joseph: Roundup

Kennedy Campbell and Alyssa Gery each scored 10 points to lead the Cape May Tech girls basketball team to a 35-26 victory over St. Joseph Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Friday.

Gery grabbed 11 rebounds, and Kennedy grabbed 10 as both earned a double-double. Alex Garcia scored nine and had three assists for Cape May Tech (2-7). Izzy Schmucker, Sydney King and McKenna Anderson each scored two.

Cassidy Perry scored a game-high 13 for the Wildcats (0-8). Brielle Hutchinson scored seven. Macie Jacquet and Bri Bailey each scored three.

St. Joseph: 8 3 9 5 — 26

CMT: 12 6 9 8 — 35

Millville 47,

Hammonton 40

Emma Peretti scored 26 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Luca Berenato added 10 points. The Thunderbolts improved to 4-3. Hammonton falls to 5-5.

Atlantic Christian 52,

Kings Christian 17

Paige Noble scored 12 points and added six steals, three rebounds and two assists for Atlantic Christian (11-4).